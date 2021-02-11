Alexander Vindman, Miles Taylor, Fmr. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) and Other VIPs Join Forces for a Virtual Democracy Rally on Presidents' Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February, 15th at 6 pm ET, the Renew Democracy Initiative is hosting a virtual pro-democracy rally with Lt. Col. (Ret.) Alexander Vindman, Garry Kasparov, Miles Taylor (NYT's 'Anonymous'), Zimbabwean pastor and democracy activist - Evan Mawarire, Fmr. Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, Kind Bar Founder - Daniel Lubetzky, World Poker Champion - Annie Duke, and others. This will be a positive, inspiring occasion as we celebrate the virtues of democracy and discuss how to move forward from the assault on democracy that occurred on January 6th. The event will be moderated by Uriel Epshtein (Executive Director RDI) and Daniel Miller (Director of Content & Strategy RDI).

Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI)

The rally offers a unique approach that will be organized around the four basic building blocks of American democracy: 1) Civic Duty, 2) Freedom, 3) Opportunity, and 4) Fairness. American history is full of contradictions between the nation's values and its reality but it remains a story of people always striving to be more free. But this tension between reality & aspiration has never been clearer than now, as we face the greatest challenges to democracy since the Civil War.

By elevating the voices of those who have fought back against authoritarian forces, sometimes at great personal risk, RDI seeks to reexamine, reaffirm, and revitalize the American commitment to these fundamental ideals.

The event will also feature some of the best video submissions from the #RenewDemocracy social media challenge, launched by LTC (Ret) Alexander Vindman, which asked participants to share in a short video what democracy means to them. The campaign has thus far garnered hundreds of submissions from across the world, millions views, and 10 million impressions on Twitter alone. At least 4 million more people who thought deeply about what democracy means to them.

At a time when democracy is under attack at home and all around the world, RDI's Virtual Democracy Rally seeks to renew America's commitment to democracy and the four values of civic duty, freedom, fairness, and opportunity that have kept it safe and increasingly prosperous for 245 years.

Press Contact:

Uriel Epshtein

Executive Director

Renew Democracy Initiative

[email protected]

(202) 760-0286

SOURCE Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI)

