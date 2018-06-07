Alexco Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Alexco Resource Corp. ("Alexco") (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXR) announces the results of matters voted upon at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 56,393,683 votes were cast, representing 55.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows: