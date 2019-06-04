Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Awarded Fourth Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award for Excellence in Communications and Reporting

PASADENA, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has received the 2019 Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting excellence. This prestigious recognition highlights Alexandria's operational transparency and marks the company's fourth Gold Investor CARE Award since 2015. The award was presented at a ceremony held today at REITweek, Nareit's 2019 Investor Conference, in New York City.

Through its annual awards program, Nareit, the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies, honors exceptional organizations that most effectively interact with investors online, in writing and through verbal communications. Alexandria was chosen by an independent panel of judges, including REIT analysts, portfolio managers and academics.

"We are extremely honored to receive the Gold Investor CARE award again this year," said Dean A. Shigenaga, co-president and chief financial officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., who accepted the award on the company's behalf. "We take great pride in operating at the highest levels of transparency, integrity and accountability. Our four-time recognition is a direct result of the collective dedication and execution of our best-in-class team and is a testament to our industry-leading reporting practices, which are driven by our sound governance and deep commitment to providing our stakeholders with comprehensive and clear communications."

Companies were evaluated on the strength of their online presence, including ease of navigability and availability of information; transparency and diligence with regard to SEC filings, focused primarily on supplemental filings; and investor relations practices, including the quality of earnings calls and the accessibility of management.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million SF as of March 31, 2019. The asset base in North America includes 23.2 million RSF of operating properties and 4.4 million RSF of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction or pre-construction, consisting of 2.1 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects under construction, and 2.3 million RSF undergoing pre-construction activities. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 6.1 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

