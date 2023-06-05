Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $1.24 per Common Share for 2Q23, an Increase of 3 Cents Over 1Q23, and an Aggregate of $4.84 per Common Share for the 12 Months Ending June 30, 2023, an Increase of 24 Cents, or 5 Percent, Over the 12 Months Ended June 30, 2022

PASADENA, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per common share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending June 30, 2023, of $4.84 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the 12 months ended June 30, 2022.

The dividend allows the company to share its continued high-quality, strong and increasing net cash provided by operating activities with its common shareholders while retaining a significant portion for reinvestment into its highly leased pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects. For the five-year period ending December 31, 2023, the company expects to generate for reinvestment an aggregate $1.7 billion of net cash provided by operating activities after dividends1. Additionally, its funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio (quarterly common stock dividends divided by quarterly funds from operations) remains favorably low at 55 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Growth in the company's net cash provided by operating activities continues to generate opportunities to increase the company's quarterly cash dividend per common share while maintaining a low FFO payout ratio.

1 Net cash provided by operating activities after dividends: (i) excludes timing differences such as changes in operating assets and liabilities, and (ii) includes deductions for distributions to our consolidated real estate joint venture partners.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

