Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Enhances and Extends Long-Term Strategic Relationship With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation With the Signing of a 12-Year, Full-Building HQ Lease at 1165 Eastlake, a 100,000 RSF Development in the Heart of Its Lake Union Life Science Cluster in Seattle

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has signed a 12-year, full-building lease at 1165 Eastlake Avenue East, an amenity-rich, sustainable 100,000 RSF HQ office/laboratory development with sweeping lake views, located within the prominent Eastlake Life Science Campus in the heart of its Lake Union life science cluster in Seattle. Adaptive is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that reads and translates the genetic code of the adaptive immune system with the goal of developing personalized diagnostics and therapeutics to improve patient lives. The new headquarters enables Adaptive to expand in close proximity to its existing facility at 1551 Eastlake Avenue East, also owned and operated by Alexandria. The ground-up development project at 1165 Eastlake is expected to deliver in 2020, and Adaptive is expected to occupy the new space in 2021.

1165 Eastlake will provide Adaptive with a long-term real estate solution on a dynamic campus, which is designed to serve its needs at the intersection of life science and technology. In addition to tripling its footprint in Seattle, Adaptive's new waterfront headquarters will feature inspiring and sustainable design, leading-edge laboratories, creative office space and a collection of thoughtfully crafted amenities, including future direct access to water sports, an open-air plaza for gathering and a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the Space Needle, Lake Union and the Seattle skyline.

"Alexandria has a crucially important history in Seattle. Since 1996, we have helped create and grow Seattle's Lake Union life science cluster. We have been at the vanguard of strategically partnering with pioneering life science companies that are pursuing bold new approaches to disease diagnosis, treatments and cures that are emerging and growing in this important life science cluster," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Adaptive, a current tenant, is one of the most transformative companies working to profoundly change how we diagnose and treat disease by learning from the body's adaptive immune system. We are proud that Adaptive chose 1165 Eastlake as the home of its future HQ in Seattle, and we are committed to creating a collaborative environment to support Adaptive's efforts to recruit and retain top talent and realize its mission."

"We are thrilled to work with Alexandria to expand our presence in our new headquarters on Lake Union," said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive. "This expansion will provide us with improved space and amenities that will enable us to further cultivate and attract mission-oriented and talented people, and support our strategic growth trajectory."

Alexandria's continued expansion of The Eastlake Life Science Campus also includes 1150 Eastlake Avenue East, a distinctively designed 260,000 RSF world-class office/laboratory development. The company is already seeing strong demand for the project from a range of innovative entities. Boasting unique, sustainable design with spectacular views of the Space Needle, Lake Union and the Seattle skyline from throughout the building, 1150 Eastlake will feature stunning conference and event spaces with a signature glass atrium that seamlessly blends the indoors with the outdoors, multiple ground-floor eateries with health-conscious food, a dynamic rooftop deck and an open pedestrian path. Pre-construction of 1150 Eastlake is expected to begin in 2020, and the building is expected to be significantly pre-leased well in advance of its projected initial occupancy in 2022.

