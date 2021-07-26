Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., at the Vanguard of Providing High-Quality Office/Laboratory Space to Meet Historic-High Demand from the Life Science Industry, Reports: 2Q21 and 1H21 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $2.61 and $2.74, respectively; 2Q21 and 1H21 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.93 and $3.84, respectively

PASADENA, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Operating results





2Q21

2Q20

1H21

1H20 Total revenues:















In millions





$ 509.6

$ 437.0

$ 989.5

$ 876.9 Growth





16.6%





12.8%





Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted In millions





$ 380.6

$ 226.6

$ 388.5

$ 244.8 Per share





$ 2.61

$ 1.82

$ 2.74

$ 1.99 Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted In millions





$ 282.3

$ 225.0

$ 545.2

$ 446.4 Per share





$ 1.93

$ 1.81

$ 3.84

$ 3.63

Six-time Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award winner

2021 recipient of the Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Gold Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category as the best-in-class REIT delivering transparency, quality, and efficient communications and reporting to the investment community. This represents our fourth consecutive Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award, and our sixth Gold Award over the last seven years.

Historic leasing activity and rental rate growth; continued strong net operating income and internal growth

During 2Q21, historic demand for our high-quality office/laboratory space translated into 1.9 million RSF of leasing activity, representing the highest leasing activity in a single quarter and the second highest rental rate growth in Company history.

Continued strong leasing activity and rental rate growth during 2Q21 and 1H21 over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:





2Q21

1H21 Total leasing activity – RSF

1,933,838

3,611,497 Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF

256,328

1,045,301 Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:







RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

1,472,713

1,994,538 Rental rate increases

42.4%

40.7% Rental rate increases (cash basis)

25.4%

23.3%

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.3 billion for 2Q21 annualized, up $194.4 million , or 17.6%, compared to 2Q20 annualized.

for 2Q21 annualized, up , or 17.6%, compared to 2Q20 annualized. 95% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Same property net operating income growth:

3.7% and 7.8% (cash basis) for 2Q21 over 2Q20.



4.4% and 7.4% (cash basis) for 1H21 over 1H20.

A REIT industry-leading high-quality tenant roster with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence

Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or

publicly traded large cap tenants

53%













Occupancy of operating properties in North America

94.3% (1)

Operating margin

72%



Adjusted EBITDA margin

69%













Weighted-average remaining lease term:







All tenants

7.5 years Top 20 tenants

11.1 years











(1) Includes 1.4 million RSF, or 3.8%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties in our North America markets,

representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenues in excess

of $55 million. Approximately 35% of the vacant 1.4 million RSF is currently under leased/negotiating, with

occupancy expected primarily over the next two quarters. Excluding these acquired vacancies, occupancy of

operating properties in North America was 98.1% as of June 30, 2021. Refer to "Occupancy" of our

Supplemental Information for additional details.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity

Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of June 30, 2021 .

. Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.8x for 2Q21 annualized.

Fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.9x for 2Q21 annualized.

$4.5 billion of liquidity as of June 30, 2021 .

Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders

Common stock dividend declared for 2Q21 of $1.12 per common share, aggregating $4.36 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Our FFO payout ratio of 60% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

Sustained strength in tenant collections

Tenant collections remain consistently high, with 99.4% of July 2021 billings collected as of the date of this release.

billings collected as of the date of this release. As of June 30, 2021 , our tenant receivables balance was $6.7 million , representing our lowest balance since 2012.

Leasing activity of development and redevelopment projects

We continue to execute our unique and differentiated life science strategy at an accelerated pace and expand our collaborative campuses and asset base in each of our key life science cluster submarkets, and we remain strategically positioned to take maximum advantage of historic tenant demand. Demand for our value-creation development and redevelopment projects of high-quality office/laboratory space, as well as continued operational excellence at our world-class, sophisticated laboratory facilities and strong execution by our team, has translated into record leasing activity. The following table provides leasing activity of our development and redevelopment projects:



Leased RSF





In-Process RSF(1)



2020



1H21





As of July 26, 2021



1.0 million



1.0 million





3.0 million







(1) Represents in-process leasing activity on near-term value-creation development and redevelopment projects that

are expected to commence vertical construction in 2021/2022. Includes 2.2 million RSF related to leases under

negotiation/executed letters of intent and 0.8 million RSF related to letters of intent under negotiation.

