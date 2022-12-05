Alexandre Birman Leads a Mentorship Program for Istituto Marangoni Students During Art Basel Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami (www.istitutomarangonimiami.com), a fashion school known for developing fashion talent in an incubator atmosphere, has collaborated with renowned shoe designer Alexandre Birman on a mentor program for students. Over the course of a year, the students received guidance from Birman and a deeper understanding of the design, development, construction, and manufacturing of footwear.

"Istituto Marangoni Miami is a place of learning that is dynamic, new, and full of energy. It's these types of mentorship opportunities, such as the one with Alexandre Birman, that truly shapes the future of the fashion industry. Hosting this event during Art Basel Miami and being at the center of the excitement, drives the Miami Fashion Movement forward," commented Hakan Baykam, founder and president, Istituto Marangoni Miami.

Student Designs Manufactured

Six students participated in the program and had their designs produced at the brand's factory in Brazil. On December 2, 2022 six pairs of shoes, designed by the students, were unveiled at a special program at the school.

"The future of fashion and footwear is with these highly talented students. It's an honor to be working with them," said Alexandre Birman, founder of the eponymous brand and CEO of Arezzo&Co Group. "Hosting the finale of the mentorship program during Art Basel Miami highlights how art, culture, and fashion are essential to new ideas."

Mentorship and Shared Experiences

Of the six students who participated, two were selected by an audience of 75 guests as "the most marketable shoes." Those designs came from Ryan Anthony Hamilton and Bettina Mattei Da Silva. Student participants in the program also included: Anya Michelle Bilinkis, Maria Cacciatore, Camila Francine Balleste, and Ashley Salcedo.

During the event, a video presenting the development and production of each shoe was shown to the students and guests. Alexandre passionately spoke about the decision-making process for each project, solutions, and adaptations for the footwear market. He also provided valuable guidance to each individual student.

Birman shared his experiences as a footwear executive and how he has achieved international growth. "My goal is to share knowledge and understanding of the footwear industry so that the students can make a positive impact on the future."

