Alexander's Mobility Services' Fleet All Star Program

Customer Service All Star team members must have perfect 5.0 customer service rating for the entire year based upon the Atlas Quality Assurance Questionnaire, a minimum of five responses, and a claims rating per 10,000 lbs. hauled equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility fleet for the calendar year. Claims team winners must have claims per 10,000 lbs. hauled of $50.00 or less for the calendar year and a customer service rating equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility Fleet for the calendar year. Our Most Valuable Professional Van Operators are those individuals who are the top performers in both categories.

Customer Service All-Star Team Claims All-Star Team Don Grainger Don Grainger Brad Munter Brad Munter Michael Downing Chris Owen Derrik Wojciechowski Derrik Wojciechowski Shannon Enright Shannon Enright Timothy Balogh Timothy Balogh Jason Eleazer Jason Eleazer Bernardino Munoz Bernardino Munoz Brian Hansel Brian Hansel Joseph Ambs Joseph Ambs Tyler Blakely Tyler Blakely Edward Sablan Edward Sablan JR Perez Todd Jesinski Brian Jensen Gabriel Croy Dennis Battaglia Manuel Salgado

Mark Smedley

Michael Guest Most Valuable Professional Van Operators

Derrik Wojciechowski and

Bernardino Munoz



Contact: Pam Deem-Hergan, 1-443-386-1536, pdeemhergan@alexanders.net

