Alexandre Family Farm Earns Whole Foods Market 2020 Supplier of the Year Award

CRESCENT CITY, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandre Family Farm has been named a Whole Foods Market Supplier of the Year in the grocer's new Global Regenerative Agriculture Commitment category. There were 42 award winners selected across all product categories, by Whole Foods Markets buyers and other leaders, from their thousands of suppliers worldwide.

"It is Whole Foods Market's honor to celebrate our suppliers who have demonstrated fantastic cooperation, resilience, creativity and commitment to quality, rising to excellence in a year unlike any other," says Whole Foods Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gafsi Oblisk. "This year, we are proud to add the Regenerative Agriculture Commitment award to congratulate suppliers that are making strides to improve farming practices."

Suppliers that are awarded the Regenerative Agriculture Commitment award are committed to holistic farming and grazing management practices that improve soil, enhance biodiversity and increase carbon capture.

"We are grateful to the Whole Foods team members who recognize the value of regenerative products, and to the customers who reward our efforts - by voting with their dollars - that they support the principles and quality of regenerative and organic agriculture," said Blake Alexandre, owner, "We are all in this together!"

Earlier this year, Alexandre Family Farm became the 1st dairy to receive regenerative certification by both the Savory Institute and the Regenerative Organic Alliance.

About Alexandre Family Farm

As fourth generation dairy farmers with over 40 years of experience, Blake and Stephanie Alexandre founded Alexandre Family Farm in 1988, and began bottling under their brand in 2017. Along with their five grown children and spouses, they operate the only certified regenerative organic and 100% A2/A2 dairy and mobile coop egg ranch in the United States. Their grass-based products, which are distributed nationwide, include a line of 100% A2/A2 (the digestible protein) milks and yogurts, and nest-laid, hand-gathered eggs from hens always free-roaming on fresh green pastures.