Value-creation development and redevelopment projects are expected to generate significant growth in rental revenues and cash flows

Under Construction



Projects Expected to Commence Construction in 2021/2022



Incremental Projected Annual Rental Revenues













3.4 million RSF



3.6 million RSF



>$545 million 33 Properties + 19 Properties = 80% Leased/Negotiating



89% Leased/Negotiating



















Delivery of fully leased value-creation projects

During 2Q21, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 755,565 RSF that are 100% leased across five submarkets.

Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $49 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders: (In millions, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

2Q21

2Q20

2Q21

2Q20

1H21

1H20

1H21

1H20 Unrealized gains on non-real estate investments $ 244.0

$ 171.7

$ 1.67

$ 1.38

$ 197.8

$ 154.5

$ 1.39

$ 1.25 Realized gains on non-real estate investments 34.8 (1) —

0.24

—

57.7

—

0.41

— Gain on sales of real estate —

—

—

—

2.8

—

0.02

— Impairment of real estate (4.9)

(13.2)

(0.03)

(0.11)

(10.1)

(22.9)

(0.07)

(0.18) Impairment of non-real estate investments —

(4.7)

—

(0.04)

—

(24.5)

—

(0.20) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

(67.3)

—

(0.47)

— Total $ 273.9

$ 153.8

$ 1.88

$ 1.23

$ 180.9

$ 107.1

$ 1.28

$ 0.87































(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Alexandria at the vanguard of innovation for over 750 tenants and looking to accommodate current needs plus a path for future growth

In June 2021 , we entered into a definitive agreement to expand our Alexandria Center ® at Kendall Square campus through our acquisition of a 100% interest in One Rogers Street and One Charles Park for a purchase price of $815.0 million . This acquisition provides a key expansion to our mega campus strategy in our Cambridge submarket, the premier life science real estate market in the world, and consists of the following:

, we entered into a definitive agreement to expand our Alexandria Center at Kendall Square campus through our acquisition of a 100% interest in One Rogers Street and for a purchase price of . This acquisition provides a key expansion to our mega campus strategy in our submarket, the premier life science real estate market in the world, and consists of the following: Upon closing of the acquisition, we expect to redevelop the two existing buildings, along with the services of The Davis Companies, into a Class A life science project aggregating 400,000 RSF of technical office/laboratory space. We will retain our wholly owned interest in the project upon completion of the redevelopments.



These two buildings are 100% under lease negotiation with several cutting-edge life science companies.





The redevelopment project is targeting initial occupancy in 2023.



Parking garage with approximately 650 spaces.



We expect to pursue additional entitlement opportunities for future development of additional office/laboratory space at this site.



We expect to complete this acquisition in December 2021 .

. During 2Q21, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 5.5 million SF (includes Sequence Drive described in the next bullet); 4.7 million RSF of value-creation opportunities; and 0.9 million RSF of operating space, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.1 billion .

. In June 2021 , we acquired five operating buildings at 6260, 6290, 6310, 6340, and 6350 Sequence Drive aggregating 487,023 RSF, located in our Sorrento Mesa submarket, for a purchase price of $298.5 million , with opportunity to increase the campus by approximately 400,000 SF through ground-up development.

, we acquired five operating buildings at 6260, 6290, 6310, 6340, and 6350 Sequence Drive aggregating 487,023 RSF, located in our Sorrento Mesa submarket, for a purchase price of , with opportunity to increase the campus by approximately 400,000 SF through ground-up development. The five operating buildings are currently 100% occupied with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 2.7 years. We expect to develop or redevelop these spaces upon expiration of the existing in-place leases.



The aggregate 887,000 RSF from this acquisition provides a significant future development opportunity to expand our existing Sequence District by Alexandria campus into a flagship mega campus aggregating 1.9 million SF.

