Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 3Q19 Revenues of $390.5 Million, Up 14.2% Over 3Q18; 3Q19 Net Loss per Share - Diluted of $(0.44); 3Q19 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.75; and Operational Excellence and Growing Dividends
Oct 28, 2019, 16:10 ET
PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
|
Key highlights
|
YTD
|
Operating results
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Total revenues:
|
In millions
|
$
|
390.5
|
$
|
341.8
|
$
|
1,123.2
|
$
|
987.0
|
Growth
|
14.2%
|
13.8%
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted:
|
In millions
|
$
|
(49.8)
|
$
|
210.2
|
$
|
150.4
|
$
|
394.1
|
Per share
|
$
|
(0.44)
|
$
|
1.99
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
3.85
|
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted:
|
In millions
|
$
|
197.1
|
$
|
173.6
|
$
|
579.6
|
$
|
504.0
|
Per share
|
$
|
1.75
|
$
|
1.66
|
$
|
5.19
|
$
|
4.92
|
Net loss for 3Q19 relates primarily to the loss on early extinguishment of debt and unrealized losses on non-real estate investments. Refer to "Key Items Included in Operating Results" on the next page for additional information.
Mercer Mega Block in Seattle: 800,000 RSF premier multi-use campus in Lake Union
In September 2019, we were selected by the City of Seattle to develop an approximately 800,000 RSF premier multi-use campus at Mercer Mega Block in Seattle's Lake Union submarket. Along with our existing nearly 806,000 RSF in value-creation opportunities, the future development of this community-centric, amenity-driven, mixed-use innovation campus will strategically provide a pipeline of high quality buildings to address demand in the vibrant Lake Union submarket. We expect to complete this acquisition in 2020.
88 Bluxome Street is the first and only project to win full approval in Central SoMa
In July 2019, we, along with TMG Partners, won full project approval to develop a 1.1 million RSF mixed-use campus at 88 Bluxome Street in Central SoMa. Anchored by a 490,000 RSF lease with Pinterest, Inc., the future development, which is the first and only project in Central SoMa to receive full approval and 100% of its Prop M allocation from the San Francisco Planning Commission, is nearly 60% pre-leased. Construction is expected to commence in 2020.
A REIT industry-leading, high-quality tenant roster
- 53% of annual rental revenue from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.
- Weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.3 years.
Strong internal growth
- Continued strong internal growth; vacancy in recently acquired properties provide opportunity to increase income from rentals and net operating income.
- Net operating income (cash basis) of $963.5 million for 3Q19 annualized, up $96.4 million, or 11.1%, compared to 3Q18 annualized
- Same property net operating income growth:
- 2019 guidance ranges of 1.5% to 3.5%, an increase of 0.5% at the midpoint, and 6.0% to 8.0% (cash basis), reflect our expectation of solid full-year performance.
- 2.5% and 5.7% (cash basis) for 3Q19, compared to 3Q18
- 3.3% and 8.1% (cash basis) for YTD 3Q19, compared to YTD 3Q18
- Continued strong leasing activity and rental rate growth over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:
|
3Q19
|
YTD 3Q19
|
Total leasing activity – RSF
|
1,241,677
|
3,310,598
|
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
|
RSF (included in total leasing activity above)
|
758,113
|
1,855,458
|
Rental rate increases
|
27.9%
|
30.6%
|
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
|
11.2%
|
16.2%
Strong external growth; disciplined allocation of capital to visible, highly leased value-creation pipeline
- Since the beginning of 4Q18, we have placed into service 2.5 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects, including 1.3 million RSF in 3Q19.
- Significant near-term growth of annual net operating income (cash basis), including our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, of $70 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects.
- We commenced development and redevelopment projects aggregating 1.8 million RSF during YTD 3Q19, including three projects aggregating 447,998 RSF in 3Q19.
- During YTD 3Q19, we leased 1.2 million RSF of development and redevelopment space.
Opportunistic senior notes payable issuances and refinancing of near-term maturities
During 3Q19, we opportunistically issued $1.9 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.52% and maturity of 18.5 years. Proceeds were used primarily to refinance $1.7 billion of unsecured senior debt. As of September 30, 2019, our weighted average remaining term on outstanding debt is 10.7 years, with no debt maturing until 2023.
