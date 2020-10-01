Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Achieves the First-Ever Fitwel Viral Response Certification With Distinction and Announces Strategic Partnership With Fitwel to Elevate Health, Wellness and Safety in Laboratory Buildings

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has been recognized by the Center for Active Design (CfAD), the operator of Fitwel®, as the first-ever company to achieve a Fitwel Viral Response Certification with Distinction, the highest certification level within the Fitwel Viral Response module. Alexandria's comprehensive and industry-leading COVID-19 prevention guidelines and practices, which expand upon its existing rigorous health and safety standards for its tenants, employees, visitors, service providers and key industry stakeholders, contributed to this highly impactful and tremendous accomplishment. These practices include establishing a COVID-19 Advisory Board of esteemed medical experts in biopharma, clinical research and psychiatry; adhering to strict indoor air quality and safety protocols; enhancing cleaning, disinfecting and maintenance programs that follow green cleaning practices; procuring and requiring the use of face coverings by employees and service providers on its campuses; deploying a national COVID-19 screening initiative to facilitate the identification of asymptomatic cases among tenants and their employees; and continuing to provide exceptional medical, well-being, fitness, childcare and financial support to its employees.

"Amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, our proven ability to provide our tenants with healthier, safer and more productive work environments as they continue their highly critical work is more important than ever," said Vincent R. Ciruzzi, chief development officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "We are proud and honored to be recognized by Fitwel for our operational excellence in mitigating the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID, as well as our longstanding track record in championing health, wellness and safety at our operating properties and our development and redevelopment projects. As a mission-driven company steadfastly committed to promoting the health and well-being of our tenants and employees and making a positive and lasting impact on our communities and society, we will continue to lead with a focus on health, wellness and safety, and to leverage scientifically backed frameworks like Fitwel to guide our best-in-class approach."

Alexandria is at the vanguard and the heart of the life science ecosystem that is vital in driving critical solutions in the fight against COVID-19 and advancing human health. The Fitwel certification acknowledges the company's seamless, 24/7 operational efforts across its essential national Labspace® real estate platform that have enabled the critical work of its tenants to continue during the pandemic, including its over 80 life science tenants working on COVID-related diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccine programs and those who are innovating daily to prevent, treat and ultimately cure other serious diseases. Formally launched in September 2020, the Fitwel Viral Response module provides an evidence-based, third-party certification of companies' COVID-19 prevention policies and practices covering a range of key focus areas, including indoor air quality, behavioral change, occupant trust and employee support. Alexandria served as an industry advisor for the module, which was informed by an academic advisory board consisting of highly respected public health experts from leading institutions, including Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Queensland University of Technology.

Additionally, Alexandria has strategically partnered with Fitwel to create a unique certification for Alexandria laboratory buildings and spaces. The tailored Fitwel laboratory certification will leverage Alexandria's unsurpassed expertise in laboratory space and Fitwel's research-based certification frameworks to keep Alexandria's robust laboratory infrastructure at the leading edge of healthy building strategies. The collaboration with Fitwel will also enable Alexandria to anticipate future needs of its tenants across its mission-critical laboratory buildings and campuses that are imperative to supporting the life-changing discoveries that have the potential to improve people's lives.

"Alexandria continues to lead by example by prioritizing the health and productivity of their tenant base and their own employees," said Joanna Frank, president and chief executive officer at CfAD. "We applaud their groundbreaking efforts to protect building occupant health as they continue to implement and augment their industry-leading practices. Now, through our partnership on a new Fitwel laboratory certification, we are thrilled to team up to enhance Alexandria's already state-of-the-art, future-forward laboratory spaces."

This latest collaboration builds upon Alexandria's deep leadership in health, wellness and safety and its service as a founding member on Fitwel's Leadership Advisory Board. Alexandria's industry-leading efforts in building and occupant health are marked by many Fitwel firsts, including the first REIT to be named a First-in-Class Fitwel Champion, the first company of any kind to achieve a Fitwel certification and the first to be named the Industry Leading Company in the Best in Building Health™ Awards.