Key strategic transactions that generated capital for investment into our highly leased value-creation pipeline and acquisitions with development and redevelopment opportunities

In April 2021 , we sold a 70% partial interest in our 213 East Grand Avenue property located in our South San Francisco submarket for a sales price of $301.0 million , or $1,429 per RSF, representing capitalization rates of 4.5% and 4.0% (cash basis).

, we sold a 70% partial interest in our 213 East Grand Avenue property located in our submarket for a sales price of , or per RSF, representing capitalization rates of 4.5% and 4.0% (cash basis). In July 2021 , we sold a 70% partial interest in our 400 Dexter Avenue North property located in our Lake Union submarket for a sales price of $254.8 million , or $1,255 per RSF, representing capitalization rates of 4.1% and 4.2% (cash basis).

Balance sheet management

Key metrics as of June 30, 2021

$36.3 billion of total market capitalization.

of total market capitalization. $27.4 billion of total equity capitalization.

of total equity capitalization. No debt maturities prior to 2024.

12.5 years weighted-average remaining term of debt as of June 30, 2021 .

. Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of June 30, 2021 .





2Q21

Goal



Quarter

Trailing

4Q21



Annualized

12 Months

Annualized Net debt and preferred stock to

Adjusted EBITDA

5.8x

6.2x

Less than or equal to 5.2x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

4.9x

4.6x

Greater than or equal to 5.0x



















Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as a

percentage of gross investments in real estate

2Q21

Current and key near-term projects and key pending acquisition 84% leased/negotiating

10%

Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)

6%

Land

2%











(1) Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows. Also

includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.

Key capital events

In June 2021 , we entered into forward equity sales agreements aggregating $1.5 billion to sell 8.1 million shares of our common stock (including the exercise of underwriters' option) at a public offering price of $184.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

, we entered into forward equity sales agreements aggregating to sell 8.1 million shares of our common stock (including the exercise of underwriters' option) at a public offering price of per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In 2Q21, we settled a portion of these forward equity sales agreements by issuing 4.9 million shares and received net proceeds of $870.3 million .

.

We expect to issue 3.1 million shares in 2H21 to settle our remaining outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $547.8 million .

. We also expect to issue 1.5 million shares in 2H21 to settle our remaining outstanding January 2021 forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $230.5 million .

forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately . During 2Q21, there was no sale activity under our ATM common stock offering program. As of July 26, 2021 , the remaining aggregate amount available under our current program for future sales of common stock is $500.0 million .

Investments

As of June 30, 2021 , our investments aggregated $2.0 billion , including an adjusted cost basis of $1.0 billion , unrealized gains of $1.0 billion , and $48.0 million of investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting.

, our investments aggregated , including an adjusted cost basis of , unrealized gains of , and of investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting. Investment income of $304.3 million for 2Q21 included $60.2 million in realized gains and $244.0 million in unrealized gains.

Subsequent events

In July 2021 , we completed acquisitions for an aggregate purchase price of $387.9 million , comprising 496,070 RSF of operating properties with future development and redevelopment opportunities and 335,825 RSF of operating properties strategically located across multiple markets.

Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

Industry leadership

We were ranked in the top 10 of the world's largest and most impactful real estate firms on the Forbes 2021 Global 2000 list determined based on sales, profits, assets, and market value.

2021 Global 2000 list determined based on sales, profits, assets, and market value. In June 2021 , we released our 2020 Environmental, Social & Governance Report, which showcases our longstanding ESG commitment and leadership. Key highlights in the report include the company's critical efforts to tackle climate change by pioneering low-carbon and climate-resilient design solutions (refer to page iii for spotlight on 325 Binney Street), mitigating climate-related risk in our asset base, and investing in and providing essential infrastructure for sustainable agrifoodtech companies; continuing strong progress toward our 2025 environmental impact goals, including further reducing carbon emissions; and catalyzing the health, wellness, safety, and productivity of our employees and tenants, local communities, and the world at large through the built environment and our social responsibility initiatives.

