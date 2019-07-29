Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 2Q19 Revenues of $373.9 million, up 15.0% over 2Q18; 2Q19 and 1H19 EPS - Diluted of $0.68 and $1.80, respectively; 2Q19 and 1H19 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.73 and $3.44, respectively; and Operational Excellence and Growing Dividends
Jul 29, 2019, 16:10 ET
PASADENA, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Key highlights
|
Operating results
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
1H19
|
1H18
|
Total revenues:
|
In millions
|
$
|
373.9
|
$
|
325.0
|
$
|
732.7
|
$
|
645.2
|
Growth
|
15.0%
|
13.6%
|
Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted:
|
In millions
|
$
|
76.3
|
$
|
52.0
|
$
|
200.2
|
$
|
185.0
|
Per share
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
1.80
|
$
|
1.83
|
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted:
|
In millions
|
$
|
192.7
|
$
|
167.9
|
$
|
382.5
|
$
|
330.4
|
Per share
|
$
|
1.73
|
$
|
1.64
|
$
|
3.44
|
$
|
3.27
88 Bluxome Street is the first and only project to win full approval in Central SoMa
In July 2019, we, along with TMG Partners, won full project approval to develop a 1.07 million RSF mixed-use campus at 88 Bluxome Street in Central SoMa. Anchored by a 490,000 RSF lease with Pinterest, Inc., the future development, which is the first and only project in Central SoMa to receive full approval and 100% of its Prop M allocation from the San Francisco Planning Commission, is nearly 60% pre-leased. Construction is expected to commence in 2020, and initial delivery is expected in 2022.
Strong internal growth
- Net operating income (cash basis) of $938.5 million for 2Q19 annualized, up $119.9 million, or 14.6%, compared to 2Q18 annualized
- Same property net operating income growth:
- 4.3% and 9.5% (cash basis) for 2Q19, compared to 2Q18
- 3.5% and 9.7% (cash basis) for 1H19, compared to 1H18
- Continued strong leasing activity in light of modest contractual lease expirations at the beginning of 2019 and a highly leased value-creation pipeline; continued rental rate growth in 1H19 over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:
|
2Q19
|
1H19
|
Total leasing activity – RSF
|
819,949
|
2,068,921
|
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
|
RSF (included in total leasing activity above)
|
587,930
|
1,097,345
|
Rental rate increases
|
32.5%
|
32.6%
|
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
|
17.8%
|
20.1%
Strong external growth; disciplined allocation of capital to visible, highly leased value-creation pipeline
- Since the beginning of 4Q18, we have placed into service 1.2 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects, including 218,061 RSF in 2Q19.
- Significant near-term growth in net operating income (cash basis) of $58 million annually upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects.
- 2Q19 commencements of development projects aggregating 841,178 RSF, includes:
- 526,178 RSF at Alexandria District for Science and Technology in our Greater Stanford submarket; and
- 315,000 RSF at 201 Haskins Way in our South San Francisco submarket.
- Projects with initial occupancy in 2020 have grown to 2.2 million RSF.
- During 2019, we leased 948,986 RSF of development and redevelopment space, including 196,020 RSF executed in July 2019.
A REIT industry-leading, high-quality tenant roster
- 53% of annual rental revenue from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.
- Weighted-average remaining lease terms of 8.4 years.
New issuance of $1.25 billion unsecured senior notes to elongate debt maturities
In July 2019, we opportunistically issued $1.25 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.72% and a weighted-average maturity of 19.5 years. The proceeds were used to refinance $1.125 billion of unsecured senior notes payable and unsecured senior bank term loan, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.94% and a weighted-average maturity of 2.4 years, with remaining proceeds used to reduce the outstanding balance of our unsecured senior line of credit. Upon completion of the refinancing, the pro forma weighted-average remaining term on our outstanding debt is 10.1 years, with no debt maturing until 2023.
Increased common stock dividend
Common stock dividend declared for 2Q19 of $1.00 per common share, up three cents, or 3.1%, over 1Q19; continuation of our strategy to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.
