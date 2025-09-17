Alexandre Gabovich: A Capital-Protected Structured FIC, the Result of the Alliance between Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management, Vitis, and Makor

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 fundamentally shook the investment landscape, with a historic bond market crash followed by significant turmoil in global equity markets. At a time when traditional portfolios were losing up to 10% despite their defensive profiles, the need for a new investment paradigm became obvious: to combine performance, protection, and robust risk management.

This vision gave rise to the capital-protected Collective Investment Fund (FIC), a rare solution built through the synergy of three major players: Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management, the Luxembourg life insurance company Vitis, and Makor, a leading structurer of bespoke structured products.

This FIC stands out for its specialization: it is a capital-protected structured fund offering clients the perfect balance between performance and security. This capital guarantee shields investors from severe market downturns while allowing for prudent equity exposure, thus significantly reducing the FIC's volatility compared to traditional portfolios.

Laurent Bauron, Senior Wealth Manager, Vice-President – Private Banking at Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management, summarizes the approach:

"We needed to provide our clients with investment solutions better suited to their expectations: offering management that combines yield, equity exposure, and capital protection!"

A key feature of this setup is also the expertise of Makor, the structurer, and its team of specialists in structured products. Makor's experts design and adapt each structured product based on market conditions, risk profiles, and the precise needs of investors. This tailored approach, combined with the responsiveness of a dedicated team, ensures that the solutions are closely aligned with market challenges while consistently maintaining performance and protection goals.

As Laurent Bauron points out:

"The solution of a FIC invested in tailor-made structured products quickly emerged as the optimal choice. The result of cross-disciplinary cooperation between professionals, this unique market offering brings together the strength of a major custodian bank and portfolio manager, the expertise of a leading structurer, and the know-how of a renowned Luxembourg life insurer.

The results have lived up to our expectations: the FIC's performance is robust, and volatility is under control."

Thanks to this tripartite alliance—Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management for rigorous oversight, Vitis for security and wealth efficiency, and Makor and its team for innovative structuring—this FIC now provides investors with protection, transparency, and attractive upside, all in a controlled environment.

Our ambition remains the same: to continue innovating for wealth stability, to anticipate market developments, and to deliver each client a robust, tailored solution for the future.

To learn more about this capital-protected FIC or to get personalized wealth management advice, please contact our specialist teams or visit our website.

