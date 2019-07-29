Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 2Q19 Revenues of $373.9 million, up 15.0% over 2Q18; 2Q19 and 1H19 EPS - Diluted of $0.68 and $1.80, respectively; 2Q19 and 1H19 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.73 and $3.44, respectively; and Operational Excellence and Growing Dividends

PASADENA, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Key highlights

Operating results 2Q19

2Q18

1H19

1H18 Total revenues:











In millions $ 373.9

$ 325.0

$ 732.7

$ 645.2 Growth 15.0%





13.6%

















Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted: In millions $ 76.3

$ 52.0

$ 200.2

$ 185.0 Per share $ 0.68

$ 0.51

$ 1.80

$ 1.83















Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted: In millions $ 192.7

$ 167.9

$ 382.5

$ 330.4 Per share $ 1.73

$ 1.64

$ 3.44

$ 3.27

88 Bluxome Street is the first and only project to win full approval in Central SoMa

In July 2019, we, along with TMG Partners, won full project approval to develop a 1.07 million RSF mixed-use campus at 88 Bluxome Street in Central SoMa. Anchored by a 490,000 RSF lease with Pinterest, Inc., the future development, which is the first and only project in Central SoMa to receive full approval and 100% of its Prop M allocation from the San Francisco Planning Commission, is nearly 60% pre-leased. Construction is expected to commence in 2020, and initial delivery is expected in 2022.

Strong internal growth

Net operating income (cash basis) of $938.5 million for 2Q19 annualized, up $119.9 million , or 14.6%, compared to 2Q18 annualized

for 2Q19 annualized, up , or 14.6%, compared to 2Q18 annualized Same property net operating income growth:

4.3% and 9.5% (cash basis) for 2Q19, compared to 2Q18



3.5% and 9.7% (cash basis) for 1H19, compared to 1H18

Continued strong leasing activity in light of modest contractual lease expirations at the beginning of 2019 and a highly leased value-creation pipeline; continued rental rate growth in 1H19 over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:





2Q19

1H19 Total leasing activity – RSF



819,949



2,068,921 Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:











RSF (included in total leasing activity above)



587,930



1,097,345 Rental rate increases



32.5%



32.6% Rental rate increases (cash basis)



17.8%



20.1%

Strong external growth; disciplined allocation of capital to visible, highly leased value-creation pipeline

Since the beginning of 4Q18, we have placed into service 1.2 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects, including 218,061 RSF in 2Q19.

Significant near-term growth in net operating income (cash basis) of $58 million annually upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects.

annually upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects. 2Q19 commencements of development projects aggregating 841,178 RSF, includes:

526,178 RSF at Alexandria District for Science and Technology in our Greater Stanford submarket; and

District for Science and Technology in our Greater Stanford submarket; and

315,000 RSF at 201 Haskins Way in our South San Francisco submarket.

submarket. Projects with initial occupancy in 2020 have grown to 2.2 million RSF.

During 2019, we leased 948,986 RSF of development and redevelopment space, including 196,020 RSF executed in July 2019 .

A REIT industry-leading, high-quality tenant roster

53% of annual rental revenue from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.

Weighted-average remaining lease terms of 8.4 years.

New issuance of $1.25 billion unsecured senior notes to elongate debt maturities

In July 2019, we opportunistically issued $1.25 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.72% and a weighted-average maturity of 19.5 years. The proceeds were used to refinance $1.125 billion of unsecured senior notes payable and unsecured senior bank term loan, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.94% and a weighted-average maturity of 2.4 years, with remaining proceeds used to reduce the outstanding balance of our unsecured senior line of credit. Upon completion of the refinancing, the pro forma weighted-average remaining term on our outstanding debt is 10.1 years, with no debt maturing until 2023.

Increased common stock dividend

Common stock dividend declared for 2Q19 of $1.00 per common share, up three cents, or 3.1%, over 1Q19; continuation of our strategy to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

2019 Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award winner

2019 recipient of the Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Gold Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category as the best-in-class REIT that delivers transparency, quality, and efficient communications and reporting to the investment community; our fourth Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award over the last five years.

