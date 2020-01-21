Alexis DeJoria Revs Up Her Return to Racing With ROKiT Phones and ABK Beer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic National Hot Rod Association Drag Racer (NHRA), Alexis DeJoria announced today a multi-year sponsorship deal with two high profile sponsors: ROKiT Phones and ABK Beer. ROKiT Phones - creators of glasses-free 3D smartphones - and the award-winning, 700-Year-Old Bavarian beer brand, ABK will support Alexis by delivering exclusive 3D content of her to fans via ROKiT smartphones and an ABK beer truck will keep fans refreshed.

ROKiT Phones and ABK Beer branding will appear on DeJoria's vehicle, driver and crew uniforms, official merchandise and across her team's transport fleet. Additionally, ROKiT Phones will create a series of exclusive 3D racing experiences, which will give fans across the globe an entirely new level of access to DeJoria, her 11,000-horsepower nitro ROKiT Toyota Camry Funny Car and the high-octane action on the track.

"Joining Del Worsham's newly-formed DC Motorsports team was just the first step in reigniting my quest at being the first female Funny Car world champion, and I'm thrilled that ROKiT is coming along for the ride," said Alexis DeJoria. "I can't wait to get back on the track and am energized and excited about all the things we have in store for the amazing NHRA fans!"

DeJoria will debut her new race look on Feb. 6 at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, Calif. – where in 2014, she made history by becoming the first woman to clock a sub-four second run with a 3.997 second elapsed time. This will also mark the five-time race winner's highly-anticipated return to the sport after a two-year hiatus.

"Alexis is a trailblazer and one of the most accomplished women in motorsports," said Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder of ROKiT. "She's a world-class athlete known for her tenacity, drive for perfection, and innate ability to lead the pack. These qualities, along with her unwavering desire to challenge the status quo, make her the perfect ambassador for our brands."

ROKiT brands has seen tremendous success within the motorsports community and this partnership comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement that it added the groundbreaking women's only racing series, W Series, to its growing global motorsports sponsorship portfolio, which also includes title sponsorship of the ROKiT Williams Racing Formula 1 team and the ROKiT Venturi Racing Formula E team.

ROKiT Phones makes affordable mobile devices with life changing benefits. We are transforming the way consumers access healthcare by offering vital services such as telemedicine, pharmacy savings, and life insurance through our devices. We offer a diverse selection of products and services that are affordable, attractive and innovative. See for yourself at ROKiT.com.

ABK is an award-winning, hand-crafted Bavarian beer brand that has been brewing lager and ales for over 700 years in Kaufbeuren – Bavaria, Germany. The unwavering commitment to consistent quality has been at the very heart of the brand's success since 1308, with only the finest, local ingredients of barley, hops, yeasts and the purest waters used. It is owned and distributed by ROKiT Drinks, which is part of ROK Stars – the consumer products company co-founded by John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick. ROKiT Drinks has a multi-national portfolio of outstanding and award-winning drinks, offering high quality and exceptional value.

