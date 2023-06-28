SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Alexandr Wang, Founder & CEO of Scale AI , with the WTF Innovators Award for his contribution to streamlining all data processes necessary to AI development.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Play It Safe", produced by Nimso , to Alexandr Wang.

Listen to "Play It Safe": https://qt.lnk.to/PlayItSafePr

Scale AI provides a complete suite of tools for collecting, managing, and utilizing data for AI systems. In addition to providing data labeling services, they offer software for gathering, annotating, curating, and cleaning-up vision and natural language data, so that organizations can build and monitor machine learning models.

"Data is the lifeblood of building, training, testing, and fine-tuning AI. Alexandr Wang has been at the forefront of providing services around data for AI. He knows what data tools to build for organizations to get the most out of AI, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry .

Scale AI offers a variety of data services including RLHF (Reinforcement Learning through Human Feedback), data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment of AI systems. This enables businesses, organizations, and enterprises to fine-tune AI to work on tasks and outcomes relevant to them.

In April 2021, Scale AI raised $325M at a $7.3B valuation. They serve enterprise customers like Microsoft, Meta, and Toyota, startups like Brex, Instacart, and Etsy, and US Government Agencies like the US Army and US Air Force.

They're constantly adding new features, like debugging mislabeled data that may be degrading an algorithm's performance. Scale Donovan is a new defense platform for AI-powered decision-making which ingests an org's data and provides reports. Scale EGP allows teams to develop and deploy Generative AI applications that are relevant to their business tasks.

"From humble beginnings labeling data for self-driving car initiatives to the complete data platform for AI, Scale AI has really matured as a company. It's a testament to the leadership and vision of Alexandr Wang. He has a great sense for where AI is headed and understands what customers need to harness AI," said QuHarrison Terry.