Sale of partial interests in three core Class A properties
During 3Q19, we completed the sales of partial interests in three properties for an aggregate sales price of $462.2 million and received aggregate consideration in excess of book value of approximately $180.2 million, representing a weighted-average cash capitalization rate of 4.6%. We retained control over each of these newly formed joint ventures, and therefore, we consolidate these properties. For consolidated joint ventures, we account for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings.
Continued growth in common stock dividend
Common stock dividend declared for 3Q19 of $1.00 per common share, aggregating $3.94 per common share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, up 28 cents, or 8%, over the twelve months ended September 30, 2018; continuation of our strategy to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.
1165 Eastlake Avenue East fully leased long-term by Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
In August 2019, we signed a 12-year, full-building lease with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation at 1165 Eastlake Avenue East to be its new headquarters. This amenity-rich, sustainable 100,086 RSF office/laboratory development is located within the prominent Eastlake Life Science Campus in the heart of our Lake Union life science cluster in Seattle.
Key items included in operating results
|
Key items included in net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:
|
YTD
|
(In millions, except per share
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Amount
|
Per Share –
Diluted
|
Amount
|
Per Share –
Diluted
|
(Losses) gains on non-real
|
Unrealized
|
$
|
(70.0)
|
$
|
117.2
|
$
|
(0.62)
|
$
|
1.11
|
$
|
13.2
|
$
|
194.5
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
1.90
|
Realized
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
8.3
|
—
|
0.08
|
Gain on sales of real estate
|
—
|
35.7
|
—
|
0.34
|
—
|
35.7
|
—
|
0.35
|
Impairment of:
|
Real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6.3)
|
—
|
(0.06)
|
Non-real estate
|
(7.1)
|
—
|
(0.06)
|
—
|
(7.1)
|
—
|
(0.06)
|
—
|
Early extinguishment of debt:
|
Loss
|
(40.2)
|
(1.1)
|
(0.36)
|
(0.01)
|
(47.6)
|
(1.1)
|
(0.43)
|
(0.01)
|
Our share of gain
|
—
|
0.8
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.8
|
—
|
0.01
|
Loss on early termination of
|
(1.7)
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
—
|
(1.7)
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
—
|
Preferred stock redemption
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2.6)
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
—
|
Allocation to unvested
|
—
|
(2.4)
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
—
|
(3.4)
|
—
|
(0.03)
|
Total
|
$
|
(119.0)
|
$
|
150.2
|
$
|
(1.06)
|
$
|
1.43
|
$
|
(45.8)
|
$
|
228.5
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
$
|
2.23
|
Weighted-average shares of common stock
|
112.1
|
105.4
|
111.7
|
102.4
|
(1) Refer to "Investments" on page 45 of our Supplemental Information for additional information
Completed acquisitions
During 3Q19, we completed the acquisitions of 11 properties for an aggregate purchase price of $459.2 million. These acquisitions include future development and redevelopment opportunities, aggregating 537,850 RSF, strategically located across multiple markets, and operating properties aggregating 546,389 RSF, of which 111,080 RSF are existing vacant space that we anticipate to lease-up in the future.
Core operating metrics as of or for the quarter ended September 30, 2019
High-quality revenues and cash flows, and operational excellence
|
Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from:
|
Investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants
|
53 %
|
Class A properties in AAA locations
|
78 %
|
Occupancy of operating properties in North America
|
96.6 %
|
(1)
|
Operating margin
|
70 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
68 %
|
Weighted-average remaining lease term:
|
All tenants
|
8.3 years
|
Top 20 tenants
|
11.8 years
|
(1)
|
Decline of 0.8% from 97.4% for our overall occupancy at 2Q19 reflects: (i) 111,080 RSF, or 0.4% of existing vacancy, at properties recently acquired in 3Q19 which we anticipate leasing up in the future; and (ii) 116,556 RSF, or 0.5% vacancy, that became vacant as expected during 3Q19 at 3545 Cray Court related to downtime for renovation of the property. During 3Q19, we executed a lease for 64,108 RSF at 3545 Cray Court, or 55% of the property, that is expected to commence in 3Q20, upon completion of the renovations.
Refer to the previous page for information on our total revenues, net operating income, same property net operating income growth, rental rate growth, and leasing activity.
