Alexandria Venture Investments Recognized as One of the Top Five Most Active U.S. Investors in Agrifoodtech for Second Consecutive Year

Alexandria has been at the vanguard and heart of the agrifoodtech ecosystem since 2000, investing in and providing its sophisticated infrastructure to highly innovative companies that are developing groundbreaking technologies to meaningfully improve human health and nutrition and tackle climate change

PASADENA, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it was recognized by AgFunder in its "2022 AgriFoodTech Investment Report" as one of the top five most active U.S. investors in agrifoodtech by number of companies in which it invested (2021) for the second consecutive year. This significant recognition demonstrates Alexandria's leadership in venture activity that supports the next generation of companies in agrifoodtech. These impactful companies are accelerating and scaling technological innovation and broader transformations in the agrifoodtech sector, which are critical for the long-term health, accessibility, sustainability and resilience of the global food supply. Since 2000, Alexandria has diligently invested in and provided state-of-the-art infrastructure for innovative agrifoodtech companies advancing novel approaches with vast potential to address challenges related to sustainability, agriculture, food and nutrition.

"Food and agriculture are fundamental to society and humanity, intrinsically linked to our health, well-being and security. In addition to having to meet the food requirements of a rapidly growing population in more nutritious and responsible ways, our food system is facing serious threats from climate change, infectious diseases and geopolitics, which has made more urgent the need to dramatically accelerate the pace of innovation in the agrifoodtech sector," said Blake Stevens, PhD, vice president of Science & Technology at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Our investment thesis remains 'go long on ag' because it is imperative to provide investment capital to disruptive companies solving these pressing and difficult challenges. Venture capital investment in the agrifoodtech sector continues to surge, with $51.7 billion invested in 2021 — an 85% increase over 2020 — as the broader investment community continues to recognize the range of opportunities within this industry to harness its potential to improve nutrition, enhance quality of life and combat climate change. We are thrilled to be counted as a leader in this mission-critical field."

Alexandria Venture Investments' key agrifoodtech investment areas, which span the production-distribution-consumption continuum, include crop protection, gene editing, artificial intelligence, carbon sequestration, food waste mitigation, alternative proteins, the microbiome and indoor agriculture. As part of Alexandria's continued strategic investment in trailblazing companies transforming the ways we produce, deliver and eat food, the company has deepened its focus on the food technology area in 2022. Some of the company's most noteworthy recent investments in this area include its participation in the financings of Atomo, Mori and Umaro Foods, each of which is leveraging its own technology platform to create more sustainable food and supply chains and reduce the food and agricultural systems' carbon footprint.

