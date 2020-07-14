Alexander Vershinin Inspiring Conservation via Fine Art Landscape Photography

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Vershinin, a fine art landscape photographer, is a fierce protector of the last unspoiled areas on earth. His majestic portfolio, an offering to the world, is a feast for the eyes for those who revel in the most remote and desolate panoramas.

At the age of 14, Vershinin was given a FED, a Soviet rangefinder camera, by his father. Vershinin Vershinin proceeded to teach himself photography and over the years has developed a preservationist's eye for scenes of the natural environment.

"I follow the environment," says Vershinin. "I determine the areas that are in need of conservation and then I proceed to photograph them for the benefit of humanity."

"I am particularly fond of the American national parks, such as those in Arizona, Utah, California, Oregon and Wyoming. Those idyllic sites possess a special magic that is being preserved in part via the good work of the National Parks Service, which is actively engaging the children of today so that they might develop into the environmentalists of tomorrow."

Outside of the U.S., Vershinin finds extreme beauty in Iceland. He is disconcerted, however, to see the damage inflicted by tourism. "My art is my contribution. I sincerely hope that by photographing this wild natural land, I will inspire others to find sufficient appreciation to protect it."

Vershinin's distinct, evocative style enables him to bring remote vistas to anyone, expanding their ideas of the natural world.

A 20-year photography veteran, Vershinin freely shares his experiences and lessons with up-and-coming photographers, saying, "Show your audience something original. Look to those who inspire you without ignoring the greats, but without copying them either. Start taking your camera with you wherever you go. Because you never know when mother nature will come out to play in all her glory–which usually happens in the most unexpected of places."

About Alexander Vershinin Fine Art Landscape Photography

Alexander Vershinin, known for his adventurous travels, produces limited edition fine art landscape photography. Vershinin, an avid environmentalist, is a member of several exclusive photography organizations: The North American Nature Photography Association, The International Association of Panoramic Photographers, Creative Asia Photo Association, and Professional Photographers of America.