Balance sheet management
Key metrics as of September 30, 2019
- $17.5 billion of total equity capitalization
- $24.3 billion of total market capitalization
- $3.5 billion of liquidity
- 95% of net operating income is unencumbered
|
3Q19
|
Goal
|
Quarter
|
Trailing 12
|
4Q19
|
Annualized
|
Months
|
Annualized
|
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
5.8x
|
6.1x
|
Less than or equal to 5.3x
|
Fixed-charge coverage ratio
|
3.9x
|
4.1x
|
Greater than 4.0x
|
Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross investments
|
3Q19
|
Percentage Leased/
|
New Class A development and redevelopment projects:
|
Undergoing construction with initial occupancy targeted for
|
7%
|
64%
|
Undergoing pre-construction, marketing, and future value-
|
5%
|
N/A
Key capital events
- During 3Q19, we had the following sales of partial interests in two core Class A properties:
|
Partial Interest
|
(Dollars in millions, except per RSF amounts)
|
Sales Price
|
Capitalization
|
Property
|
Submarket
|
RSF
|
Sold
|
Total
|
Per RSF
|
Rate (Cash)
|
5200 Illumina Way
|
University Town
|
792,687
|
49%
|
$
|
286.7
|
$
|
681
|
(1)
|
4.7%
|
500 Forbes
Boulevard
|
South San
|
155,685
|
90%
|
139.5
|
996
|
4.4
|
948,372
|
$
|
426.2
|
$
|
733
|
4.6%
|
(1) Represents $264.6 million, or $681 per RSF, for the operating buildings and $22.1 million, or $100 per
- During 3Q19, our issuances and repayments of debt included the following:
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Date
|
Effective
|
Maturity
|
Principal
|
Annual
|
Issuances
|
Unsecured senior notes payable
|
Sept
|
2.87 %
|
12/15/29
|
$
|
400
|
$
|
12
|
Unsecured senior notes payable
|
July
|
3.48 %
|
8/15/31
|
750
|
26
|
Unsecured senior notes payable
|
July
|
4.09 %
|
2/1/50
|
500
|
20
|
Unsecured senior notes payable
|
Sept
|
3.51 %
|
2/1/50
|
200
|
7
|
Weighted-average/total
|
3.52 %
|
18.5 years
|
1,850
|
65
|
Repayments of debt
|
Unsecured senior notes payable
|
July/Aug
|
2.96 %
|
1/15/20
|
400
|
12
|
Unsecured senior notes payable
|
July/Aug
|
4.75 %
|
4/1/22
|
550
|
26
|
Unsecured senior bank term loan
|
July/Sept
|
3.62 %
|
1/2/25
|
350
|
13
|
Unsecured senior line of credit
|
Sept
|
3.14 %
|
1/28/24
|
360
|
11
|
Weighted-average/total
|
3.73 %
|
2.9 years
|
1,660
|
$
|
62
|
Proceeds held in cash
|
$
|
190
- As a result of our debt refinancing, we recognized losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses on early terminations of interest rate hedge agreements of $40.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively.
- During 2019, equity issuances included 602,484 shares of common stock issued in 2Q19 under our ATM program for net proceeds of $86.1 million and 1.1 million shares issued during 3Q19 to settle forward equity sales agreements for net proceeds of $150.1 million. As of September 30, 2019, 7.0 million shares remain unsettled under forward equity sales agreements, for which we expect to receive proceeds of $979.2 million.
- In September 2019, we established a commercial paper program that has the ability to issue up to $750.0 million of commercial notes with a maximum maturity of 397 days from the date of issue. Our commercial paper program is backed by our $2.2 billion unsecured senior line of credit, and any outstanding balance on our commercial paper program will reduce the borrowing capacity under our unsecured senior line of credit. Borrowings under the program will be used to fund short-term capital needs. As of September 30, 2019, we had no outstanding borrowings under our commercial paper program.
Investments
We carry our investments in publicly traded companies and certain privately held entities at fair value. During 3Q19, we had investment losses of $63.1 million, comprising $14.1 million in realized gains, $7.1 million in impairments related to three privately held non-real estate investments, and $70.0 million in unrealized losses.
Corporate responsibility, industry leadership, and strategic initiatives
- In September 2019, we achieved the following in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Real Estate Assessment: (i) GRESB 5 Star Rating (out of 5 stars), (ii) our third consecutive "Green Star" designation, and (iii) our second consecutive "A" disclosure score.
