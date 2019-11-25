Alexander's Offices Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries as Atlas Agents

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --We're excited to celebrate significant anniversaries as a member of the Atlas family of agents. 2019 marks the 20th anniversary for our Dallas office and the 30th anniversary for our Baltimore facility.

"Alexander's has been part of the Atlas family of agents since 1982," commented Don Hill, CEO, "We are excited to have the opportunity to continue to grow with one of the nation's leading van lines.

Alexander's is headquartered in Tustin, CA with additional offices in Whittier, CA; San Diego, CA; Hayward, CA; Portland, OR; Minneapolis, MN; Dallas, TX; Nashville, TN; and Baltimore, MD. The company currently employs more than two hundred people and has over one hundred and seventy owner operators under contract.

