Alexander's Mobility Services' Fleet All Star Program

News provided by

Alexander's Mobility Services

12:45 ET

BALTIMORE, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander's Mobility Services has announced its 2017 "All Star" Professional Van Operators. The "All Star" program was developed to recognize, honor and reward those owner operators who have proven to be the best of the best. Those named to the "All Star" Teams have achieved excellence in Customer Service and Claims while meeting other performance criteria.  

Customer Service All Star team members must have perfect 5.0 customer service rating for the entire year based upon the Atlas Quality Assurance Questionnaire, a minimum of five responses, and a claims rating per 10,000 lbs. hauled equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility fleet for the calendar year. Claims team winners must have claims per 10,000 lbs. hauled of $50.00 or less for the calendar year and a customer service rating equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility Fleet for the calendar year. Our Most Valuable Professional Van Operators are those individuals who are the top performers in both categories.  

Customer Service All-Star Team

Claims All-Star Team

Don Grainger

Don Grainger

Brad Munter

Brad Munter

Michael Downing

Chris Owen

Derrik Wojciechowski

Derrik Wojciechowski

Shannon Enright

Shannon Enright

Timothy Balogh

Timothy Balogh

Jason Eleazer

Jason Eleazer

Bernardino Munoz

Bernardino Munoz

Brian Hansel

Brian Hansel

Joseph Ambs

Joseph Ambs

Tyler Blakely

Tyler Blakely

Edward Sablan

Edward Sablan

JR Perez

Todd Jesinski

Brian Jensen

Gabriel Croy

Dennis Battaglia

Manuel Salgado

Mark Smedley

Michael Guest

Most Valuable Professional Van Operators

Derrik Wojciechowski and

Bernardino Munoz

Contact: Pam Deem-Hergan, 1-443-386-1536, pdeemhergan@alexanders.net

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexanders-mobility-services-fleet-all-star-program-300660146.html

SOURCE Alexander's Mobility Services

You just read:

Alexander's Mobility Services' Fleet All Star Program

News provided by

Alexander's Mobility Services

12:45 ET