2019 Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award winner
2019 recipient of the Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Gold Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category as the best-in-class REIT that delivers transparency, quality, and efficient communications and reporting to the investment community; our fourth Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award over the last five years.
Completed acquisitions
During 2Q19, we completed the acquisitions of three properties and a land parcel for an aggregate purchase price of $296.5 million. These acquisitions consisted of:
- 5 and 15 Necco Street, located in our Seaport Innovation District submarket for $252.0 million, which includes a future ground-up development site aggregating 293,000 RSF, and a Class A office building aggregating 87,163 RSF, which is 87% leased for 12 years; and
- Future development opportunities aggregating 337,400 RSF strategically located in our Sorrento Valley and Lake Union submarkets, including 58,680 RSF currently 100% occupied.
Key items included in operating results
|
Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:
|
(In millions, except per share
|
Amount
|
Per Share –
|
Amount
|
Per Share –
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
1H19
|
1H18
|
1H19
|
1H18
|
Unrealized gains on non-real
|
$
|
11.1
|
$
|
5.1
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
83.3
|
$
|
77.3
|
$
|
0.75
|
$
|
0.76
|
Realized gains on non-real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
8.3
|
—
|
0.08
|
Impairment of real estate
|
—
|
(6.3)
|
—
|
(0.06)
|
—
|
(6.3)
|
—
|
(0.06)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7.4)
|
—
|
(0.07)
|
—
|
Preferred stock redemption charge
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2.6)
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
—
|
Total
|
$
|
11.1
|
$
|
(1.2)
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
73.3
|
$
|
79.3
|
$
|
0.66
|
$
|
0.78
|
Weighted-average shares of common stock
|
111.5
|
102.2
|
111.3
|
101.2
|
(1) Refer to "Investments" on page 46 of our Supplemental Information for additional information.
Core operating metrics as of or for the quarter ended June 30, 2019
High-quality revenues and cash flows, and operational excellence
|
Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from:
|
Investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants
|
53%
|
Class A properties in AAA locations
|
77%
|
Occupancy of operating properties in North America
|
97.4%
|
Operating margin
|
72%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
69%
|
Weighted-average remaining lease term:
|
All tenants
|
8.4 years
|
Top 20 tenants
|
12.0 years
Refer to the previous page for information on our total revenues, net operating income, same property net operating income growth, rental rate growth, and leasing activity.
Balance sheet management
Key metrics as of June 30, 2019
- $15.9 billion of total equity capitalization
- $22.2 billion of total market capitalization
- $3.4 billion of liquidity
- 94% of net operating income is unencumbered
|
2Q19
|
Goal
|
Quarter
Annualized
|
Trailing 12
Months
|
4Q19
Annualized
|
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
5.8x
|
6.1x
|
Less than or
|
Fixed-charge coverage ratio
|
4.2x
|
4.2x
|
Greater than
|
Percentage
|
Quarter Annualized
|
Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross
|
2Q19
|
4Q19
Goal
|
New Class A development and redevelopment projects:
|
Undergoing construction with initial occupancy
|
74%
|
5%
|
Less than
|
Undergoing pre-construction, marketing, and future
|
N/A
|
6%
Key capital events
- During 2Q19, we completed sales and entered into forward equity sales agreement for an aggregate of 8.7 million shares of common stock, including issuances under our ATM program, at a weighted-average price of $144.50 per share, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion as follows:
- Issued 602,484 shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $145.58 per share, for net proceeds of $86.1 million.
- Entered into forward equity sales agreements to sell an aggregate 8.1 million shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $144.42 per share, for expected net proceeds (net of underwriters' discounts) aggregating $1.1 billion including:
- 4.4 million shares expiring in June 2020 at a price of $145.00 per share
- 3.7 million shares expiring in July 2020 at a weighted-average price of $143.73 per share
- We expect to settle these forward equity sales in 2019 and the aggregate net proceeds that will be received upon settlement will be further adjusted as provided in the sales agreements.
