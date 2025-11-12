ALEXIA GREVIOUS HENDERSON NAMED PRESIDENT OF MAGIC JOHNSON ENTERPRISES

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE) today announced the promotion of Alexia Grevious Henderson to President, effective immediately. In her new role, Henderson will oversee the company's diverse portfolio of partnerships, business ventures, and strategic initiatives, continuing MJE's legacy of excellence, innovation, and community impact under the leadership of Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Henderson joined Magic Johnson Enterprises in 2017 as the senior manager of marketing and communications and has steadily advanced through several leadership positions. Most recently Grevious Henderson served as the vice president of strategic partnerships and marketing where she managed relationships with MJE's corporate partners, oversaw fulfillment of contractual partnership obligations, and drove the strategic advancement of the Magic Johnson brand through comprehensive marketing and communications efforts.

"Alexia's leadership, creativity, and strategic thinking have been instrumental in driving revenue and elevating our brand," said Chairman Earvin Johnson of MJE. "She is one of the brightest young minds in today's business world. Her astute business acumen is one of a kind and she has done a marvelous job managing our partners across all lines of business, constantly overdelivering to ensure that we maintain MJE's commitment to excellence. I am thrilled to see her step into this well-deserved role."

Before joining MJE, Henderson worked with the Washington Commanders (formerly Washington Redskins) as corporate communications manager and began her career at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in Indianapolis. She has been recognized as one of Sports Business Journal's "30 New Voices Under 30" and named among Diverse Representation's "Top Ten to Watch in 2022."

Beyond her professional achievements, Henderson serves on the board of A.Bevy, an art and education nonprofit dedicated to helping young adults discover their passion, path, and purpose.

A native of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Henderson holds a B.A. from Clemson University and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University. She resides in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, Aaron.

About Magic Johnson Enterprises

Founded by Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Magic Johnson Enterprises is a diversified investment company that supports economic empowerment and community development through strategic partnerships and investments in industries such as entertainment, sports, real estate, and technology.

