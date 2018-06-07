VANCOUVER, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Alexco Resource Corp. ("Alexco") (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXR) announces the results of matters voted upon at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.
A total of 56,393,683 votes were cast, representing 55.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percentage
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percentage
|
Clynton R. Nauman
|
23,571,906
|
98.8%
|
277,945
|
1.2%
|
Elaine Sanders
|
23,597,681
|
98.9%
|
252,170
|
1.1%
|
Karen McMaster
|
23,568,706
|
98.8%
|
281,145
|
1.2%
|
Michael D. Winn
|
21,644,431
|
90.8%
|
2,205,420
|
9.2%
|
Richard N. Zimmer
|
23,578,729
|
98.9%
|
271,122
|
1.1%
|
Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse
|
21,624,433
|
90.7%
|
2,225,418
|
9.3%
|
Terry Krepiakevich
|
23,582,129
|
98.9%
|
267,722
|
1.1%
Shareholders also voted 98.9% in favour to set the number of directors at seven. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors with 98.6% voting support.
About Alexco
Alexco holds the historical high grade Keno Hill Silver District located in Canada's Yukon Territory. Employing a unique business model, Alexco also provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients through the Alexco Environmental Group, its wholly-owned environmental services division.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexco-reports-voting-results-from-annual-general-meeting-300662153.html
SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.
