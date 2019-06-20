Alexa's Workspaces launches a new website for superior Executive Office Space Rentals

Having a deep-rooted commitment to service and excellence, their flexible workspaces are set up to accommodate the varied and unique needs of each individual client, ensuring an amazing experience for any clients, vendors or guests that walk through the doors.

Launch of a New Website

Continuing efforts to better serve the needs of local clients, as well as those wishing to expand with a physical location in the area, Alexa's Workspaces has invested into the launch of a new and exciting website.

This website boasts a range of enhancements and updates detailed below:

Virtual Offices and Shared Space Overview and Information

A new user interface and updated design make the site not only visually stunning to look at, but easy to navigate and skim for needed information. The site has also been updated with easy to scan features and benefits as well as key differentiators that make them stand out as a valuable commodity to local businesses and professionals.

Virtual Office and Workspace Gallery

Updated professional photography and imagery helps prospective clients view and envision the workspaces, offices, conference rooms, amenities and more prior to making an on-site visit.

Simple and Fast Online Request for a Quote

A key focus of the website is on connecting with a dedicated and caring service professional that can learn about a business's needs, provide unique tailored solutions, and an accurate and transparent price quote quickly and efficiently.

Value Packed Blog

Dedicated to providing value and service, Alexa's Workspaces has teamed up with expert writers in the business and office space niche to provide the community at large with insightful and valuable informational pieces, guides, tips, best practices and more.

Why so Many Businesses Choose Alexa's Workspaces

From individual business professionals to local and national corporations, Alexa's Workspaces has what businesses need to grow and prosper.

Features and Benefits Include:

Prime locations central to business districts, shopping, dining and more

Low overhead makes expansion or new office setup affordable

No long term commitments or contracts

Live receptionist included

Copy, fax and mail service

Upscale and professional environment from which to conduct business

Minimum setup costs

Conference room and day office rentals available

Optional secretarial support add-on

Reliable onsite security

Gym and showers

Shuttle services

And more

About Alexa's Workspaces

Alexa's Workspaces specializes in luxurious, full-service office space for professionals in all sectors of industry. Since inception, they have devoted their business to providing customizable, value-driven virtual office and shared space services that provide the flexibility, agility, and suite of features necessary for thriving businesses to grow and prosper.

Professionals or businesses interested in learning more are encouraged to contact them directly via their official website or by calling 954-745-5800 today.

