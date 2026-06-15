Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Recognized Among Top 20 Companies for Talent Readiness in The Wall Street Journal's "Best Companies for the Future"

Alexandria ranked 16th among all S&P 500 companies and was the highest-ranked equity

REIT in the talent readiness category, which places it among an elite group of companies

distinguished by their ability to cultivate highly engaged workforces, develop strong leaders

and create workplace environments built for enduring success

PASADENA, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation and advanced technology clusters, today announced that it has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal Leadership Institute and Bendable Labs as one of the nation's leading companies positioned for future success, ranking 16th in talent readiness among all S&P 500 companies in the inaugural "Best Companies for the Future" list. Alexandria was also the highest-ranked equity REIT in the category, reflecting the strength of its people-first culture and its differentiated, multifaceted approach to attracting, developing and retaining exceptional egoless talent.

The Wall Street Journal's "Best Companies for the Future" ranking evaluates S&P 500 companies across six dimensions considered critical for long-term performance: AI readiness, innovation, talent readiness, financial fitness, resilience and agility. The talent readiness category measures a company's ability to attract talent, develop talent and leadership, retain employees, build highly engaged workforces, create workplace environments where employees can thrive and continue at a high level and position the organization for long-term success through its people strategy.

"Alexandria has built a leadership culture infused with the personal humility to continually learn, combined with the professional will to do whatever it takes to enhance the success of its customers, and through them, change the world through innovation," remarked Jim Collins, world-renowned business strategist and best-selling author. In today's challenging and changing landscape, Alexandria's steadfast commitment to its mission and its best-in-class team's relentless attention to detail in its continual pursuit of operational excellence reinforces the company's consequential and enduring dedication to the industry.

For more than three decades, Alexandria has built a distinctive culture defined by entrepreneurial thinking, intellectual curiosity, disciplined execution and long-term stewardship. The company's culture of idea meritocracy encourages employees at all levels to contribute bold ideas and diverse perspectives, creating an environment where collaboration drives stronger outcomes for the company, its tenants, its investors and all stakeholders. Alexandria recognizes that its fundamental strength is powered by the contributions of every team member and that its future growth depends on their continued success. The company has made substantial and sustained investments in hiring, developing and retaining talented employees and has built an exceptional track record of long-tenured leadership and internal advancement. Alexandria's executive management team alone averages 15 years of experience with the company. This strong retention supports business continuity, reinforces the stability of Alexandria's leadership and reflects a meaningful depth of experience and expertise across its best-in-class team.

"People, passion and purpose are the driving forces behind Alexandria's mission-critical work to advance human health, and our team members are the foundation of our long-term success. This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects the enduring strength of our culture and the extraordinary people who bring our mission to life every day," said Madeleine Thorp, executive vice president – talent management at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "We have intentionally cultivated a dynamic, high-performance environment rooted in excellence, collaboration, continuous learning and a deeply held belief in the power of idea meritocracy. By empowering talented individuals to bring forward their best ideas, challenge conventional thinking and contribute meaningfully, we continue to foster a workplace where exceptional people can grow, lead and make a consequential impact."

The company's commitment to talent development is reflected in robust investments in leadership development, professional growth, employee engagement, mentoring and wellness. Alexandria strives to create an open, respectful and empowering environment where employees can actively contribute, grow and realize their full potential through multifaceted opportunities and resources, including a variety of development programs. Alexandria also provides a comprehensive benefits package designed to meet and exceed the needs of its employees and their families, including a top-tier medical plan with 100% company-paid premiums and a truly unique offering, Alexandria Lifeline™, that extends Alexandria's world-class life science and healthcare ecosystem to provide access to highly specialized medical care for employees and their immediate family members facing serious illness or injury.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle, and New York City. As of March 31, 2026, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $20.44 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 35.8 million RSF of operating properties. Alexandria has a long-standing and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in highly dynamic and collaborative Megacampus environments that enhance our tenants' ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's talent recruitment strategy, culture, employee development, and workplace environment; Alexandria's ability to attract, develop and retain exceptional talent and leadership; and the potential impact of Alexandria's talent-related initiatives, practices and investments on Alexandria's business, long-term growth and success. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs, or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Cohen, Assistant Vice President – Corporate Strategy Events, (646) 799-2617, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.