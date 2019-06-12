Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Columbia University to Open Alexandria LaunchLabs @ Columbia, Deepening Its Focus on Cutting-Edge Life Science Companies Spinning Out of NYC's Renowned Academic Institutions

PASADENA, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has strategically partnered with Columbia University to open Alexandria LaunchLabs®, the premier life science startup platform, at the university in the spring of 2020. Building upon the success of the flagship Alexandria LaunchLabs site at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – New York City, Alexandria LaunchLabs @ Columbia will increasingly focus on promising life science startups emerging from Columbia and peer institutions, which serve as the greatest source of new company formation in the NYC life science ecosystem.

Located on Columbia's Washington Heights campus, adjacent to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Alexandria LaunchLabs @ Columbia will be the second LaunchLabs site in New York City. The full-service platform will offer member companies 14,000 RSF of highly flexible, turnkey office/laboratory space, sophisticated mentorship and access to Alexandria's expansive network, as well as strategic investment capital through the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform, the company's innovative seed-stage funding model. The open and collaborative space will also feature a high-tech event center to host workshops, networking events and educational opportunities for the entrepreneurial life science community in Upper Manhattan.

"We are very proud of our leadership in the development of the NYC life science cluster, where we have heavily focused on accelerating the growth of startups spinning out from the city's world-renowned academic and medical institutions," said Jenna Foger, senior vice president of science and technology at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Through our innovative proprietary offerings like Alexandria LaunchLabs – NYC and the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform, and now our partnership with Columbia, we are working to bridge the gap in translating academic discoveries into novel therapies and technologies and fostering the next generation of industry leaders to ensure the future growth and success of the NYC life science cluster."

Alexandria LaunchLabs – NYC, which has been fully integrated into the thriving Alexandria Center campus ecosystem since it opened in June 2017, is currently home to more than 20 cutting-edge life science startups that are working to improve the future of drug discovery and human health. To date, Alexandria LaunchLabs – NYC member companies have collectively raised more than $300 million in financing, with two companies, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc., completing initial public offerings earlier this year. More than 60 jobs have already been created as the member companies grow their teams.

In celebration of the second anniversary of Alexandria LaunchLabs – NYC, Alexandria will award the third annual $100,000 Alexandria LaunchLabs Prize to the top presenting company at today's NYC Life Science Innovation Showcase. Thoughtfully curated annually by Alexandria, in partnership with the New York Academic Consortium, and held at the Alexandria Center for Life Science – NYC, the showcase provides entrepreneurial scientists from the city's leading academic and medical research institutions with the opportunity to pitch their technology to biopharmaceutical executives, investors and other key community stakeholders.

Alexandria LaunchLabs and the complementary Alexandria Seed Capital Platform continue to make a significant impact in catalyzing entrepreneurship and cultivating a broad and diverse community of best-in-class early-stage life science companies. To learn more about the expanding national platforms, please visit www.alexandrialaunchlabs.com.

About Alexandria LaunchLabs

Alexandria LaunchLabs is the premier, full-service startup platform designed to dramatically accelerate the growth of early-stage life science and agtech companies. With life science sites at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science in New York City and the Alexandria Center® at One Kendall Square in Cambridge, as well as an agtech site at the Alexandria Center® for AgTech in the Research Triangle, Alexandria LaunchLabs provides move-in-ready office/laboratory space, first-class support resources, shared equipment and services, creative amenities and access to startup capital through the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform to drive life-changing innovation. Alexandria LaunchLabs is currently accepting applications for future members in New York City, Cambridge and the Research Triangle. For more information or to apply, please visit www.alexandrialaunchlabs.com.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million SF as of March 31, 2019. The asset base in North America includes 23.2 million RSF of operating properties and 4.4 million RSF of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction or pre-construction, consisting of 2.1 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects under construction, and 2.3 million RSF undergoing pre-construction activities. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 6.1 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