- In October 2019, we accepted the 2019 Developer of the Year Award from NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. This award annually honors the development company that best exemplifies leadership and innovation as demonstrated by the outstanding quality of projects and services, financial consistency and stability, ability to adapt to market conditions, and support for the local community.
Subsequent events
- In October 2019, we elected to convert the remaining 2.3 million outstanding shares of our 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock ("Series D Convertible Preferred Stock") into shares of our common stock. The Series D Convertible Preferred Stock became eligible for mandatory conversion at our discretion upon our common stock price exceeding $149.46 per share for the specified period of time required to cause the mandatory conversion. We converted the 7.00% Series D Convertible Preferred Stock into 578 thousand shares of common stock. This conversion was accounted for as an equity transaction, and we did not recognize a gain or loss.
|
Acquisitions
|
Property
|
Submarket/Market
|
Date of
Purchase
|
Number of
|
Operating
Occupancy
|
Square Footage
|
Purchase Price
|
Future
|
Active
|
Operating With
|
Operating
|
Completed 1H19
|
Various
|
1H19
|
13
|
98%
|
805,400
|
—
|
187,764
|
334,933
|
$
|
744,450
|
(1)
|
Completed 3Q19:
|
945 Market Street (99.5% interest in
|
Mission Bay/SoMa/San
|
7/31/19
|
1
|
N/A
|
—
|
255,765
|
—
|
—
|
179,000
|
(2)
|
4224/4242 Campus Point Court and
|
University Town Center/
|
7/9/19
|
3
|
83%
|
(3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
314,103
|
140,250
|
25, 35, and 45 West Watkins Mill Road
|
Gaithersburg/Maryland
|
8/21/19
|
3
|
87%
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
138,938
|
51,130
|
3160 Porter Drive
|
Greater Stanford/San
|
8/12/19
|
1
|
N/A
|
—
|
92,147
|
—
|
—
|
26,000
|
(2)
|
47-50 30th Street
|
New York City/
|
7/10/19
|
—
|
N/A
|
135,938
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
25,000
|
(2)
|
Other
|
Various
|
3Q19
|
3
|
37%
|
54,000
|
—
|
58,814
|
34,534
|
37,850
|
(2)
|
Completed YTD 3Q19
|
24
|
87%
|
995,338
|
347,912
|
246,578
|
822,508
|
1,203,680
|
4Q19:
|
Pending
|
San Diego
|
4Q19
|
Various
|
76%
|
700,000
|
—
|
—
|
560,000
|
122,500
|
(2), (4)
|
Additional targeted acquisitions
|
Various
|
4Q19
|
223,820
|
2019 acquisitions
|
24
|
83%
|
1,695,338
|
347,912
|
246,578
|
1,382,508
|
$
|
1,550,000
|
(5)
|
Identified for 2020:
|
Pending
|
San Francisco
|
2020
|
1
|
100%
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
138,000
|
$
|
157,500
|
(4)
|
Pending
|
San Francisco
|
2020
|
—
|
N/A
|
700,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
120,000
|
(2)
|
Mercer Mega Block
|
Lake Union/Seattle
|
2020
|
—
|
N/A
|
800,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
143,000
|
(2)
|
1
|
100%
|
1,500,000
|
—
|
—
|
138,000
|
$
|
420,500
|
3,195,338
|
347,912
|
246,578
|
1,520,508
|
(1)
|
Refer to our second quarter ended June 30, 2019, Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information filed on July 29, 2019, for transactions and related yield information.
|
(2)
|
We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields in the future, subsequent to the commencement of development or redevelopment.
|
(3)
|
The property is currently 83% occupied, and a lease for 32,537 RSF will commence in 4Q19 upon completion of renovations, which will increase occupancy to 94%. The remaining 6% of the property is under negotiation and expected to be
|
(4)
|
We expect to provide yields for operating properties subsequent to closing the acquisition.
|
(5)
|
Represents midpoint of 2019 acquisitions guidance range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.
