Alexco Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Alexco Resource Corp.

20:30 ET

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Alexco Resource Corp. ("Alexco") (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXR) announces the results of matters voted upon at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. 

A total of 56,393,683 votes were cast, representing 55.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percentage

Votes Withheld

Percentage





Clynton R. Nauman

23,571,906

98.8%

277,945

1.2%

Elaine Sanders

23,597,681

98.9%

252,170

1.1%

Karen McMaster

23,568,706

98.8%

281,145

1.2%

Michael D. Winn

21,644,431

90.8%

2,205,420

9.2%

Richard N. Zimmer

23,578,729

98.9%

271,122

1.1%

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse

21,624,433

90.7%

2,225,418

9.3%

Terry Krepiakevich

23,582,129

98.9%

267,722

1.1%

Shareholders also voted 98.9% in favour to set the number of directors at seven. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors with 98.6% voting support.

About Alexco

Alexco holds the historical high grade Keno Hill Silver District located in Canada's Yukon Territory.  Employing a unique business model, Alexco also provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients through the Alexco Environmental Group, its wholly-owned environmental services division.

