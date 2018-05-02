Alexco Completes Bermingham Decline, Commences 20,000 Meter Surface and Underground Exploration and In-Fill Drilling Campaigns

Clynt Nauman, Alexco CEO and Chairman commented, "With the finalization of the Bermingham decline we will have completed approximately 40% of the underground development work required for future production at Keno Hill. Once complete at Bermingham, mining crews will relocate to Flame & Moth where an approximate 520 m ramp remains to be driven. Concurrent with underground ramp development at Flame & Moth, we will complete an approximate two month 5,000 m in-fill drilling program at the Bermingham deposit and also get our expanded surface exploration program underway. Available results from this work will be uploaded to a pre-feasibility study slated for completion in the third quarter of 2018. On the permitting front, we remain in the environmental assessment process in anticipation of a Water Licence amendment to allow extraction and processing of Bermingham ore; we expect to receive this final permit amendment either late 2018 or early 2019."

2018 Bermingham Underground Drilling Program

Two diamond drill rigs will be positioned to complete 5,000 m of in-fill drilling on approximate 10 m centers for anticipated mining blocks in the upper portion of the Bermingham deposit. The targeted in-fill area contains an estimated 110,000 tonnes of potentially mineable ore with an estimated head grade of 1,560 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 4.2% lead and 2.2% zinc comprising the anticipated first two years of production.

2018 Surface Exploration Program

Alexco will initiate an expanded 15,000 m , $4 million surface exploration diamond drilling program in the first week of May. The program will comprise at least 45 holes and start with two drills with a third to be added mid-summer.

, surface exploration diamond drilling program in the first week of May. The program will comprise at least 45 holes and start with two drills with a third to be added mid-summer. Since 2013 Alexco has focused its surface exploration on discovery and follow up drilling to quickly establish grade and size of two new silver deposits (Bermingham and Flame & Moth). In this manner the Company has identified approximately 44 million ounces of indicated silver in those deposits with an average grade of 498 g/t silver at Flame & Moth and 628 g/t silver at Bermingham. For 2018 the Company is changing its exploration strategy to identify new areas likely to host apparent higher level silver-rich deposits (typified by the Bermingham discovery), as well as initiating a new program targeting apparent deeper level silver and base metal rich deposits (typified by the historic Hector Calumet deposit) containing upward of 50 million ounces of silver. The historic Hector-Calumet mine located approximately 1 km northeast of Bermingham produced approximately 96 million ounces of silver at a reported grade of 1,090 g/t silver.

The surface exploration program will extend through to October 2018 with results expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Flame & Moth Development, Optimization Studies

Engineering and optimization work at the Flame & Moth deposit has resulted in a plan to reposition the primary ramp resulting in an approximate 200 m reduction in pre-production development to approximately 520 m to reach the first ore level access. This change will compress the underground development schedule by up to two months. The Company is currently assessing the implications of this favourable change, including options to coordinate with or increase the amount of underground pre-production work pending award of final production-related permits related to the Bermingham deposit.

Other Corporate Updates

On April 30, 2018 the Company replaced $6,304,508 of cash placed as reclamation security for its Keno Hill property with a surety bond. The Company provided collateral to the surety company totaling $2,364,191 with a net result of $3,940,317 being reclassified to unrestricted cash. In addition, cash security in the amount of $499,000 (US$398,000), originally posted by Alexco Environmental Group's US subsidiary, in support of the Globeville Smelter environmental remediation project in Colorado, USA, has been released to the Company.

Qualified Persons

The disclosure in the news release of scientific and technical nature regarding exploration projects on Alexco mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Alan McOnie, FAusIMM, Vice President, Exploration, while that regarding mine development and operations has been reviewed and approved by Scott Smith, P.Eng., Mine Manager, both of whom are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Alexco

Alexco Resource Corp. holds the historical high grade Keno Hill Silver District located in Canada's Yukon Territory. Employing a unique business model, Alexco also provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients through the Alexco Environmental Group, its wholly-owned environmental services division.

www.alexcoresource.com

