Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 3Q19 Revenues of $390.5 Million, Up 14.2% Over 3Q18; 3Q19 Net Loss per Share - Diluted of $(0.44); 3Q19 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.75; and Operational Excellence and Growing Dividends

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Key highlights







YTD Operating results 3Q19

3Q18

3Q19

3Q18 Total revenues:













In millions $ 390.5

$ 341.8

$ 1,123.2

$ 987.0 Growth 14.2%





13.8%



















Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted: In millions $ (49.8)

$ 210.2

$ 150.4

$ 394.1 Per share $ (0.44)

$ 1.99

$ 1.35

$ 3.85















Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted: In millions $ 197.1

$ 173.6

$ 579.6

$ 504.0 Per share $ 1.75

$ 1.66

$ 5.19

$ 4.92

























Net loss for 3Q19 relates primarily to the loss on early extinguishment of debt and unrealized losses on non-real estate investments. Refer to "Key Items Included in Operating Results" on the next page for additional information.

Mercer Mega Block in Seattle: 800,000 RSF premier multi-use campus in Lake Union

In September 2019, we were selected by the City of Seattle to develop an approximately 800,000 RSF premier multi-use campus at Mercer Mega Block in Seattle's Lake Union submarket. Along with our existing nearly 806,000 RSF in value-creation opportunities, the future development of this community-centric, amenity-driven, mixed-use innovation campus will strategically provide a pipeline of high quality buildings to address demand in the vibrant Lake Union submarket. We expect to complete this acquisition in 2020.

88 Bluxome Street is the first and only project to win full approval in Central SoMa

In July 2019, we, along with TMG Partners, won full project approval to develop a 1.1 million RSF mixed-use campus at 88 Bluxome Street in Central SoMa. Anchored by a 490,000 RSF lease with Pinterest, Inc., the future development, which is the first and only project in Central SoMa to receive full approval and 100% of its Prop M allocation from the San Francisco Planning Commission, is nearly 60% pre-leased. Construction is expected to commence in 2020.

A REIT industry-leading, high-quality tenant roster

53% of annual rental revenue from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.

Weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.3 years.

Strong internal growth

Continued strong internal growth; vacancy in recently acquired properties provide opportunity to increase income from rentals and net operating income.

Net operating income (cash basis) of $963.5 million for 3Q19 annualized, up $96.4 million , or 11.1%, compared to 3Q18 annualized

for 3Q19 annualized, up , or 11.1%, compared to 3Q18 annualized Same property net operating income growth:

2019 guidance ranges of 1.5% to 3.5%, an increase of 0.5% at the midpoint, and 6.0% to 8.0% (cash basis), reflect our expectation of solid full-year performance.



2.5% and 5.7% (cash basis) for 3Q19, compared to 3Q18



3.3% and 8.1% (cash basis) for YTD 3Q19, compared to YTD 3Q18

Continued strong leasing activity and rental rate growth over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:





3Q19

YTD 3Q19 Total leasing activity – RSF

1,241,677

3,310,598 Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:







RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

758,113

1,855,458 Rental rate increases

27.9%

30.6% Rental rate increases (cash basis)

11.2%

16.2%

Strong external growth; disciplined allocation of capital to visible, highly leased value-creation pipeline

Since the beginning of 4Q18, we have placed into service 2.5 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects, including 1.3 million RSF in 3Q19.

Significant near-term growth of annual net operating income (cash basis), including our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, of $70 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects.

upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects. We commenced development and redevelopment projects aggregating 1.8 million RSF during YTD 3Q19, including three projects aggregating 447,998 RSF in 3Q19.

During YTD 3Q19, we leased 1.2 million RSF of development and redevelopment space.

Opportunistic senior notes payable issuances and refinancing of near-term maturities

During 3Q19, we opportunistically issued $1.9 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.52% and maturity of 18.5 years. Proceeds were used primarily to refinance $1.7 billion of unsecured senior debt. As of September 30, 2019, our weighted average remaining term on outstanding debt is 10.7 years, with no debt maturing until 2023.

Sale of partial interests in three core Class A properties

During 3Q19, we completed the sales of partial interests in three properties for an aggregate sales price of $462.2 million and received aggregate consideration in excess of book value of approximately $180.2 million, representing a weighted-average cash capitalization rate of 4.6%. We retained control over each of these newly formed joint ventures, and therefore, we consolidate these properties. For consolidated joint ventures, we account for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings.



