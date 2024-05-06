Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Drives Forward Its Action- and Solutions-Oriented Corporate Responsibility Initiatives Aimed at Prioritizing the Staggering Mental Health Crisis During Mental Health Awareness Month

Alexandria is leading the creation of a public-private partnership on biomarkers for depression, which

aims to develop a modernized, data-driven framework for guiding patients with depression to the

therapies most likely to benefit them

PASADENA, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, is leveraging its unique position at the vanguard and heart of the $5 trillion secularly growing life science industry and coalescing its world-class life science and healthcare networks to drive forward action- and solutions-oriented corporate responsibility initiatives aimed at prioritizing the devastating and pervasive mental health crisis. During Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated nationally to increase awareness of the challenges faced by millions of Americans living with mental health conditions, Alexandria reaffirms its mission-critical goals to meaningfully address the urgent need to (1) break the stigma around mental illness and addiction, (2) promote mental health as essential to overall health and (3) help accelerate the development of innovative new treatments.

"Our nation is grappling with an unprecedented mental health crisis. For context, if you were standing in a packed stadium that represented our country, 1 out of every 5 adults and 1 out of every 6 youth (aged 6–17) would have recently experienced depression, anxiety or another mental health condition, yet only about half of them would have received treatment," said Lynne Zydowsky, PhD, chief of science at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "During Mental Health Awareness Month, we call for increased attention and policy action at the federal, state and local levels to transform the way we diagnose, treat and discuss mental illness. Mental health touches everyone in some way, and we must ensure all Americans, especially our youth, have access to the care they need while we work to cultivate partnerships and impact policy to accelerate innovation that saves lives."

Reducing the stigma of mental illness and addiction is critical in empowering people to seek lifesaving help. The mental health stigma is particularly relevant for military personnel and veterans. Approximately 60% of military personnel with mental health concerns do not seek treatment, and on average over 17 veterans are lost to suicide each day in the United States. Since 2010, Alexandria has been partnering with the Navy SEAL Foundation and enabling it to meet the specific mental health needs of these elite warriors. Alexandria played an instrumental role in the establishment of the foundation's Warrior Fitness Program West Coast facility in San Diego, which provides Navy SEAL warriors and veterans with access to evidence-based support, advanced performance and fitness technology and expert personnel to help them physically and mentally recover and rebuild from injuries and trauma. Additionally, the comorbidity of individuals with severe mental disorders and substance use is roughly 50%. In 2017, Alexandria and Verily pioneered OneFifteen, a first-of-its-kind evidence-based comprehensive care model for treating addiction. OneFifteen has treated over 7,500 patients since opening in 2019. Drug overdose deaths reached 111,000 last year, largely due to the increasing influx of fentanyl, highlighting the immense need for a sustainable approach to address addiction.

Never has it been more essential to recognize the importance of mental health to overall health. Studies have shown that the presence of mental disorders increases the risk of numerous comorbidities such as diabetes and obesity. The life science industry has displayed a resurgence of commercial interest and progress in developing medicines for mental health disorders, as demonstrated by the recent advancement of multiple paradigm-shifting psychiatric medicines. These advances include the first FDA-approved oral treatment for postpartum depression from Alexandria tenants Biogen and Sage Therapeutics and recent positive clinical data from Alexandria tenant Intra-Cellular Therapies for an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Alexandria continues to convene key life science industry influencers and policymakers to help accelerate the development of innovative new psychiatric medicines to address vast unmet need. The company, in partnership with former congressman Patrick J. Kennedy and The Kennedy Forum, has held two mental health-focused Alexandria Summit® events, including its most recent summit in Washington, D.C. this February. As a tangible outcome of its inaugural mental health summit in 2023, Alexandria has been leading the creation of a public-private partnership (PPP) on biomarkers for depression through the formation of a dedicated working group consisting of government, industry, academic, non-profit and patient advocacy leaders. This proposed PPP aims to utilize a biomarker-driven approach with potential to revolutionize clinical trials by identifying patient populations who are most likely to demonstrate meaningful responses in a trial and also developing modernized, data-driven measures that will accelerate the development of innovative new treatments with greater precision.

Alexandria is committed to catalyzing meaningful change for the millions of individuals struggling with mental illness. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