Completed acquisitions

During 2Q19, we completed the acquisitions of three properties and a land parcel for an aggregate purchase price of $296.5 million. These acquisitions consisted of:

5 and 15 Necco Street, located in our Seaport Innovation District submarket for $252.0 million , which includes a future ground-up development site aggregating 293,000 RSF, and a Class A office building aggregating 87,163 RSF, which is 87% leased for 12 years; and

, which includes a future ground-up development site aggregating 293,000 RSF, and a Class A office building aggregating 87,163 RSF, which is 87% leased for 12 years; and Future development opportunities aggregating 337,400 RSF strategically located in our Sorrento Valley and Lake Union submarkets, including 58,680 RSF currently 100% occupied.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders: (In millions, except per share

amounts) Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

Amount

Per Share –

Diluted 2Q19

2Q18

2Q19

2Q18

1H19

1H18

1H19

1H18 Unrealized gains on non-real

estate investments(1) $ 11.1



$ 5.1



$ 0.10



$ 0.05



$ 83.3



$ 77.3



$ 0.75



$ 0.76

Realized gains on non-real estate

investments —



—



—



—



—



8.3



—



0.08

Impairment of real estate —



(6.3)



—



(0.06)



—



(6.3)



—



(0.06)

Loss on early extinguishment of

debt —



—



—



—



(7.4)



—



(0.07)



—

Preferred stock redemption charge —



—



—



—



(2.6)



—



(0.02)



—

Total $ 11.1



$ (1.2)



$ 0.10



$ (0.01)



$ 73.3



$ 79.3



$ 0.66



$ 0.78

































Weighted-average shares of common stock

outstanding for calculation of earnings

per share – diluted 111.5



102.2











111.3



101.2



(1) Refer to "Investments" on page 46 of our Supplemental Information for additional information.

Core operating metrics as of or for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

High-quality revenues and cash flows, and operational excellence

Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from:





Investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants

53%

Class A properties in AAA locations

77%

Occupancy of operating properties in North America

97.4%

Operating margin

72%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

69%

Weighted-average remaining lease term:



All tenants

8.4 years Top 20 tenants

12.0 years









Refer to the previous page for information on our total revenues, net operating income, same property net operating income growth, rental rate growth, and leasing activity.



Balance sheet management

Key metrics as of June 30, 2019

$15.9 billion of total equity capitalization

of total equity capitalization $22.2 billion of total market capitalization

of total market capitalization $3.4 billion of liquidity

of liquidity 94% of net operating income is unencumbered





2Q19

Goal



Quarter Annualized

Trailing 12 Months

4Q19 Annualized







Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

5.8x

6.1x

Less than or

equal to 5.3x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

4.2x

4.2x

Greater than

4.0x



















Percentage

Leased/

Negotiating

Quarter Annualized Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross

investments in real estate:



2Q19

4Q19 Goal New Class A development and redevelopment projects:











Undergoing construction with initial occupancy

targeted for 2019 and 2020 and our pre-leased pre-

construction project at 88 Bluxome Street

74%

5%

Less than

15% Undergoing pre-construction, marketing, and future

value-creation projects

N/A

6%



Key capital events

During 2Q19, we completed sales and entered into forward equity sales agreement for an aggregate of 8.7 million shares of common stock, including issuances under our ATM program, at a weighted-average price of $144.50 per share, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion as follows:

per share, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately as follows: Issued 602,484 shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $145.58 per share, for net proceeds of $86.1 million .

per share, for net proceeds of .

Entered into forward equity sales agreements to sell an aggregate 8.1 million shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $144.42 per share, for expected net proceeds (net of underwriters' discounts) aggregating $1.1 billion including:

per share, for expected net proceeds (net of underwriters' discounts) aggregating including:

4.4 million shares expiring in June 2020 at a price of $145.00 per share

at a price of per share



3.7 million shares expiring in July 2020 at a weighted-average price of $143.73 per share

at a weighted-average price of per share



We expect to settle these forward equity sales in 2019 and the aggregate net proceeds that will be received upon settlement will be further adjusted as provided in the sales agreements.

As of July 29, 2019 , the remaining aggregate amount available under our ATM program for future sales of common stock is $22.5 million . We expect to establish a new ATM program during 3Q19.

