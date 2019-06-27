Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Its Leadership Across ESG

PASADENA, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has released its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights Alexandria's continued execution of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, programs and policies. The report also includes an overview of the company's proactive approach to addressing impacts of climate change as well as progress toward its 2025 sustainability goals.

"We are extremely proud of the broad recognition we have received for our industry-leading sustainability and philanthropy efforts," said Dean A. Shigenaga, co-president and chief financial officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Our corporate responsibility report showcases our past achievements while reaffirming our commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and transparency across the ESG realms. We are focused on making continuous improvements to our ESG platform that will enable us to drive long-term progress and help fulfill our mission to advance human health."

Notable efforts and accomplishments featured in the report include:

Earning a second consecutive prestigious Green Star designation from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) and the #1 global ranking in the 2018 GRESB Health & Well-being Module;

Receiving the 2019 Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category, its fourth Gold Investor CARE Award since 2015 for superior shareholder and reporting excellence;

Being named the inaugural Industry Leading Company in Fitwel's 2018 Best in Building Health Awards;

Reducing the company's total carbon pollution by 14.5% since 2015;

Providing mission-critical funds to over 250 non-profit organization across the country, as well as over 2,600 hours volunteered by team members through Operation CARE, the company's highly impactful philanthropy and volunteerism program; and

Partnering with Verily, an Alphabet company, to design and develop a fully integrated campus ecosystem in Dayton, Ohio , with a comprehensive care model for the full and sustained recovery of people living with opioid addiction.

Alexandria also published its inaugural Green Bond Allocation Report, which focuses on the company's progress in allocating its green bond proceeds and provides related environmental impact metrics. The company issued its debut green bond in June 2018 and a subsequent green bond this March. Alexandria's green bonds follow the International Capital Market Association's Green Bond Principles, signifying best practices covering use of proceeds, project evaluation and selection, management of proceeds and reporting.

Focusing on sustainability, philanthropy and governance, Alexandria's corporate responsibility vertical demonstrates the company's dedication to making a positive and meaningful impact on the communities in which it builds and operates, and on the world at large. To learn more about the company's corporate responsibility program, please visit www.are.com/corporate-responsibility.html.

The Corporate Responsibility Report is intended to highlight our efforts in environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG). Socially responsible investing is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there is no guarantee that the criteria utilized, or judgment exercised, by Alexandria will reflect the beliefs or values of any one particular investor. Certain information regarding responsible practices is obtained from published sources or third parties, which may not be accurate or complete, and Alexandria is dependent on such information to evaluate and implement responsible practices. The standards of measurement and performance for ESG issues are developing or are based on assumptions, and norms may vary by region. There is no assurance that Alexandria will successfully implement any of the ESG policies, strategies or procedures outlined in the Corporate Responsibility Report, or that, if implemented, such policies, strategies and procedures will have any particular ESG-related effect. Past performance should not be viewed as a guide to future performance. Alexandria makes no representation or warranty regarding the information set forth in the Corporate Responsibility Report.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's ESG platform and 2025 sustainability goals, reduction of energy and other resource use, and LEED and healthy building certifications. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million SF as of March 31, 2019. The asset base in North America includes 23.2 million RSF of operating properties and 4.4 million RSF of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction or pre-construction, consisting of 2.1 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects under construction, and 2.3 million RSF undergoing pre-construction activities. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 6.1 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

