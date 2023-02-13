Alexis DeJoria unveils the Bandero Premium Tequila 2023 NHRA Funny Car

Alexis DeJoria revealed her stunning 2023 Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra on February 9th in Gainesville, Florida.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandero Premium Tequila was conceived, designed and crafted by serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Jonathan Kendrick and is co-owned by Alexis DeJoria.

Bandero Premium Tequila 2023 Funny Car (PRNewsfoto/Bandero Tequila)

Commenting, Jonathan said "The new Bandero Tequila livery looks absolutely fantastic! We are all tremendously proud to continue our highly successful relationship with Alexis, a 6 times Funny Car winner, in the NHRA this year. Alexis is the only woman competing in the Funny Car category and is in hot pursuit of becoming the first female Funny Car world champion. We wish her all the very best of luck."

Bandero Premium Tequila uses the finest Blue Weber Agave, matured for seven years in the red clay soil of Jalisco's Los Altos Highlands. The roots gather copious amounts of minerals as they work to reach this region's crystalline well waters below. The result produces mouth-watering agave, lending way to a floral, sweet flavored and creamy textured tequila.

In the past two years, Bandero has claimed more than a dozen awards. Most recently, the Design Distinction Century Award for the design of its beautiful Leather-clad bottle and the Double Gold from the 'PR%F Awards 2020 Tasting Competition. Adding to its growing accolades, Bandero won the 2019 Gold PR%F Awards, the Double Gold Medal at the 'Global Spirit Awards' and the Innovation Award at the 'Sip Awards International Spirits Competition'.

For more information, please visit https://alexisdejoria.com/

