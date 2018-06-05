Alexander's Mobility Services' Fleet All Star Program

BALTIMORE, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander's Mobility Services has announced its 2017 "All Star" Professional Van Operators. The "All Star" program was developed to recognize, honor and reward those owner operators who have proven to be the best of the best. Those named to the "All Star" Teams have achieved excellence in Customer Service and Claims while meeting other performance criteria.
Customer Service All Star team members must have perfect 5.0 customer service rating for the entire year based upon the Atlas Quality Assurance Questionnaire, a minimum of five responses, and a claims rating per 10,000 lbs. hauled equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility fleet for the calendar year. Claims team winners must have claims per 10,000 lbs. hauled of $50.00 or less for the calendar year and a customer service rating equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility Fleet for the calendar year. Our Most Valuable Professional Van Operators are those individuals who are the top performers in both categories.
Customer Service All-Star Team
Claims All-Star Team
Don Grainger
Don Grainger
Brad Munter
Brad Munter
Michael Downing
Chris Owen
Derrik Wojciechowski
Derrik Wojciechowski
Shannon Enright
Shannon Enright
Timothy Balogh
Timothy Balogh
Jason Eleazer
Jason Eleazer
Bernardino Munoz
Bernardino Munoz
Brian Hansel
Brian Hansel
Joseph Ambs
Joseph Ambs
Tyler Blakely
Tyler Blakely
Edward Sablan
Edward Sablan
JR Perez
Todd Jesinski
Brian Jensen
Gabriel Croy
Dennis Battaglia
Manuel Salgado
Mark Smedley
Michael Guest
Most Valuable Professional Van Operators
Derrik Wojciechowski and
Bernardino Munoz
Contact: Pam Deem-Hergan, 1-443-386-1536, pdeemhergan@alexanders.net
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexanders-mobility-services-fleet-all-star-program-300660146.html
SOURCE Alexander's Mobility Services
