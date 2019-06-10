Alexandra Shapiro Joins LendingClub as Chief Marketing Officer

"We're thrilled to have Alexandra on board as we continue to raise brand awareness and drive more members to LendingClub," said Steve Allocca, President of LendingClub. "She is a strong leader and strategist, with a proven track record of increasing demand generation and a focus on solving consumer problems."

For more than 20 years, Alexandra has been driving growth strategies for leading financial services and tech companies. She joins LendingClub from Intercom, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer.

"While more and more companies are starting to pay lip service to financial health it is core to LendingClub's business and mission and there is nothing more exciting as a marketer," said Alexandra Shapiro, Chief Marketing Officer at LendingClub. "I cannot wait to unleash the power of this iconic fintech brand as we drive to help more everyday Americans get out of debt."

Prior to joining LendingClub, Shapiro served as Chief Marketing Officer at Intercom and BigCommerce and held senior positions at PayPal and Providian Financial (later acquired by JP Morgan Chase). At PayPal, Shapiro led marketing functions for the small and medium size (SMB) business group in North America, a $60B merchant acquirer/processor and leading ecommerce payments platform. Prior to that, she was SVP of Marketing at Providian Financial, where she was responsible for successfully repositioning the brand platform and executing new customer acquisition marketing strategies.

Shapiro reports directly to President Steve Allocca as part of the company's executive team.

LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. Currently, residents of the following states may invest in LendingClub notes: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, or WY. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.