- As of July 29, 2019, the remaining aggregate amount available under our ATM program for future sales of common stock is $22.5 million. We expect to establish a new ATM program during 3Q19.
Investments
We carry our investments in publicly traded companies and certain privately held entities at fair value. As of June 30, 2019, cumulative unrealized gains related to changes in fair value aggregated $323.4 million and our adjusted cost basis aggregated $734.4 million. Investment income included the following:
- Unrealized gains of $11.1 million and $83.3 million recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively
- Realized gains of $10.4 million and $21.8 million recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively
Corporate responsibility, industry leadership, and strategic initiatives
- In April 2019, we announced the launch of a new strategic agricultural technology (agtech) business initiative and the opening of Phase I of the Alexandria Center® for AgTech – Research Triangle, the first and only fully integrated, amenity-rich, multi-tenant agtech R&D and greenhouse campus, in the heart of Research Triangle, the most important, dense, and diverse agtech cluster in the United States. The campus opened with a 97% leased, 175,000 RSF first phase redevelopment at 5 Laboratory Drive.
- In June 2019, we announced our partnership with Columbia University to open our second Alexandria LaunchLabs® in New York City in the spring of 2020. The full-service platform will offer member companies 13,298 RSF of highly flexible, turnkey office/laboratory space and feature a high-tech event center to host workshops, networking events, and educational opportunities for the entrepreneurial life science community.
- In June 2019, we celebrated the opening of the first facilities within a tech-focused opioid rehabilitation campus in Dayton, Ohio. In partnership with Verily Life Sciences, LLC, we are leading the design and development of this 59,000 RSF state-of-the-art campus to provide a comprehensive model of care dedicated to the recovery of people suffering from opioid addiction.
Subsequent events
- In July 2019, we opportunistically issued $1.25 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.72% and a weighted-average maturity of 19.5 years, including $750.0 million of 3.375% unsecured senior notes due 2031 and $500.0 million of 4.00% unsecured senior notes due 2050. The proceeds were used to refinance $1.125 billion of unsecured senior notes payable and unsecured senior bank term loan, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.94% and a weighted-average maturity of 2.4 years, consisting of the following:
- Refinancing of an aggregate $950.0 million of unsecured senior notes payable comprising $400.0 million of 2.75% unsecured senior notes payable due 2020 and $550.0 million of 4.60% unsecured senior notes payable due 2022, pursuant to a cash tender offer completed on July 17, 2019, and subsequent call for redemption. The redemption is expected to settle on August 16, 2019.
- Partial repayment of $175.0 million on our unsecured senior bank term loan. The remaining outstanding balance of the term loan will mature on January 2, 2025, if not repaid before maturity.
- As a result of our refinancing and partial repayment, we expect to recognize a loss, primarily related to the early extinguishment of debt, of $43 million, or $0.38 per share, in 3Q19.
- The remaining proceeds were used to reduce the outstanding balance of our unsecured senior line of credit.
- Upon completion of the refinancing, the pro forma weighted-average remaining term on our outstanding debt is 10.1 years, with no debt maturing until 2023.
- In July 2019, we acquired a 55% interest in 4224 and 4242 Campus Point Court and 10210 Campus Point Drive, located adjacent to our Campus Pointe by Alexandria campus in our University Town Center submarket of San Diego, for $140.3 million. The joint venture will include three operating properties aggregating 314,092 RSF, which are currently 83% occupied by multiple tenants. The properties, which have future value-creation opportunities, will be integrated into the current campus to create a 1.9 million RSF mega campus.