Acquisitions: June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands)





Square Footage







Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)



Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number

of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Future Development

Active Development/

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating(2)

Operating

Total

Purchase Price Completed in 1Q21









25

94%

374,426

849,411

431,066

1,353,247

80,032

3,088,182

$ 1,873,750











































Completed in 2Q21:









































550 Arsenal Street

Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/

Greater Boston

4/21/21

1

98%

775,000

—

260,867

—

—

775,000 (3) 130,000 One Investors Way

Route 128/Greater Boston

4/6/21

1

100%

350,000

—

—

240,000 (4) —

590,000

105,000 1501-1599 Industrial Road

Greater Stanford/San

Francisco Bay Area

6/22/21

6

88%

—

—

103,063

—

—

103,063

112,000 2475 Hanover Street

Greater Stanford/San

Francisco Bay Area

4/28/21

1

100%

—

—

83,980

—

—

83,980

105,000 6260, 6290, 6310, 6340, and

6350 Sequence Drive

Sorrento Mesa/San Diego

6/10/21

5

100%

887,000

—

487,023

—

—

887,000 (3) 298,476 9601, 9605, 9609, 9613, and

9615 Medical Center Drive

Rockville/Maryland

5/12/21

5

100%

258,000

94,256

—

595,381

—

947,637

80,382 Other

Various

Various

5

77%

1,863,280

37,267

205,983

49,839

—

2,156,369

247,597











24

96%

4,133,280

131,523

1,140,916

885,220

—

5,543,049

1,078,455 Completed in July 2021:









































Other

Various

Various

13

91%

—

—

496,070

335,825

—

831,895

387,941 Pending acquisitions:









































Charles Park

Cambridge/Greater Boston

December

2021

2

N/A

TBD(5)

400,000

—

—

—

400,000

815,000 Mercer Mega Block

Lake Union/Seattle

2H21(6)

—

N/A

800,000

—

—

—

—

800,000

143,500











2







800,000

400,000

—

—

—

1,200,000

958,500











64







5,307,706

1,380,934

2,068,052

2,574,292

80,032

10,663,126

4,298,646 Other future acquisitions









































661,354 2021 acquisitions









































$ 4,960,000











































2021 guidance range































$4,460,000 – $5,460,000

















































(1) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. Refer to "New Class A development and redevelopment properties: current projects" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on active development and redevelopment projects. (2) Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo development or redevelopment. (3) Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operations with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" of this Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties. (4) Upon acquisition of this property, we entered into a 12-year lease with Moderna, Inc. (5) We expect to pursue additional entitlement opportunities for future development of additional office/laboratory space. (6) We continue to diligently work through various long-lead-time due diligence items. We are working toward completion of all due diligence items as soon as possible.

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands)























Capitalization

Rate (Cash Basis)(1)









Sales Price

per RSF

Consideration

in Excess of

Book Value(2) Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Sale

Interest

Sold

RSF

Capitalization

Rate(1)



Sales Price















































Completed through July 26, 2021:





































213 East Grand Avenue

South San Francisco/

San Francisco Bay Area

4/22/21

70%

300,930

4.5 %

4.0 %

$ 301,000

$ 1,429

$ 103,679 400 Dexter Avenue North

Lake Union/Seattle

7/23/21

70%

290,111

4.1 %

4.2 %

254,814

$ 1,255

$ 95,467 Land

Other/San Diego

3/12/21

100%

185,000

N/A

N/A

22,900

N/A



(3)







































































$ 578,714









Pending dispositions or sales of partial interest:





































Pending(4)

Various

TBD

TBD













$285,000 – $385,000

TBD

TBD











































2021 guidance range

























$1,670,000 – $2,170,000



















































































































(1) Capitalization rates are calculated based upon net operating income and net operating income (cash basis) annualized for the quarter preceding the date on which the property is sold. (2) We retained control over the newly formed real estate joint venture and therefore continued to consolidate this property. We accounted for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an

equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings. (3) During the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recognized $2.8 million of gains on sales of real estate related to the completion of two real estate dispositions. (4) Represents transactions in various stages of completion ranging from receipt of offers to signed purchase and sale agreements.

Guidance June 30, 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

On June 14, 2021, we issued a current report on Form 8-K providing updates to key 2021 guidance items in connection with our public offering of common stock. The following updated guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2021. Our updated guidance does not reflect any significant changes from June 14, 2021, except as noted in the summary of key changes in guidance tables below. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.





