Alexander Lecture 2020: The future of dispute resolution delivered by Professor Richard Susskind OBE

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), the world's leading professional body for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution, is delivering its annual flagship event Alexander Lecture, now in its 46th year, for the first time fully digital, as an online and complimentary event for members and non-members, on 12 November 2020, 6.00pm - 7:30pm GMT.

About the 46th Alexander Lecture

Our public and private systems for dispute resolution are under unprecedented strain. In overcoming the challenges arising from COVID-19 and in seeking to make dispute resolution more accessible, a new mindset is needed. In a digital age, it is time now to look at ways not simply of automating our current practices but of using the power of emerging technologies to transform our systems for resolving disputes. During the COVID-19 crisis, many hearings have been conducted remotely. Although many lawyers, judges and arbitrators regard video hearings as the end-game, we are instead at the foothills of much more ambitious ways of settling our legal differences. As our machines become increasingly capable, thought is now being given to the application of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and asynchronous processes in courts, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution. There are many objections to these innovations but none that withstands detailed and well-intentioned scrutiny. While a shift towards technology-enabled dispute resolution will threaten old jobs, it will also create new opportunities.

Programme (subject to change):

6.00pm - Welcome address and introduction, by Francis Xavier SC PBM C.Arb FCIArb, President, CIArb

6.05pm - Alexander Lecture, by Professor Richard Susskind OBE

6.50pm - Q&A session

7.10pm - Closing remarks, by Catherine Dixon, Director General, CIArb

Attendance to this event is free of charge but pre-registration is required.

To register for the online event please go to the website: https://ciarb.org/events/alexander-lecture-2020/

About the 46th Alexander Lecture speaker

Professor Richard Susskind OBE is an author, speaker, and independent adviser to major professional firms and to national governments. His main area of expertise is the future of professional service and, in particular, the way in which the IT and the Internet are changing the work of lawyers. He has worked in legal technology for over 30 years. He lectures internationally, has written many books, and advised on numerous government inquiries.

Richard lectures internationally and has been invited to speak in over 40 countries and has addressed audiences (in person and electronically), numbering more than 250,000. He has written and edited numerous books, including Expert Systems in Law (OUP, 1987), The Future of Law (OUP, 1996), Transforming the Law (OUP, 2000), The Susskind Interviews: Legal Experts in Changing Times (Sweet & Maxwell, 2005), The End of Lawyers? Rethinking the Nature of Legal Services (OUP, 2008), Tomorrow's Lawyers (2013), and has written around 150 columns for The Times. His work has been translated into 10 languages. For more information, please visit the website: https://susskind.com/

About the Alexander Lecture

The Alexander Lecture was founded in recognition of the contribution of Mr. John Russell Willis Alexander (1897 - 1985) to the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. He served for 40 years as a member of Council and was elected President of the Institute of Arbitrators, as it was named at the time, for the period 1952 - 1955. This meeting is considered one of the most respected events in the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) calendar.

About the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb)

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) is a Royal Charter body and charity established in 1915 with over 16,000 members across the world. It exists to promote and facilitate all forms of alternative dispute resolution as an alternative to litigation. As an international centre of excellence for the practice and profession of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), CIArb is passionate about promoting a harmonious society and helping people and organisations avoid, manage and resolve conflict through a global network of 41 branches.

For more information about CIArb, visit www.ciarb.org

