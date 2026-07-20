Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Delivers 427,000 RSF Innovative Research & Development Hub for a Multinational Pharmaceutical Company at the Campus Point by Alexandria Megacampus™ in San Diego

In 1994, as a newly formed startup REIT focused on pioneering the life science real estate niche, Alexandria acquired its first laboratory building in Torrey Pines, and in 2010, launched the initial phase of the company's Campus Point by Alexandria Megacampus. As of March 31, 2026, Campus Point was 95.4% occupied and spans 2.9 million RSF, including 1.3 million RSF of properties in operation, 0.9 million RSF under construction, as well as 0.7 million RSF available for future development and redevelopment. "We are grateful and proud to continue our decades-long partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb with their new R&D hub at Campus Point," said Bret Gossett, executive vice president – co-regional market director and head of leasing for the San Diego region at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Campus Point is home to a diverse ecosystem of innovative companies, including multinational pharma companies, leading research institutes and advanced technology companies. Strategically designed to accelerate innovation, Campus Point provides tenants with the flexibility to expand within the same Megacampus ecosystem while helping them recruit and retain top talent, translate research into life-changing treatments with mission-critical infrastructure and leverage key industry relationships, all of which contribute to Alexandria's leasing velocity, portfolio performance and long-term business strategy."

Alexandria's San Diego region is one of the nation's most dynamic life science and advanced technology clusters, harnessing and uniting the four critical factors of the company's unique cluster model: location, innovation, talent and capital. As of March 31, 2026, the region comprises 6.2 million RSF of operating assets and 0.9 million RSF of development assets. Campus Point exemplifies the consequential impact of Alexandria's highly differentiated Megacampus ecosystems and the company's unique, multifaceted cluster-driven strategy. The stunning Megacampus is strategically located within The Miracle Mile of Medicine™ in San Diego, and situated within a dense concentration of renowned research and academic institutions, including Salk Institute, Scripps Research and University of California, San Diego, providing direct access to world-class scientific research and highly skilled talent, which increase collaborative innovation and enhance tenants' ability to recruit, engage and retain top talent. Featuring unmatched scale, inspiring design and impactful amenities, Campus Point will feature walking paths, a retail breezeway, a community farm and market, pickleball courts, athletic fields, fitness and wellness spaces, events and conference spaces, and eateries including a café, tavern and destination restaurant, enriching Alexandria's vibrant Megacampus ecosystem at the center of the growing San Diego science sector.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle, and New York City. As of March 31, 2026, Alexandria had a total market capitalization of $20.44 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 35.8 million RSF of operating properties. Alexandria has a long-standing and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in highly dynamic and collaborative Megacampus environments that enhance our tenants' ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits and impact of Campus Point by Alexandria Megacampus, including with respect to BMS's continued growth, research and development objectives, innovation, collaboration and ability to recruit, engage and retain talent; Alexandria's expected annual rental revenue from the delivered R&D hub; the expected scale, development, redevelopment, design, amenities and other attributes of Campus Point; and the expected benefits of Alexandria's Megacampus ecosystem and cluster-driven strategy, including with respect to tenant demand, leasing velocity, portfolio performance and long-term value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Cohen, Assistant Vice President – Capital Markets & Corporate Operations, (646) 799-2617, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.