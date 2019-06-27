Alexander Mann Solutions Acquires AI Innovator to Accelerate the Launch of Exciting New Digital Products

LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Mann Solutions, the global leader in transformational talent acquisition solutions, has today announced the acquisition of HR technology company Karen HR Inc., in a strategic move to accelerate the launch of new digital products.

The acquisition also extends Alexander Mann Solutions' global engineering capabilities with teams now based in both Canada and Poland, and further supports the company's aggressive growth plans and commitment to extending its footprint in the Americas. Alexander Mann Solutions partners with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, with its 4,500-strong team operating in 40 languages in over 90 countries.

Launched in 2017, Karen HR's 'cognitive recruiting assistant', Karen AI, integrates with existing ATSs and harnesses leading-edge technology to enhance recruitment processes and boost candidate engagement. Karen AI has the capacity to rank hundreds of resumes against jobs per second and can be deployed to engage with jobseekers via chat or SMS, while the platform's 'shortlisting and conversion' capability allows hirers to gain a deeper insight into a candidate's personality and team fit. Karen Frontier, is a digital assistant that takes care of inbound employee inquiries delivering a simple and powerful way to provide answers to common HR-related queries to an enterprise's workforce.

On the acquisition, Rosaleen Blair, Founder and CEO of Alexander Mann Solutions said:

"Whilst we have previously built and successfully deployed RPA and AI capabilities into our existing client solutions it is crucial that we are continually innovating and investing in technical expertise. We are delighted to welcome the Karen HR team to the Alexander Mann Solutions family. Alongside the expertise and capabilities that our valued technology partners already deliver, this move will accelerate efficiencies for our existing clients and will enable the rapid launch of exciting new digital products within Alexander Mann Solutions."

Noel Webb, Co-Founder of Karen HR added:

"The Karen HR team is incredibly excited to join Alexander Mann Solutions, the number one global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) provider, leading the way in talent acquisition and management, outsourcing and consulting. Our collective approach to intelligent services will further enhance the comprehensive portfolio Alexander Mann Solutions has to offer. With their global reach and solution-minded approach to the market, Alexander Mann Solutions is the perfect home for us."

We are Alexander Mann Solutions and we're passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success.

