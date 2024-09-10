Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Executive Chairman and Founder Joel S. Marcus to Be Honored With the Inaugural Bisnow Life Sciences Icon & Influencer Award

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative mega campuses in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, today announced that Joel S. Marcus, the company's executive chairman and founder, is being honored with the inaugural Bisnow Life Sciences Icon & Influencer Award tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, September 11, 2024. This prestigious award highlights Mr. Marcus and Alexandria's significant long-term contributions to and lasting impact on the life science real estate sector and broader life science industry. He will accept the award on his own behalf and that of Alexandria at Bisnow's International Life Sciences & Biotech Conference in Rockville, Maryland.

"We are thrilled to honor Joel, whose founding of and outstanding contributions to the life sciences real estate sector have earned him respect and admiration in this space," said Gregg Mayer, chief executive officer of Bisnow. "His perseverance and forward-thinking leadership, coupled with his commitment to innovation and ability to navigate challenging times, have not only resulted in a successful business but also helped mold the life science industry. We look forward to celebrating Joel and Alexandria's achievements at our conference tomorrow."

Mr. Marcus co-founded Alexandria in 1994, thus establishing and pioneering the life science real estate niche. Over the past three decades, he has led the company's transformation of life science real estate from a specialty niche into an important mainstream asset class. Alexandria's extraordinary positive impact on the life science industry is exemplified through its proven ability to evolve to meet and anticipate the industry's unique needs, its deep industry expertise that has led to longstanding strategic relationships with high-quality and diverse tenants, and its pivotal role in creating and growing life science ecosystems and clusters that catalyze innovative new medicines. Alexandria tenants have been responsible for 50% of the approximately 500 novel FDA-approved therapies since 2013.

"I am deeply honored to be the first recipient of this prestigious award from Bisnow. It reflects our entire team's dedication to our one-of-a-kind, mission-driven company and, importantly, to our world-class tenants," said Mr. Marcus. "We are proud to be at the vanguard and heart of the life science industry — the world's leader in the discovery and development of new medicines — and to create significant value well beyond physical real estate. With about 10,000 diseases known to humankind, over 90% of which still have no approved therapies or cures, now, more than ever, we need life science innovation to improve health and well-being and lessen human suffering, and we call on the government at all levels to champion and respect this cherished innovation industry. At Alexandria, we remain laser-focused on enhancing our mega campuses, which enable our life science tenants in their tireless pursuit of novel, more effective treatments and cures to address unmet medical needs while providing scale and flexibility for growth."

In addition to receiving the Bisnow Life Sciences Icon & Influencer Award, Mr. Marcus is the keynote speaker at the International Life Sciences & Biotech Conference tomorrow afternoon. Richard Bendis, president and chief executive officer of BioHealth Innovation, Inc., will join him for an insightful conversation on the state of the life science industry and how Alexandria built an irreplaceable Labspace® platform that continues to drive forward this vital $5 trillion secularly growing industry for the betterment of human health. Mr. Marcus will also discuss the company's strategic efforts to achieve and build upon the three outputs that renowned author and business strategist Jim Collins attributes to a great company: Superior Results, Distinctive Impact and Lasting Endurance.

