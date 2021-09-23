Alexandre Family Farm Wins Nexty Award for Best New Mission-based Product at Natural Products Expo East 2021

Alexandre Family Farm's regenerative farming practices produce tangible benefits for soil biomass and helps restore ecosystems and habitats for various animal species. On the farm's 4300 acres in northern California, the farm practices include intensive rotational grazing and waste up cycling, while also focusing on support of the local community.

"We are honored for this recognition, and grateful to New Hope for helping to spread the word about organic and regenerative agriculture," said Blake Alexandre, owner, Alexandre Family Farm.

More than 650 products entered to compete for a Nexty Award in 23 categories that ranged in types from supplements to food, beverage, personal care and natural living. The nominated products were evaluated based on the criteria of innovation, inspiration and integrity - along with potential impact - over the course of two week-long judging rounds which took place at the New Hope Network offices in Boulder, Colorado.

Earlier this year, Alexandre Family Farm was also named a Whole Foods Market Supplier of the Year in the grocer's new Global Regenerative Agricultural Commitment category.

ABOUT ALEXANDRE FAMILY FARM

As fourth generation dairy farmers with over 40 years of experience, Blake and Stephanie Alexandre founded Alexandre Family Farm in 1988 and began bottling under their brand in 2017. Along with their family, they operate the only certified regenerative organic and 100% A2/A2 dairy and mobile coop egg ranch in the United States. Their grass-based products, which are distributed nationwide, include a line of 100% A2/A2 (the digestible protein) milks and yogurts, and nest-laid, hand-gathered eggs from hens always free-roaming on fresh green pastures.

