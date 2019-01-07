Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of Year 2018 Distributions

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) announced today the tax treatment of its year 2018 distributions as described in the chart below. Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20 percent of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. distributions.

Common Stock

CUSIP # 015271109

Ticker Symbol: ARE













Dividends

Capital Gains







Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

Taxable Ordinary (Box 1a)

Qualified(1) (Box 1b)

Total (Box 2a)

Unrecaptured

Section 1250(2) (Box 2b)

Return of Capital(3) (Box 3)

Section

199A(1) (Box 5) 12/29/17

1/15/18

$ 0.900000

$ 0.628920

$ —

$ 0.236700

$ 0.001080

$ 0.034380

$ 0.628920 3/29/18

4/16/18

0.900000

0.628920

—

0.236700

0.001080

0.034380

0.628920 6/29/18

7/16/18

0.930000

0.649884

—

0.244590

0.001116

0.035526

0.649884 9/28/18

10/15/18

0.930000

0.649884

—

0.244590

0.001116

0.035526

0.649884



$ 3.660000

$ 2.557608

$ —

$ 0.962580

$ 0.004392

$ 0.139812

$ 2.557608







100%

69.88%

—%

26.30%

0.12%

3.82%

69.88%

Series D Convertible Preferred Stock

CUSIP # 015271505

Ticker Symbol: ARE PRD













Dividends

Capital Gains







Record

Date

Payment

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Taxable

Ordinary

(Box 1a)

Qualified(1)

(Box 1b)

Total

(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured

Section 1250(2)

(Box 2b)

Return of

Capital(3)

(Box 3)

Section

199A(1)

(Box 5) 12/29/17

1/15/18

$ 0.437500

$ 0.317844

$ —

$ 0.119656

$ 0.000569

$ —

$ 0.317844 3/29/18

4/16/18

0.437500

0.317844

—

0.119656

0.000569

—

0.317844 6/29/18

7/16/18

0.437500

0.317844

—

0.119656

0.000569

—

0.317844 9/28/18

10/15/18

0.437500

0.317844

—

0.119656

0.000569

—

0.317844



$ 1.750000

$ 1.271376

$ —

$ 0.478624

$ 0.002276

$ —

$ 1.271376







100%

72.65%

—%

27.35%

0.13%

—%

72.65%

(1) Qualified and Section 199A dividends are a subset of, and included in, the taxable ordinary dividend amount. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 gains are a subset of, and included in, the total capital gain amount. (3) Return of capital represents a return of stockholder investment.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.are.com .

