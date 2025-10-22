Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments Receives 2025 Charles A. Sanders, MD, Partnership Award From the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health

This prestigious award recognizes Alexandria's leadership in initiating and catalyzing a groundbreaking public-private partnership with the FNIH that leverages precision medicine to unravel the complexities of depression and drive a paradigm shift in treatment

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, and Alexandria Venture Investments, the company's strategic venture platform, are being honored by the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) with a 2025 Charles A. Sanders, MD, Partnership Award this evening in Washington, D.C. The prestigious award recognizes Alexandria's significant contributions to the FNIH's work in accelerating biomedical innovation, epitomized by the company's leadership in catalyzing a mission-critical public-private partnership with the FNIH to build a precision medicine framework for depression to address the urgent need for new, more effective medicines for patients. The first-of-its-kind initiative is being developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as leading research institutions, leading-edge life science entities, and patient advocates. The bold program aims to pave the way for a future where major depressive disorder is effectively treated at an individual level, rather than by a one-size-fits-all approach.

"We are very honored to receive the FNIH Partnership Award. This recognition affirms our leadership at the vanguard of the life science ecosystem and our consequential role in spearheading impactful collaborations that improve human health — notably by advancing solutions to our nation's unprecedented mental health crisis," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "In the United States each year, major depressive disorder affects more than 21 million adults, nearly one-third of whom suffer from treatment-resistant depression. For families, the cost is immeasurable, and for society, the economic burden exceeds $380 billion annually, rivaling the nation's largest drivers of chronic disease-related health care spending. These staggering statistics are a call to action highlighting the urgent need for better treatment options. We are immensely proud of our role in initiating and catalyzing this mission-critical FNIH initiative."

Alexandria has and continues to engage cross-sector partners and help secure funding from across its life science ecosystem, both critical endeavors to launching and implementing the initiative now officially known as Multi-Level Assessment & Phenotyping in Depression (MAP-D). To date, the MAP-D program has successfully completed its critical design phase — a foundational milestone in developing a long-term transformative clinical study to identify and validate biomarkers for depression. The study's first phase is targeted to launch in May 2026 to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month.

In the near term, the study aims to create one of the most comprehensive depression research datasets ever assembled, validate new ways to measure and track depression, and open new opportunities for collaboration and therapeutic innovation. Over time, MAP-D's goal is to deliver a clearer classification of depression subtypes, identify biomarkers to guide treatment decisions, and equip clinicians with practical tools to match patients to the care that will help them most.

Among its critical objectives, the FNIH public-private partnership will strive to make data broadly accessible to qualified researchers, foster transparency, accelerate scientific progress, and expand the study's impact to other serious mental illnesses. To learn more, visit the FNIH program page.