|
Acquisitions
|
Property
|
Submarket/Market
|
Date of
|
Number of
|
Operating
Occupancy
|
Square Footage
|
Unlevered Yields
|
Purchase Price
|
Future
|
Active
|
Operating With
|
Operating
|
Initial
|
Initial
|
Completed 1Q19
|
Various
|
1Q19
|
10
|
100%
|
175,000
|
—
|
129,084
|
247,770
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
$
|
447,950
|
(2)
|
Completed 2Q19:
|
5 Necco Street
|
Seaport Innovation
|
5/9/19(3)
|
1
|
87%
|
(3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
87,163
|
5.2%
|
5.1%
|
252,000
|
15 Necco Street
|
—
|
N/A
|
293,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
601 Dexter Avenue North
|
Lake Union/Seattle
|
6/18/19
|
1
|
100%
|
188,400
|
—
|
18,680
|
—
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
28,500
|
4075 Sorrento Valley Boulevard
|
Sorrento Valley/
|
5/13/19
|
1
|
100%
|
149,000
|
—
|
40,000
|
—
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
16,000
|
(2)
|
Completed 1H19
|
805,400
|
—
|
187,764
|
334,933
|
744,450
|
Subsequent to 2Q19:
|
4224/4242 Campus Point Court and
|
University Town
|
7/9/19
|
3
|
83%
|
(5)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
314,092
|
6.9%
|
6.0%
|
140,250
|
(2)
|
Other
|
Various
|
July 2019
|
1
|
100%
|
135,938
|
—
|
—
|
30,680
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
38,200
|
(2)
|
Pending
|
San Francisco
|
3Q19
|
1
|
N/A
|
—
|
250,000
|
—
|
—
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
179,000
|
Pending
|
San Francisco
|
3Q19
|
1
|
N/A
|
700,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
120,000
|
Pending
|
San Francisco
|
3Q19
|
1
|
N/A
|
—
|
92,000
|
—
|
—
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
26,000
|
Pending
|
San Diego
|
3Q19
|
Various
|
76%
|
700,000
|
—
|
—
|
560,000
|
(4), (6)
|
(4), (6)
|
122,500
|
1,535,938
|
342,000
|
—
|
904,772
|
625,950
|
Additional targeted acquisitions
|
854,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
179,600
|
Total
|
3,195,338
|
342,000
|
187,764
|
1,239,705
|
$
|
1,550,000
|
(1)
|
Refer to our first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information filed on April 29, 2019, for related yield information.
|
(2)
|
Included within our acquisition guidance as of April 20, 2019. On June 20, 2019, we updated our 2019 acquisition guidance. Please see our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 20, 2019 for specific details.
|
(3)
|
The seller accepted our offer on April 30, 2019, and we completed the acquisition of 5 and 15 Necco Street on May 9, 2019. The 5 Necco building is 87% leased for 12 years and expected to be occupied later in 2019. The remaining 13% of
|
(4)
|
We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields in the future subsequent to the commencement of development or redevelopment.
|
(5)
|
The property is currently 83% occupied and a lease for 10% of the property will commence in 4Q19 upon completion of renovations, increasing occupancy to 93%.
|
(6)
|
We expect to provide yields for operating properties subsequent to closing the acquisition.
|
Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests in Core Class A Properties
|
June 30, 2019
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per RSF amounts)
|
Capitalization
(Cash Basis)(1)
|
Consideration
|
Property
|
Submarket/Market
|
Date of
|
Square
|
Capitalization
|
Sales Price
|
Sales Price
|
Sales of noncontrolling partial interests in core Class A properties:
|
75/125 Binney Street (sale of 60% noncontrolling interest)
|
Cambridge/Greater Boston
|
2/13/19
|
388,270
|
4.2%
|
4.3%
|
$
|
438,000
|
$
|
1,880
|
$
|
202,246
|
Pending(3)
|
San Francisco Bay Area
|
Pending
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
140,000
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Pending(3)
|
San Diego
|
Pending
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
287,500
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
$
|
865,500
|
2019 guidance range
|
$ 820,000 – $ 920,000
|
(1)
|
Capitalization rates are calculated based upon net operating income (cash basis), annualized for the quarter preceding the date on which the property is sold.
|
(2)
|
We retained or expect to retain control over and consolidate these joint ventures. For consolidated joint ventures, we account for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest to be sold as an equity
|
(3)
|
We expect to complete this partial interest sale during 3Q19.
