Alexander Mann Solutions Appoints New Chair and Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Mann Solutions, the leading global provider of talent acquisition and management services, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Leigh as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 11th November 2019. He succeeds Rosaleen Blair CBE, Founder and CEO, who becomes Chair of the Company's Board.

Alexander Mann Solutions, founded by Rosaleen Blair in 1996, partners with its clients to deliver value through its outsourcing and consulting services. Over the last 22 years, it has grown to more than 4,500 employees operating in more than 100 countries globally. Acquired by OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, Canada in 2018, the business is uniquely positioned for further growth by delivering a broad range of talent acquisition and management services to clients in the ever-changing future world of work.

Rosaleen Blair said: "I have worked closely with our Board over the last twelve months to identify the right individual to lead our business for the next stage of our evolution, and I am delighted to welcome David Leigh to the Alexander Mann Solutions family as our next Chief Executive Officer. I have great confidence in both David and the phenomenal talent that exists throughout the company. I'm looking forward to supporting him, the Board and the entire organisation in the years ahead. My passion for, and commitment to Alexander Mann Solutions remains as strong now as it has ever been, and I am so proud of everything we have achieved to date. I believe the world of work is going to see seismic change as a result of technological, demographic and cultural shifts. Our role – partnering with our clients to design and maintain dynamic workforces that are true strategic assets in a digitally optimised world – requires us to continue to innovate, embracing new technologies to be an agile partner to our clients. I see my new role as helping David to set strategy and will work closely with our clients to ensure they get the best from Alexander Mann Solutions."

David Leigh was most recently Chair and, prior to that, CEO of the leading international education provider, Study Group, and CEO of talent assessment and analytics specialist, SHL.

He said of his appointment: "I am delighted to be joining Alexander Mann Solutions, and to be partnering with Rosaleen and with OMERS. Alexander Mann Solutions is at the forefront of helping clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need, and I am excited to be joining an organisation with the opportunity to continue leading the market in the next wave of talent innovation. Alexander Mann Solutions has an unsurpassed ability to support clients in delivering strategic and agile workforce solutions, and I believe strongly this will be ever more in demand as the world of work continues to go through exponential change. The values-based culture of Alexander Mann Solutions and the undoubtable breadth and depth of its talented individuals is a strong foundation on which to build, and I am thrilled to be joining such a great team."

Jonathan Mussellwhite, European Head of OMERS Private Equity, said: "Rosaleen has been an inspirational and visionary leader for Alexander Mann Solutions and is widely recognised for pioneering the industry in which it operates. Rosaleen's appointment as Chair is at an exciting stage in the evolution of the company and we are looking forward to continuing to partner with her in her new role and as a significant shareholder and investor in the business. I am delighted to welcome David to Alexander Mann Solutions. His appointment as CEO brings not just a great successor to Rosaleen, but someone with expertise in leveraging technology and data to drive company performance. We believe the company is exceptionally well placed for its next phase of growth and are looking forward to working with Rosaleen and David over the coming years."

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We're passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organisations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being ranked No. 1 in HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for two consecutive years. www.alexandermannsolutions.com

About OMERS and OMERS Private Equity

Founded in 1962, OMERS is one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans, with more than C$97 billion in net assets, as at December 31, 2018. OMERS invests and administers pensions for more than half a million members through originating and managing a diversified portfolio of investments in public markets, private equity, infrastructure and real estate.

OMERS had private equity net investment asset exposure of C$14.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. OMERS Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of OMERS with a team of investment professionals in London, New York, Singapore and Toronto, seeks to use its significant and differentiated capital base to partner with management teams of industry leading businesses. For more information, please visit www.omersprivateequity.com.

