Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.00 per Common Share, Up 3 Cents, or 3 Percent, Over 1Q19

PASADENA, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office real estate investment trust uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2019. The common stock dividend for the second quarter of 2019 of $1.00 per common share represents an increase of 3 cents, or 3 percent, over the first quarter of 2019.

The dividend allows the company to share its continued high-quality, strong and increasing cash provided by operating activities with common shareholders while it retains significant cash provided by operating activities for reinvestment into its highly leased pipeline of development and redevelopment of new Class A properties. The company's funds from operations payout ratio (quarterly common stock dividend divided by quarterly funds from operations) remains favorably low at 57 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Additionally, growth in net cash provided by operating activities after dividends continues to generate opportunities to increase the company's quarterly cash dividend per common share while enabling it to maintain a low funds from operations payout ratio.

The company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 43.75 cents per share for the second quarter of 2019 for its 7 percent Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019, to preferred shareholders of record on June 28, 2019.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