Continued growth in common stock dividend

Common stock dividend declared for 3Q19 of $1.00 per common share, aggregating $3.94 per common share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, up 28 cents, or 8%, over the twelve months ended September 30, 2018; continuation of our strategy to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

1165 Eastlake Avenue East fully leased long-term by Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

In August 2019, we signed a 12-year, full-building lease with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation at 1165 Eastlake Avenue East to be its new headquarters. This amenity-rich, sustainable 100,086 RSF office/laboratory development is located within the prominent Eastlake Life Science Campus in the heart of our Lake Union life science cluster in Seattle.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:









YTD (In millions, except per share

amounts) 3Q19

3Q18

3Q19

3Q18

3Q19

3Q18

3Q19

3Q18 Amount

Per Share – Diluted

Amount

Per Share – Diluted (Losses) gains on non-real

estate investments(1):





























Unrealized $ (70.0)

$ 117.2

$ (0.62)

$ 1.11

$ 13.2

$ 194.5

$ 0.12

$ 1.90 Realized —

—

—

—

—

8.3

—

0.08 Gain on sales of real estate —

35.7

—

0.34

—

35.7

—

0.35 Impairment of:





























Real estate —

—

—

—

—

(6.3)

—

(0.06) Non-real estate

investments(1) (7.1)

—

(0.06)

—

(7.1)

—

(0.06)

— Early extinguishment of debt:





























Loss (40.2)

(1.1)

(0.36)

(0.01)

(47.6)

(1.1)

(0.43)

(0.01) Our share of gain —

0.8

—

0.01

—

0.8

—

0.01 Loss on early termination of

interest rate hedge

agreements (1.7)

—

(0.02)

—

(1.7)

—

(0.02)

— Preferred stock redemption

charge —

—

—

—

(2.6)

—

(0.02)

— Allocation to unvested

restricted stock awards —

(2.4)

—

(0.02)

—

(3.4)

—

(0.03) Total $ (119.0)

$ 150.2

$ (1.06)

$ 1.43

$ (45.8)

$ 228.5

$ (0.41)

$ 2.23































Weighted-average shares of common stock

outstanding for calculation of earnings

per share – diluted 112.1

105.4









111.7

102.4

(1) Refer to "Investments" on page 45 of our Supplemental Information for additional information

Completed acquisitions

During 3Q19, we completed the acquisitions of 11 properties for an aggregate purchase price of $459.2 million. These acquisitions include future development and redevelopment opportunities, aggregating 537,850 RSF, strategically located across multiple markets, and operating properties aggregating 546,389 RSF, of which 111,080 RSF are existing vacant space that we anticipate to lease-up in the future.

Core operating metrics as of or for the quarter ended September 30, 2019

High-quality revenues and cash flows, and operational excellence

Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from:





Investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants

53 %

Class A properties in AAA locations

78 %

Occupancy of operating properties in North America

96.6 % (1) Operating margin

70 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

68 %

Weighted-average remaining lease term:



All tenants

8.3 years Top 20 tenants

11.8 years









(1) Decline of 0.8% from 97.4% for our overall occupancy at 2Q19 reflects: (i) 111,080 RSF, or 0.4% of existing vacancy, at properties recently acquired in 3Q19 which we anticipate leasing up in the future; and (ii) 116,556 RSF, or 0.5% vacancy, that became vacant as expected during 3Q19 at 3545 Cray Court related to downtime for renovation of the property. During 3Q19, we executed a lease for 64,108 RSF at 3545 Cray Court, or 55% of the property, that is expected to commence in 3Q20, upon completion of the renovations.

Refer to the previous page for information on our total revenues, net operating income, same property net operating income growth, rental rate growth, and leasing activity.

Balance sheet management

Key metrics as of September 30, 2019

$17.5 billion of total equity capitalization

of total equity capitalization $24.3 billion of total market capitalization

of total market capitalization $3.5 billion of liquidity

of liquidity 95% of net operating income is unencumbered





3Q19

Goal



Quarter

Trailing 12

4Q19



Annualized

Months

Annualized Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

5.8x

6.1x

Less than or equal to 5.3x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

3.9x

4.1x

Greater than 4.0x





























Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross investments

in real estate

3Q19

Percentage Leased/

Negotiating New Class A development and redevelopment projects:

















Undergoing construction with initial occupancy targeted for

4Q19 and 2020 and our pre-leased pre-construction

project at 88 Bluxome Street

7%

64% Undergoing pre-construction, marketing, and future value-

creation projects

5%

N/A

Key capital events

During 3Q19, we had the following sales of partial interests in two core Class A properties:





Partial Interest





(Dollars in millions, except per RSF amounts)



Sales Price

Capitalization Property

Submarket

RSF

Sold

Total

Per RSF

Rate (Cash) 5200 Illumina Way

University Town

Center

792,687

49%

$ 286.7

$ 681 (1)

4.7% 500 Forbes Boulevard

South San

Francisco

155,685

90%



139.5



996



4.4







948,372





$ 426.2

$ 733



4.6%



























(1) Represents $264.6 million, or $681 per RSF, for the operating buildings and $22.1 million, or $100 per

RSF, for the developable land parcel. This transaction values 100% of the campus at $585.2 million and

represents a value in excess of book basis aggregating $269.1 million.

