Investments

We carry our investments in publicly traded companies and certain privately held entities at fair value. As of June 30, 2019, cumulative unrealized gains related to changes in fair value aggregated $323.4 million and our adjusted cost basis aggregated $734.4 million. Investment income included the following:

Unrealized gains of $11.1 million and $83.3 million recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively

and recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively Realized gains of $10.4 million and $21.8 million recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively

Corporate responsibility, industry leadership, and strategic initiatives

In April 2019 , we announced the launch of a new strategic agricultural technology (agtech) business initiative and the opening of Phase I of the Alexandria Center ® for AgTech – Research Triangle, the first and only fully integrated, amenity-rich, multi-tenant agtech R&D and greenhouse campus, in the heart of Research Triangle, the most important, dense, and diverse agtech cluster in the United States . The campus opened with a 97% leased, 175,000 RSF first phase redevelopment at 5 Laboratory Drive.

, we announced the launch of a new strategic agricultural technology (agtech) business initiative and the opening of Phase I of the Alexandria Center for AgTech – Research Triangle, the first and only fully integrated, amenity-rich, multi-tenant agtech R&D and greenhouse campus, in the heart of Research Triangle, the most important, dense, and diverse agtech cluster in . The campus opened with a 97% leased, 175,000 RSF first phase redevelopment at 5 Laboratory Drive. In June 2019 , we announced our partnership with Columbia University to open our second Alexandria LaunchLabs ® in New York City in the spring of 2020. The full-service platform will offer member companies 13,298 RSF of highly flexible, turnkey office/laboratory space and feature a high-tech event center to host workshops, networking events, and educational opportunities for the entrepreneurial life science community.

, we announced our partnership with to open our second Alexandria LaunchLabs in in the spring of 2020. The full-service platform will offer member companies 13,298 RSF of highly flexible, turnkey office/laboratory space and feature a high-tech event center to host workshops, networking events, and educational opportunities for the entrepreneurial life science community. In June 2019 , we celebrated the opening of the first facilities within a tech-focused opioid rehabilitation campus in Dayton, Ohio . In partnership with Verily Life Sciences, LLC, we are leading the design and development of this 59,000 RSF state-of-the-art campus to provide a comprehensive model of care dedicated to the recovery of people suffering from opioid addiction.

Subsequent events

In July 2019 , we opportunistically issued $1.25 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.72% and a weighted-average maturity of 19.5 years, including $750.0 million of 3.375% unsecured senior notes due 2031 and $500.0 million of 4.00% unsecured senior notes due 2050. The proceeds were used to refinance $1.125 billion of unsecured senior notes payable and unsecured senior bank term loan, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.94% and a weighted-average maturity of 2.4 years, consisting of the following:

Refinancing of an aggregate $950.0 million of unsecured senior notes payable comprising $400.0 million of 2.75% unsecured senior notes payable due 2020 and $550.0 million of 4.60% unsecured senior notes payable due 2022, pursuant to a cash tender offer completed on July 17, 2019 , and subsequent call for redemption. The redemption is expected to settle on August 16, 2019 . Partial repayment of $175.0 million on our unsecured senior bank term loan. The remaining outstanding balance of the term loan will mature on January 2, 2025 , if not repaid before maturity.

As a result of our refinancing and partial repayment, we expect to recognize a loss, primarily related to the early extinguishment of debt, of $43 million , or $0.38 per share, in 3Q19.

, or per share, in 3Q19.

The remaining proceeds were used to reduce the outstanding balance of our unsecured senior line of credit.



Upon completion of the refinancing, the pro forma weighted-average remaining term on our outstanding debt is 10.1 years, with no debt maturing until 2023.

In July 2019 , we acquired a 55% interest in 4224 and 4242 Campus Point Court and 10210 Campus Point Drive, located adjacent to our Campus Pointe by Alexandria campus in our University Town Center submarket of San Diego , for $140.3 million . The joint venture will include three operating properties aggregating 314,092 RSF, which are currently 83% occupied by multiple tenants. The properties, which have future value-creation opportunities, will be integrated into the current campus to create a 1.9 million RSF mega campus.