2021 Guidance





2021 Guidance Summary of Key Changes in Guidance

As of 7/26/21

As of 6/14/21

Summary of Key Changes in Guidance

As of 7/26/21

As of 6/14/21 EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted

See updates below

Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q21 annualized

Greater than or equal to 5.0x

Greater than or equal to 4.8x Same property net operating income increase

2.0% to 4.0%

1.7% to 3.7%





Same property net operating income increase (cash basis)

4.7% to 6.7%

4.3% to 6.3%



































Projected 2021 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to

Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted



As of 7/26/21

As of 6/14/21 Earnings per share(1)

$3.46 to $3.54

$1.60 to $1.70 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



5.50





5.50

Gain on sales of real estate



(0.02)





(0.02)

Impairment of real estate – rental properties



0.05





0.04

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.04)





(0.03)

Funds from operations per share(2)

$8.95 to $9.03

$7.09 to $7.19 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments



(1.39)





0.34

Realized gains on non-real estate investments(3)



(0.41)





(0.17)

Impairment of real estate



0.02





—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



0.47





0.49

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



0.01





(0.01)

Other



0.06





(0.04)

Funds from operations per share, as adjusted(2)

$7.71 to $7.79

$7.70 to $7.80 Midpoint

$7.75

$7.75

Key Assumptions

Low

High

Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2021

94.3%



94.9%



Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:









Rental rate increases

31.0%



34.0%



Rental rate increases (cash basis)

18.0%



21.0%



Same property performance:









Net operating income increase

2.0%



4.0%



Net operating income increase (cash basis)

4.7%



6.7%



Straight-line rent revenue

$ 119



$ 129



General and administrative expenses

$ 146



$ 151



Capitalization of interest

$ 172



$ 182



Interest expense

$ 128



$ 138





Key Credit Metrics

2021 Guidance Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q21 annualized

Less than or equal to 5.2x Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q21 annualized

Greater than or equal to 5.0x

Key Sources and Uses of Capital

Range

Midpoint

Certain Completed

Items Sources of capital:















Net cash provided by operating activities after dividends

$ 210

$ 250

$ 230



Incremental debt

1,215

875



1,045



2020 debt capital proceeds held in cash

150

250



200



Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales (refer to page 5)

1,670

2,170



1,920

$ 579

Common equity

2,975

3,975



3,475

$ 3,048 (4) Total sources of capital

$ 6,220

$ 7,520

$ 6,870



Uses of capital:















Construction

$ 1,760

$ 2,060

$ 1,910



Acquisitions

4,460

5,460



4,960

$ 3,340

Total uses of capital

$ 6,220

$ 7,520

$ 6,870



Incremental debt (included above):















Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable

$ 1,750

$ 1,750

$ 1,750

$ 1,750

Principal repayments of unsecured senior notes payable

(650)

(650)



(650)

$ (650)

Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper, and other

115

(225)



(55)



Incremental debt

$ 1,215

$ 875

$ 1,045

























(1) Excludes unrealized gains or losses after June 30, 2021, that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (2) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details. (3) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details. (4) Refer to "Key capital events" on page 3 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details on our June 2021 public offering of common stock. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we issued 13.8 million shares of common stock and received net proceeds of $2.3 billion. We expect to issue 4.6 million shares in 2H21 to settle our remaining outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $778.4 million.

Earnings Call Information and About the Company

June 30, 2021

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 10156073.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: http://www.are.com/fs/2021q2.pdf.

For any questions, please contact Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Stephen A. Richardson, co-chief executive officer; Peter M. Moglia, co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer; Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer; or Paula Schwartz, managing director of Rx Communications Group, at (917) 322-2216; or Sara M. Kabakoff, vice president – communications, at (626) 578-0777.