During 3Q19, our issuances and repayments of debt included the following:

(Dollars in millions) Date

Effective

Interest

Rate

Maturity

Date

Principal

Amount

Annual

Interest

Expense Issuances

















Unsecured senior notes payable Sept

2.87 %

12/15/29

$ 400

$ 12 Unsecured senior notes payable July

3.48 %

8/15/31

750

26 Unsecured senior notes payable July

4.09 %

2/1/50

500

20 Unsecured senior notes payable Sept

3.51 %

2/1/50

200

7 Weighted-average/total



3.52 %

18.5 years

1,850

65



















Repayments of debt

















Unsecured senior notes payable July/Aug

2.96 %

1/15/20

400

12 Unsecured senior notes payable July/Aug

4.75 %

4/1/22

550

26 Unsecured senior bank term loan July/Sept

3.62 %

1/2/25

350

13 Unsecured senior line of credit Sept

3.14 %

1/28/24

360

11 Weighted-average/total



3.73 %

2.9 years

1,660

$ 62 Proceeds held in cash











$ 190

























As a result of our debt refinancing, we recognized losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses on early terminations of interest rate hedge agreements of $40.2 million and $1.7 million , respectively.

and , respectively. During 2019, equity issuances included 602,484 shares of common stock issued in 2Q19 under our ATM program for net proceeds of $86.1 million and 1.1 million shares issued during 3Q19 to settle forward equity sales agreements for net proceeds of $150.1 million . As of September 30, 2019 , 7.0 million shares remain unsettled under forward equity sales agreements, for which we expect to receive proceeds of $979.2 million .

and 1.1 million shares issued during 3Q19 to settle forward equity sales agreements for net proceeds of . As of , 7.0 million shares remain unsettled under forward equity sales agreements, for which we expect to receive proceeds of . In September 2019 , we established a commercial paper program that has the ability to issue up to $750.0 million of commercial notes with a maximum maturity of 397 days from the date of issue. Our commercial paper program is backed by our $2.2 billion unsecured senior line of credit, and any outstanding balance on our commercial paper program will reduce the borrowing capacity under our unsecured senior line of credit. Borrowings under the program will be used to fund short-term capital needs. As of September 30, 2019 , we had no outstanding borrowings under our commercial paper program.

Investments

We carry our investments in publicly traded companies and certain privately held entities at fair value. During 3Q19, we had investment losses of $63.1 million, comprising $14.1 million in realized gains, $7.1 million in impairments related to three privately held non-real estate investments, and $70.0 million in unrealized losses.

Corporate responsibility, industry leadership, and strategic initiatives

In September 2019 , we achieved the following in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Real Estate Assessment: (i) GRESB 5 Star Rating (out of 5 stars), (ii) our third consecutive "Green Star" designation, and (iii) our second consecutive "A" disclosure score.

, we achieved the following in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Real Estate Assessment: (i) GRESB 5 Star Rating (out of 5 stars), (ii) our third consecutive "Green Star" designation, and (iii) our second consecutive "A" disclosure score. In October 2019 , we accepted the 2019 Developer of the Year Award from NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. This award annually honors the development company that best exemplifies leadership and innovation as demonstrated by the outstanding quality of projects and services, financial consistency and stability, ability to adapt to market conditions, and support for the local community.

Subsequent events

In October 2019 , we elected to convert the remaining 2.3 million outstanding shares of our 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock ("Series D Convertible Preferred Stock") into shares of our common stock. The Series D Convertible Preferred Stock became eligible for mandatory conversion at our discretion upon our common stock price exceeding $149.46 per share for the specified period of time required to cause the mandatory conversion. We converted the 7.00% Series D Convertible Preferred Stock into 578 thousand shares of common stock. This conversion was accounted for as an equity transaction, and we did not recognize a gain or loss.