Acquisitions

June 30, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)



Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Square Footage

Unlevered Yields

Purchase Price









Future

Development

Active

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating

Initial

Stabilized

Initial

Stabilized

(Cash)















































































Completed 1Q19

Various

1Q19

10

100%



175,000

—

129,084

247,770

(1)

(1)

$ 447,950 (2) Completed 2Q19:























































5 Necco Street

Seaport Innovation

District/Greater

Boston

5/9/19(3)

1

87% (3)

—

—

—

87,163

5.2%

5.1%







252,000

15 Necco Street



—

N/A



293,000

—

—

—

(4)

(4)



601 Dexter Avenue North

Lake Union/Seattle

6/18/19

1

100%



188,400

—

18,680

—

(4)

(4)



28,500





















































4075 Sorrento Valley Boulevard

Sorrento Valley/

San Diego

5/13/19

1

100%



149,000

—

40,000

—

(4)

(4)



16,000 (2) Completed 1H19



















805,400

—

187,764

334,933















744,450



























































Subsequent to 2Q19:

















































































































4224/4242 Campus Point Court and

10210 Campus Point Drive

(55% interest in consolidated JV)

University Town

Center/San

Diego

7/9/19

3

83% (5)

—

—

—

314,092

6.9%

6.0%



140,250 (2) Other

Various

July 2019

1

100%



135,938

—

—

30,680

(4)

(4)



38,200 (2)

























































Pending

San Francisco

Bay Area

3Q19

1

N/A



—

250,000

—

—

(4)

(4)



179,000

Pending

San Francisco

Bay Area

3Q19

1

N/A



700,000

—

—

—

(4)

(4)



120,000

Pending

San Francisco

Bay Area

3Q19

1

N/A



—

92,000

—

—

(4)

(4)



26,000

Pending

San Diego

3Q19

Various

76%



700,000

—

—

560,000

(4), (6)

(4), (6)



122,500























1,535,938

342,000

—

904,772















625,950



























































Additional targeted acquisitions



















854,000

—

—

—















179,600

Total



















3,195,338

342,000

187,764

1,239,705













$ 1,550,000











































































































































































































































(1) Refer to our first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information filed on April 29, 2019, for related yield information. (2) Included within our acquisition guidance as of April 20, 2019. On June 20, 2019, we updated our 2019 acquisition guidance. Please see our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 20, 2019 for specific details. (3) The seller accepted our offer on April 30, 2019, and we completed the acquisition of 5 and 15 Necco Street on May 9, 2019. The 5 Necco building is 87% leased for 12 years and expected to be occupied later in 2019. The remaining 13% of

RSF is targeted for retail space. (4) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields in the future subsequent to the commencement of development or redevelopment. (5) The property is currently 83% occupied and a lease for 10% of the property will commence in 4Q19 upon completion of renovations, increasing occupancy to 93%. (6) We expect to provide yields for operating properties subsequent to closing the acquisition.

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests in Core Class A Properties June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per RSF amounts)





















Capitalization

Rate (Cash Basis)(1)



















Consideration

in Excess of

Book Value(2)

Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Sale

Square

Footage

Capitalization

Rate







Sales Price



Sales Price

per RSF





Sales of noncontrolling partial interests in core Class A properties:









































75/125 Binney Street (sale of 60% noncontrolling interest)

Cambridge/Greater Boston

2/13/19

388,270

4.2%

4.3%







$ 438,000

$ 1,880

$ 202,246

Pending(3)

San Francisco Bay Area

Pending

TBD

TBD

TBD







140,000

TBD

TBD

Pending(3)

San Diego

Pending

TBD

TBD

TBD







287,500

TBD

TBD































$ 865,500

























































2019 guidance range





























$ 820,000 – $ 920,000































































































































(1) Capitalization rates are calculated based upon net operating income (cash basis), annualized for the quarter preceding the date on which the property is sold. (2) We retained or expect to retain control over and consolidate these joint ventures. For consolidated joint ventures, we account for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest to be sold as an equity

transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings. (3) We expect to complete this partial interest sale during 3Q19.