Alexander Margulis, PhD Appointed Senior Director of Azzur Labs Boston

Alexander Margulis, PhD brings to Azzur Labs more than 25 years of diverse experience in cellular and molecular biology, having worked for and alongside some of the nation's leading pharmaceutical and biotech innovators. A subject matter expert in biotechnology and molecular biology, Alexander began his career specializing in the development and performance of cell-based assays, after which he transitioned to lab operations and business development roles serving the unique needs of Cambridge's growing life science industry. Most recently, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Mansfield Bio-Incubator, a not-for-profit organization specializing in assisting creation and growth for next-generation life sciences companies.

Alexander received his PhD in biochemistry and cell and molecular biology from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and his bachelor of science degree from Brandeis University.

"I'm thrilled to join Azzur Labs as the senior director of its Boston-area laboratory. This is indeed a remarkable time in history for our industry, and I look forward to leading Azzur Labs' Boston team while embarking on new service offerings for our esteemed clients," said Alexander.

Alexander joins Azzur Labs Boston as the firm relocates from Waltham, MA to a new, larger facility in Framingham. Azzur Labs' comprehensive QC services are complemented by Azzur Group Boston , a GxP consulting firm, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ , and Azzur Technical Services .

"Azzur Labs Boston is excited to welcome Alexander to our team. His unique and robust scientific and business development background affords him the opportunity to not only lead our team of scientists, but it also enables him to uncover unmet client needs and develop solutions to their challenges," said Kym Faylor , President of Azzur Labs.

With full-scale operations in Pennsylvania, Raleigh, and Boston, Azzur Labs—an Azzur Group company—provides professional analytical compliance testing and consultative services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Azzur Group first opened its doors in Boston in 2013 with Azzur Group Boston, bringing comprehensive consultative services to the region, specializing in quality, validation, and compliance.

