Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of Year 2019 Distributions

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) announced today the tax treatment of its year 2019 distributions as described in the charts below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. distributions.

Common Stock

CUSIP # 015271109

Ticker Symbol: ARE













Dividends

Capital Gains







Record

Date

Payment

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Taxable

Ordinary

(Box 1a)

Qualified(1)

(Box 1b)

Total

(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured

Section 1250(2)

(Box 2b)

Return of

Capital(3)

(Box 3)

Section

199A(1)

(Box 5) 12/31/18

1/15/19

$ 0.970000

$ 0.604795

$ —

$ 0.333874

$ 0.020952

$ 0.031331

$ 0.604795 3/29/19

4/15/19

0.970000

0.604795

—

0.333874

0.020952

0.031331

0.604795 6/28/19

7/15/19

1.000000

0.623500

—

0.344200

0.021600

0.032300

0.623500 9/30/19

10/15/19

1.000000

0.623500

—

0.344200

0.021600

0.032300

0.623500







$ 3.940000

$ 2.456590

$ —

$ 1.356148

$ 0.085104

$ 0.127262

$ 2.456590









100%



62.35%



—%



34.42%



2.16%



3.23%



62.35%

Series D Convertible Preferred Stock(4)

CUSIP # 015271505

Ticker Symbol: ARE PRD













Dividends

Capital Gains







Record

Date

Payment

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Taxable

Ordinary

(Box 1a)

Qualified(1)

(Box 1b)

Total

(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured

Section 1250(2)

(Box 2b)

Return of

Capital(3)

(Box 3)

Section

199A(1)

(Box 5) 12/31/18

1/15/19

$ 0.437500

$ 0.281881

$ —

$ 0.155619

$ 0.009756

$ —

$ 0.281881 3/29/19

4/15/19

0.437500

0.281881

—

0.155619

0.009756

—

0.281881 6/28/19

7/15/19

0.437500

0.281881

—

0.155619

0.009756

—

0.281881 9/30/19

10/15/19

0.437500

0.281881

—

0.155619

0.009756

—

0.281881







$ 1.750000

$ 1.127524

$ —

$ 0.622476

$ 0.039024

$ —

$ 1.127524









100%



64.43%



—%



35.57%



2.23%



—%



64.43%

(1) Qualified and Section 199A dividends are a subset of, and included in, the taxable ordinary dividend amount. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain is a subset of, and included in, the total capital gain amount. (3) Return of capital represents a return of stockholder investment. (4) In October 2019, the outstanding shares of 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock were converted into shares of common stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

Contact: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Corporate Communications, (626) 788-5578, skabakoff@are.com

