Alexandria Venture Investments Recognized as #1 Most Active Biopharma Investor for Third Consecutive Year

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Mid-Year 2020 Healthcare Investments and Exits Report" as the #1 most active biopharma investor by new deal volume from 2019 to 1H20. As a testament to Alexandria's position at the heart of the life science ecosystem, this marks the third consecutive year the company's venture capital platform has earned this distinguished and impactful recognition. Since its founding in 1996, Alexandria Venture Investments has strategically invested in some of the most disruptive and promising seed-, early- and growth-stage technologies and companies, and it stands today as an integral component of the company's uniquely differentiated and multifaceted business strategy.

"Alexandria is proud and honored to have received the #1 most active biopharma investor recognition for a third consecutive year. We have been at the vanguard of innovation at the earliest stages since we established our strategic venture capital platform, including our remarkable early-stage investments in Google, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Juno Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Vir Biotechnology and Moderna," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and founder and leader of the Alexandria Venture Investments platform. "As of June 30, 2020, we have a carrying value of over $1.3 billion in our Alexandria Venture Investments portfolio, and we continue to invest in some of the most impactful and transformative companies that are rapidly advancing highly disruptive breakthroughs in immunology, neuroscience, cell and gene therapies, single cell genomics, epigenetics, synthetic biology, in silico drug discovery and other new areas of science that will meaningfully improve human health."

Some of Alexandria's most noteworthy recent investments include its participation in the financings of Affinia Therapeutics, Autobahn Therapeutics, EQRx, insitro, MOMA Therapeutics and Sana Biotechnology, each of which is utilizing its own unique technology platform to deliver a new repertoire of life-changing medicines. The pace and volume of new drug discovery and development by these companies further underscore the importance of next-generation manufacturing to accelerate the translation of tomorrow's medicines from bench to bedside, and to make these medicines more cost-effective and accessible to patients everywhere. In addressing that need, Alexandria serves as a founding member a first-of-its-kind consortium to catalyze advanced biological innovation and manufacturing in Greater Boston.

Alexandria has also invested in several groundbreaking companies that are now actively working on testing, therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19, including Adaptive Biotechnologies, Color, GreenLight Biosciences, Moderna, Myeloid Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology. These companies mobilized with record speed and leveraged their core technology platforms to advance solutions for COVID–19 and are at the forefront of COVID-related research and development efforts. Vir, an Alexandria investment and tenant, is one of the most transformative companies working to profoundly change the way infectious diseases are treated and prevented. Alexandria has been an instrumental partner in enabling Vir's work and enhancing its strategic growth trajectory by participating in its capital-raising efforts and providing the company with mission-critical laboratory/office space for its headquarters in Mission Bay, which is located in close proximity to UCSF, to support Vir's mission and its ability to successfully recruit and retain top talent. In addition to the clinical-stage immunology company's crucial work to target hepatitis B, influenza A, HIV and tuberculosis, Vir is using its unique antibody platform technology to develop next-generation antibodies that have the potential to be highly effective in solving the current pandemic as well as other outbreaks in the future. In partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, Vir recently began enrollment in its Phase II/III trials for the early treatment of COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalization.

Leveraging its renowned Alexandria Summit® thought leadership platform in response to COVID-19, Alexandria also engaged its world-class life science network to explore critical issues, strategies and policies that will drive innovative solutions to the global pandemic. Since March, the Alexandria Summit has organized and participated in virtual Policy Forum webinars around topics related to achieving widespread availability of rapid, improved screening and diagnostic testing, developing and scaling safe and effective therapeutics and vaccines and safely reopening the economy. In July, the company virtually convened its Alexandria Summit – Immunology 2020, at a time when understanding the immune system has never been more critical. The Immunology Summit included two highly curated COVID-focused keynotes featuring top experts from biopharma, non-profit and venture capital.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 28.8 million RSF of operating properties and 2.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 6.6 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 5.3 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its uncertain effects on our business and the operations of our tenants and the companies in which we invest and its impact on the global and national economies. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

