Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Awarded Third Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award for Excellence in Communications and Reporting

PASADENA, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has received the 2018 Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting excellence. Alexandria is a three-time gold winner in the Large Cap Equity REIT category. The award was presented at a ceremony held today at REITweek, Nareit's 2018 Investor Conference, in New York City.

Through its annual awards program, Nareit, the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies, honors exceptional organizations that most effectively interact with investors online, in writing and through verbal communications. Alexandria was chosen by an independent panel of judges, including REIT analysts, portfolio managers and academics.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Nareit," said Dean A. Shigenaga, co-president and chief financial officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., who accepted the award on the company's behalf. "With our firm commitment to reporting transparency and sound corporate governance, we take great pride in providing all our stakeholders with the most comprehensive and clear communications. Receiving the Nareit CARE Gold Award for the third time further affirms our ongoing execution of delivering transparent, high-quality and efficient disclosures to the investment community."

"This award is truly a testament to the operational excellence and dedication of our best-in-class financial reporting and broader Alexandria team," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Our team embodies a mission-driven culture, which motivates us all each and every day, and we are deeply thankful for their sense of purpose and contributions."

Companies were evaluated on the strength of their online presence, including ease of navigability and availability of information; transparency and diligence with regard to SEC filings, focused primarily on supplemental filings; and investor relations practices, including the quality of earnings calls and the accessibility of management.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 30.2 million SF as of March 31, 2018. The asset base in North America includes 20.8 million RSF of operating properties and 3.5 million RSF of development and redevelopment of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction and pre-construction activities with target delivery dates ranging from 2018 through 2020. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 5.9 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects, including 3.6 million SF of intermediate-term development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle Park. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide its innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through its venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information, please visit www.are.com.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Senior Manager – Corporate Communications, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., (626) 788-5578

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-awarded-third-nareit-gold-investor-care-award-for-excellence-in-communications-and-reporting-300661215.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.are.com