|
Guidance
|
On June 20, 2019, we filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with updated guidance for the year ending December 31, 2019. The following further updates guidance based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2019. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of this Earnings Press Release for additional information.
|
Summary of Key Changes in Guidance
|
Guidance
|
Summary of Key Changes in Key Sources and Uses of
|
Guidance Midpoint
|
As of 7/29/19
|
As of 6/20/19
|
As of 7/29/19
|
As of 6/20/19
|
EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted
|
See updates below
|
Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable
|
$
|
2,100
|
$
|
850
|
Rental rate increases
|
27.0% to 30.0%
|
26.0% to 29.0%
|
Repayments of unsecured senior notes payable
|
$
|
(950)
|
$
|
—
|
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
|
14.0% to 17.0%
|
13.0% to 16.0%
|
Repayments of unsecured senior bank term loan
|
$
|
(175)
|
$
|
—
|
Projected Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to Alexandria's
|
Key Credit Metrics
|
2019 Guidance
|
As of 7/29/19
|
As of 6/20/19
|
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q19 annualized
|
Less than or equal to 5.3x
|
Earnings per share(1)
|
$2.39 to $2.47
|
$2.65 to $2.75
|
Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q19 annualized
|
Less than or equal to 5.4x
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4.85
|
4.85
|
Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q19 annualized
|
Greater than 4.0x
|
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
|
(0.05)
|
(0.05)
|
Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross real estate as of
|
Less than 15%
|
Funds from operations per share(2)
|
$7.19 to $7.27
|
$7.45 to $7.55
|
Unrealized gains on non-real estate investment(1)
|
(0.75)
|
(0.65)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt(3)
|
0.45
|
0.07
|
Preferred stock redemption charge
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Funds from operations per share, as adjusted
|
$6.92 to $7.00
|
$6.90 to $7.00
|
Midpoint
|
$6.96
|
$6.95
|
Key Sources and Uses of Capital (in millions)
|
Range
|
Midpoint
|
Certain
|
Sources of capital:
|
Net cash provided by operating activities after
|
$
|
170
|
$
|
210
|
$
|
190
|
dividends
|
Incremental debt
|
610
|
570
|
590
|
Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales
|
820
|
920
|
870
|
$
|
438
|
(4)
|
Common equity
|
1,150
|
1,250
|
1,200
|
$
|
1,218
|
(5)
|
Total sources of capital
|
$
|
2,750
|
$
|
2,950
|
$
|
2,850
|
Key Assumptions
|
Low
|
High
|
Uses of capital:
|
Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2019(6)
|
97.2%
|
97.8%
|
Construction
|
$
|
1,250
|
$
|
1,350
|
$
|
1,300
|
Acquisitions
|
1,500
|
1,600
|
1,550
|
(4)
|
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
|
27.0%
|
30.0%
|
Total uses of capital
|
$
|
2,750
|
$
|
2,950
|
$
|
2,850
|
Rental rate increases
|
14.0%
|
17.0%
|
Incremental debt (included above):
|
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
|
Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable
|
$
|
2,100
|
$
|
2,100
|
$
|
2,100
|
$
|
2,100
|
(3)
|
Same property performance:
|
Assumption of secured note payable
|
28
|
28
|
28
|
$
|
28
|
Net operating income increase
|
1.0%
|
3.0%
|
Repayments of unsecured senior notes payable
|
(950)
|
(950)
|
(950)
|
$
|
(950)
|
(3)
|
Net operating income increase (cash basis)
|
6.0%
|
8.0%
|
Repayments of secured notes payable
|
(310)
|
(320)
|
(315)
|
$
|
(300)
|
Repayments of unsecured senior bank term loan
|
(175)
|
(175)
|
(175)
|
$
|
(175)
|
(3)
|
Straight-line rent revenue
|
$
|
95
|
$
|
105
|
(7)
|
$2.2 billion unsecured senior line of credit/other
|
(83)
|
(113)
|
(98)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$
|
108
|
$
|
113