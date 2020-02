Alexco to Release Year-end 2019 Results on March 11, 2020

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American/TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its year-end 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Alexco Management will host an audio webcast conference call to review those results on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:30 am eastern time (8:30 am pacific time). To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-800-319-4610 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-604-638-5340 Confirmation Code#: Ask to join the Alexco conference call Live audio webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alexco20200312.html

Participants should connect five to ten minutes before the call. The conference call will be recorded and an archived audio webcast will be available at www.alexcoresource.com shortly after the call.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns the majority of the historic high-grade Keno Hill Silver District (the "District") in Canada's Yukon Territory. Alexco has a long history of expanding Keno Hill's mineral resources through successful exploration and is currently advancing a development plan for the District. In 2019, the Company published a positive pre-feasibility study ("PFS") that estimates production of 1.12 million tonnes of ore at an average rate of 430 tonnes per day at an average grade of 805 grams per tonne silver over an 8-year mine life from the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Bellekeno and Lucky Queen deposits. Alexco is in the final phase of the permitting process and is currently advancing key surface infrastructure while it awaits the final permit to make a positive construction decision.

Further information about the project, including the effective date of the estimates and summary of assumptions, parameters and risks relating to mineral resources, mineral reserves and the PFS, can be found in Alexco's technical report entitled ""NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Feasibility Study of the Keno Hill Silver District Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" filed on May 8, 2019, as amended February 14, 2020, on Alexco's profile on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

