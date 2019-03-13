Alexandria, VA Storage Facility is Awarded a LEED Silver Certification

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ezStorage Corporation is proud to announce that our Alexandria, VA storage facility has been awarded a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification under U.S. Green Building Council (USBGC) LEED v4 BD+C: Warehouse and Distribution Center rating system!

This makes it the fourth building that has been LEED certified. As a member of the USGBC since 2007, ezStorage strives to use LEED v4 as a roadmap to build more efficient and environmentally friendly buildings. This not only helps to create a more innovative self-storage facility, but cost savings that trickle down to our customers.

About LEED

LEED building certification provides third-party validation of a building's sustainable design and construction features in categories such as energy use, air quality and water efficiency. Companies who choose to certify their projects under the LEED rating system are choosing to help create a better and greener future.

About ezStorage

ezStorage Corporation, headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, is one of the nation's leading self storage operators with over 44,000 units throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC. Since 1988, ezStorage's attention to customer service, architectural detail, cleanliness and safety has earned them an unmatched reputation among customers and in the self-storage industry. Visit ezStorage.com for locations and details.