About the Company

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $36.3 billion as of June 30, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 58.1 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 36.7 million RSF of operating properties and 3.4 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 10.3 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our 2021 earnings per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, 2021 funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, net operating income, and our projected sources and uses of capital. You can identify the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "forecast," "guidance," "goals," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "seeks," "should," "targets," or "will," or the negative of those words or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, our failure to obtain capital (debt, construction financing, and/or equity) or refinance debt maturities, increased interest rates and operating costs, adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets (including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), our failure to successfully place into service and lease any properties undergoing development or redevelopment and our existing space held for future development or redevelopment (including new properties acquired for that purpose), our failure to successfully operate or lease acquired properties, decreased rental rates, increased vacancy rates or failure to renew or replace expiring leases, defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, adverse general and local economic conditions, an unfavorable capital market environment, decreased leasing activity or lease renewals, failure to obtain LEED and other healthy building certifications and efficiencies, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information, and unless otherwise stated, we assume no obligation to update this information and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and risks to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional discussion of the risks and other potential impacts posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties we, our tenants, and the global and national economies face as a result, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021.

Consolidated Statements of Operations June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

6/30/21

6/30/20 Revenues:























Income from rentals

$ 508,371

$ 478,695

$ 461,335

$ 543,412

$ 435,856

$ 987,066

$ 873,461 Other income

1,248

1,154

2,385

1,630

1,100

2,402

3,414 Total revenues

509,619

479,849

463,720

545,042

436,956

989,468

876,875

























Expenses:























Rental operations

143,955

137,888

136,767

140,443

123,911

281,843

253,014 General and administrative

37,880

33,996

32,690

36,913

31,775

71,876

63,738 Interest

35,158

36,467

37,538

43,318

45,014

71,625

90,753 Depreciation and amortization

190,052

180,913

177,750

176,831

168,027

370,965

343,523 Impairment of real estate

4,926

5,129

25,177

7,680

13,218

10,055

15,221 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

67,253

7,898

52,770

—

67,253

— Total expenses

411,971

461,646

417,820

457,955

381,945

873,617

766,249

























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

2,609

3,537

3,593

3,778

3,893

6,146

777 Investment income

304,263

1,014

255,137

3,348

184,657

305,277

162,836 Gain on sales of real estate

—

2,779

152,503

1,586

—

2,779

— Net income

404,520

25,533

457,133

95,799

243,561

430,053

274,239 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(19,436)

(17,412)

(15,649)

(14,743)

(13,907)

(36,848)

(25,820) Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders

385,084

8,121

441,484

81,056

229,654

393,205

248,419 Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(4,521)

(2,014)

(5,561)

(1,730)

(3,054)

(4,663)

(3,574) Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 380,563

$ 6,107

$ 435,923

$ 79,326

$ 226,600

$ 388,542

$ 244,845

























Net income per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders:























Basic

$ 2.61

$ 0.04

$ 3.26

$ 0.64

$ 1.82

$ 2.74

$ 1.99 Diluted

$ 2.61

$ 0.04

$ 3.26

$ 0.63

$ 1.82

$ 2.74

$ 1.99

























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:























Basic

145,825

137,319

133,688

124,901

124,333

141,596

122,883 Diluted

146,058

137,688

133,827

125,828

124,448

141,896

123,117

























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.12

$ 1.09

$ 1.09

$ 1.06

$ 1.06

$ 2.21

$ 2.09

Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 (In thousands)







6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 21,692,385

$ 20,253,418

$ 18,092,372

$ 17,600,648

$ 16,281,125 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

323,622

325,928

332,349

330,792

326,858 Cash and cash equivalents

323,876

492,184

568,532

446,255

206,860 Restricted cash

33,697

42,219

29,173

38,788

34,680 Tenant receivables

6,710

7,556

7,333

7,641

7,208 Deferred rent

781,600

751,967

722,751

719,552

688,749 Deferred leasing costs

321,005

294,328

272,673

266,440

274,483 Investments

1,999,283

1,641,811

1,611,114

1,330,945

1,318,465 Other assets

1,536,672

1,424,935

1,191,581

1,169,610

930,680 Total assets

$ 27,018,850

$ 25,234,346

$ 22,827,878

$ 21,910,671

$ 20,069,108





















Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 227,984

$ 229,406

$ 230,925

$ 342,363

$ 344,784 Unsecured senior notes payable

8,313,025

8,311,512

7,232,370

7,230,819

6,738,486 Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper

299,990

—

99,991

249,989

440,000 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

1,825,387

1,750,687

1,669,832

1,609,340

1,343,181 Dividends payable

170,647

160,779

150,982

143,040

133,681 Total liabilities

10,837,033

10,452,384

9,384,100

9,575,551

9,000,132





















Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

11,567

11,454

11,342

11,232

12,122





















Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,507

1,457

1,367

1,333

1,246 Additional paid-in capital

14,194,023

12,994,748

11,730,970

10,711,119

9,443,274 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,508)