|
Sales of Partial Interests in Core Class A Properties
|
Square Footage
|
Capitalization
(Cash Basis)(1)
|
Consideration
|
Property
|
Submarket/Market
|
Date of
|
Interest
|
Operating
|
Future
|
Capitalization
|
Sales Price
|
Sales Price
|
Sales of noncontrolling partial interests in core Class A properties:
|
75/125 Binney Street
|
Cambridge/Greater
|
2/13/19
|
60%
|
388,270
|
N/A
|
4.2%
|
4.3%
|
$
|
438,000
|
$
|
1,880
|
$
|
202,246
|
10260 Campus Point Drive and
|
University Town Center/
|
7/26/19
|
45%
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
36,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
500 Forbes Boulevard
|
South San Francisco/
|
8/1/19
|
90%
|
155,685
|
N/A
|
4.2%
|
4.4%
|
139,500
|
$
|
996
|
$
|
48,385
|
5200 Illumina Way
|
University Town Center/
|
8/21/19
|
49%
|
792,687
|
451,832
|
5.7%
|
4.7%
|
286,747
|
N/A
|
$
|
131,864
|
(4)
|
$
|
900,247
|
2019 guidance
|
$
|
925,000
|
(1)
|
Capitalization rates are calculated based upon net operating income and net operating income (cash basis), annualized for the quarter preceding the date on which the property is sold.
|
(2)
|
We retained control over each of these newly formed joint ventures, and therefore, we consolidate these properties. For consolidated joint ventures, we account for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of
|
(3)
|
In December 2018, we acquired two buildings adjacent to our Campus Pointe by Alexandria campus aggregating 269,048 RSF, comprising 109,164 RSF at 10260 Campus Point Drive and 159,884 RSF at 4161 Campus Point Court for a
|
(4)
|
This transaction values 100% of the campus at $585.2 million and represents a value in excess of book basis aggregating $269.1 million.
|
Guidance
|
The following updated guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2019. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of this Earnings Press Release for additional information.
|
Summary of Key Changes in Guidance
|
Guidance
|
Summary of Key Changes in Key Credit Metric and Key Sources
and Uses of Capital Guidance
|
Guidance/Guidance Midpoint
|
As of 10/28/19
|
As of 7/29/19
|
As of 10/28/19
|
As of 7/29/19
|
EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted
|
See updates below
|
Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q19 annualized
|
Less than or equal to 5.3x
|
Less than or equal to 5.4x
|
Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2019
|
96.7% to 97.3%
|
97.2% to 97.8%
|
Rental rate increases on lease renewals and re-leasing of space
|
28.0% to 31.0%
|
27.0% to 30.0%
|
Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales
|
$
|
925
|
$
|
870
|
Same property net operating income increases
|
1.5% to 3.5%
|
1.0% to 3.0%
|
Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable
|
$
|
2,700
|
$
|
2,100
|
Straight-line rent revenue
|
$99 to $109
|
$95 to $105
|
Repayments of unsecured senior bank term loan
|
$
|
(350)
|
$
|
(175)
|
Interest expense
|
$172 to $182
|
$167 to $177
|
Debt capital proceeds held in cash
|
$
|
190
|
$
|
—
|
Projected Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to Alexandria's
|
Key Credit Metrics
|
2019 Guidance
|
As of 10/28/19
|
As of 7/29/19
|
Earnings per share(2)
|
$1.83 to $1.85
|
$2.39 to $2.47
|
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q19 annualized
|
Less than or equal to 5.3x
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4.75
|
4.85
|
Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q19 annualized(1)
|
Less than or equal to 5.3x
|
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
|
(0.05)
|
(0.05)
|
Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q19 annualized
|
Greater than 4.0x
|
Funds from operations per share(3)
|
$6.53 to $6.55
|
$7.19 to $7.27
|
Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross real estate as of
December 31, 2019
|
Less than 15%
|
Unrealized gains on non-real estate investment(2)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.75)
|
Impairment of non-real estate investments
|
0.06
|
—
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt(4)
|
0.43
|
0.45
|
Key Sources and Uses of Capital (in millions)
|
Range
|
Midpoint
|
Certain
|
Loss on early termination of interest rate hedge agreements(4)
|
0.02
|
—
|
Sources of capital:
|
Preferred stock redemption charge
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
Net cash provided by operating activities after
|
$
|
170
|
$
|
210
|
$
|
190
|
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Incremental debt
|
695
|
755
|
725
|
See below
|
Funds from operations per share, as adjusted(5)
|
$6.95 to $6.97
|
$6.92 to $7.00
|
Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales
|
925
|
925
|
925
|
$
|
900
|
(4)
|
Midpoint
|
$6.96
|
$6.96
|
Common equity
|
1,150
|
1,250
|
1,200