Acquisitions

September 30, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Square Footage

Purchase Price









Future

Development

Active

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating

































































Completed 1H19

Various

1H19

13

98%



805,400

—

187,764

334,933

$ 744,450 (1)















































Completed 3Q19:











































945 Market Street (99.5% interest in

consolidated JV)

Mission Bay/SoMa/San

Francisco

7/31/19

1

N/A



—

255,765

—

—



179,000 (2)

4224/4242 Campus Point Court and

10210 Campus Point Drive

(55% interest in consolidated JV)

University Town Center/

San Diego

7/9/19

3

83% (3)

—

—

—

314,103



140,250



25, 35, and 45 West Watkins Mill Road

Gaithersburg/Maryland

8/21/19

3

87%



—

—

—

138,938



51,130



3160 Porter Drive

Greater Stanford/San

Francisco

8/12/19

1

N/A



—

92,147

—

—



26,000 (2)

47-50 30th Street

New York City/

New York City

7/10/19

—

N/A



135,938

—

—

—



25,000 (2)

Other

Various

3Q19

3

37%



54,000

—

58,814

34,534



37,850 (2)

Completed YTD 3Q19









24

87%



995,338

347,912

246,578

822,508



1,203,680

















































4Q19:











































Pending

San Diego

4Q19

Various

76%



700,000

—

—

560,000



122,500 (2), (4)

Additional targeted acquisitions

Various

4Q19





























223,820



2019 acquisitions









24

83%



1,695,338

347,912

246,578

1,382,508

$ 1,550,000 (5)















































Identified for 2020:











































Pending

San Francisco

Bay Area

2020

1

100%



—

—

—

138,000

$ 157,500 (4)

Pending

San Francisco

Bay Area

2020

—

N/A



700,000

—

—

—



120,000 (2)

Mercer Mega Block

Lake Union/Seattle

2020

—

N/A



800,000

—

—

—



143,000 (2)













1

100%



1,500,000

—

—

138,000

$ 420,500



























3,195,338

347,912

246,578

1,520,508















(1) Refer to our second quarter ended June 30, 2019, Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information filed on July 29, 2019, for transactions and related yield information. (2) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields in the future, subsequent to the commencement of development or redevelopment. (3) The property is currently 83% occupied, and a lease for 32,537 RSF will commence in 4Q19 upon completion of renovations, which will increase occupancy to 94%. The remaining 6% of the property is under negotiation and expected to be

occupied by 4Q19. We expect to achieve unlevered yields of 6.9% and 6.0% on initial stabilized and initial stabilized (cash) bases, respectively. (4) We expect to provide yields for operating properties subsequent to closing the acquisition. (5) Represents midpoint of 2019 acquisitions guidance range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

Sales of Partial Interests in Core Class A Properties

September 30, 2019

(Dollars in thousands, except per RSF amounts)

















Square Footage







Capitalization

Rate (Cash Basis)(1)

















Consideration

in Excess of

Book Value(2) Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Sale

Interest

Sold

Operating

Future

Development

Capitalization

Rate(1)



Sales Price

Sales Price

per RSF

Sales of noncontrolling partial interests in core Class A properties:

























































































75/125 Binney Street

Cambridge/Greater

Boston

2/13/19

60%

388,270

N/A

4.2%

4.3%

$ 438,000

$ 1,880

$ 202,246

10260 Campus Point Drive and

4161 Campus Point Court

University Town Center/

San Diego

7/26/19

45%

(3)

(3)

(3)

(3)

36,000

N/A

N/A

500 Forbes Boulevard

South San Francisco/

San Francisco

8/1/19

90%

155,685

N/A

4.2%

4.4%

139,500

$ 996

$ 48,385

5200 Illumina Way

University Town Center/

San Diego

8/21/19

49%

792,687

451,832

5.7%

4.7%

286,747

N/A

$ 131,864 (4)

































$ 900,247

























































2019 guidance































$ 925,000





















































































































(1) Capitalization rates are calculated based upon net operating income and net operating income (cash basis), annualized for the quarter preceding the date on which the property is sold. (2) We retained control over each of these newly formed joint ventures, and therefore, we consolidate these properties. For consolidated joint ventures, we account for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of

the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings. (3) In December 2018, we acquired two buildings adjacent to our Campus Pointe by Alexandria campus aggregating 269,048 RSF, comprising 109,164 RSF at 10260 Campus Point Drive and 159,884 RSF at 4161 Campus Point Court for a

total purchase price of $80.0 million. Refer to our first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information filed on April 29, 2019, for more information. In July 2019, as had been contemplated at the time

of the original acquisition, we completed the formation of this joint venture through the sale of a 45% noncontrolling interest to an institutional investor. (4) This transaction values 100% of the campus at $585.2 million and represents a value in excess of book basis aggregating $269.1 million.