Alexander Ozawa, 19, announces run for Mililani's State House District 38

MILILANI, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining community leaders and resident revelers in the 36th Annual Mililani Holiday Parade this morning, 19-year-old Alexander Ozawa announced his campaign to represent House District 38 in the Hawaiʻi State House.

"I was born and raised in Mililani, and am excited at the prospect of joining the next generation of community and civic leaders to strengthen and empower the people of Central Oahu, the center of Honolulu county and one of the largest residential neighborhoods in the entire state," Ozawa said.

Hawaiʻi State House District 38 encompasses all of Mililani Mauka and the northwest quadrant of Mililani Town, following Meheula Parkway and Lanikuhana Avenue to Hokuahiahi and Mahapili streets.

As a 2022 graduate of Mililani High School, Ozawa is acutely aware of both the opportunities and significant challenges facing his young peers.

"Coming out of the pandemic, when many Hawaii residents were homebound, it made sense that many of my friends and classmates headed out of state for college or new careers," he said. "But I want our next generation to be able to choose to stay and help make Hawaiʻi a better place, and that means a diversified economy, workforce development, and accessible, affordable education."

Like his two older siblings, Ozawa attended Kipapa Elementary School and Mililani Middle School. While at Mililani High, he was an editor for the award-winning Trojan Times student newspaper, and volunteered with the Interact (Rotary) and Leo (Lions) clubs.

He now works as a full-time budget analyst for the Ways and Means Committee at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, chaired by Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz.

"Working at the Capitol has given me an invaluable perspective on all functions and levels of State government," he said. "It's basically been a full-time intensive class on what makes the government tick, how it operates, and for whom."

"Now, I want to use what I've learned to be a voice for my hometown, and for my generation," he adds.

Ozawa is also currently serving his second term on the Mililani Neighborhood Board, where he chairs the community outreach and communications committee.

In addition to prioritizing public education and growing non-traditional workforce development programs, Ozawa intends to make public safety a key pillar of his campaign.

"Mililani has a stellar reputation as a very safe, family-friendly neighborhood, so I was proud of the work of the Mililani Neighborhood Board in engaging with the Honolulu Police Department on a number of critical issues this year," Ozawa said. "From crime to speeding to illegal fireworks, we will remain committed partners in ensuring Mililani remains the sanctuary we all know it to be."

While many of the critical resources are part of the city, Ozawa intends to make the state a full partner in efforts to ensure that Mililani and all of Hawaiʻi remain among the nation's safest communities.

Drawing from his Capitol experience, through which he was able to study thousands of line items in the state budget, Ozawa also plans to be a productive part of the House majority in advancing critical initiatives for everyone in Hawaiʻi. These include transportation, workforce and affordable housing, and growing the state's innovation ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs.

"I am genuinely excited and optimistic about Hawaii's future," Ozawa said. "We in Hawaiʻi have been blessed with many of the critical ingredients to build a sustainable, healthy, and prosperous home for future generations."