(5,799)

(6,625)

(10,638)

(13,080) Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

14,191,022

12,990,406

11,725,712

10,701,814

9,431,440 Noncontrolling interests

1,979,228

1,780,102

1,706,724

1,622,074

1,625,414 Total equity

16,170,250

14,770,508

13,432,436

12,323,888

11,056,854 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 27,018,850

$ 25,234,346

$ 22,827,878

$ 21,910,671

$ 20,069,108

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

June 30, 2021

(In thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

6/30/21

6/30/20 Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders

$ 380,563

$ 6,107

$ 435,923

$ 79,326

$ 226,600

$ 388,542

$ 244,845 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

186,498

177,720

173,392

173,622

165,040

364,218

337,668 Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real estate JVs

(16,301)

(15,443)

(15,032)

(15,256)

(15,775)

(31,744)

(31,645) Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

4,135

3,076

2,976

2,936

2,858

7,211

5,501 Gain on sales of real estate

—

(2,779)

(152,503)

(1,586)

—

(2,779)

— Impairment of real estate – rental properties

1,754

5,129

25,177

7,680

—

6,883

7,644 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(2,191)

(201)

(420)

(1,261)

(2,228)

(4,427)

(4,531) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted(1)

554,458

173,609

469,513

245,461

376,495

727,904

559,482 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments

(244,031)

46,251

(233,538)

14,013

(171,652)

(197,780)

(154,508) Realized gains on non-real estate investments

(34,773) (2) (22,919)

—

—

—

(57,692)

— Impairment of non-real estate investments

—

—

—

—

4,702

—

24,482 Impairment of real estate

3,172

—

—

—

13,218

3,172

15,221 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

67,253

7,898

52,770

—

67,253

— Termination fee

—

—

—

(86,179)

—

—

— Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation

—

—

—

4,499

—

—

— Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

3,428

(1,208)

2,774

179

2,251

2,382

1,711 Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 282,254

$ 262,986

$ 246,647

$ 230,743

$ 225,014

$ 545,239

$ 446,388



(1) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors. Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details. (2) Represents realized gains related to the sales of our investments in two publicly traded biotechnology companies.

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)

June 30, 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

6/30/21

6/30/20 Net income per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

$ 2.61

$ 0.04

$ 3.26

$ 0.63

$ 1.82

$ 2.74

$ 1.99 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.19

1.20

1.21

1.28

1.22

2.39

2.53 Gain on sales of real estate

—

(0.02)

(1.14)

(0.01)

—

(0.02)

— Impairment of real estate – rental properties

0.01

0.04

0.19

0.06

—

0.05

0.06 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.04) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

3.80

1.26

3.51

1.95

3.03

5.13

4.54 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments

(1.67)

0.34

(1.75)

0.11

(1.38)

(1.39)

(1.25) Realized gains on non-real estate investments

(0.24)

(0.17)

—

—

—

(0.41)

— Impairment of non-real estate investments

—

—

—

—

0.04

—

0.20 Impairment of real estate

0.02

—

—

—

0.11

0.02

0.12 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

0.49

0.06

0.42

—

0.47

— Termination fee

—

—

—

(0.69)

—

—

— Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation

—

—

—

0.04

—

—

— Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

0.02

(0.01)

0.02

—

0.01

0.02

0.02 Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 1.93

$ 1.91

$ 1.84

$ 1.83

$ 1.81

$ 3.84

$ 3.63

























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted(1)

146,058

137,688

133,827

125,828

124,448

141,896

123,117



























(1) Refer to "Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.

