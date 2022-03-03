Alexandra Brauni's new book "Successful Parent, Successful Child" is a comprehensive guide to being a successful single parent raising promising children.

Brauni shares, "This is a book of hope, of love, and of dreamy compliments. Through this book, you will learn how to free yourself of the prejudices and limitations that you have accumulated over the years. Through a sequence of true stories, you will be able to see how single parents have managed to achieve success and have helped their children find their way. Through Successful Parent, Successful Child, you will find ten recommendations, ten guidelines to achieve your goal, discover your success, and see the obstacles as opportunities that life offers you to improve and surpass yourself. Although it is dedicated to single parents, this book can be helpful for anyone who has a dream in their life and wishes to achieve it. I encourage you to read Successful Parent, Successful Child and start walking toward your dream, which is here, waiting for you. If I can make it, so can you."

Published by Page Publishing, Brauni's ten guidelines for single parents is based on her own experience and now, she wishes to share it to other parents out there and help them navigate the parenting life.

In this book she invites readers to come along in this journey to personal growth and success.

Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Successful Parent, Successful Child" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757369/1.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing