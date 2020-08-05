Alexis Matos López's New Book Canciones, Poesías Y Reflexiones De Un Mendigo, An Insightful Collection Of Poems That Reflect A Deep Contemplation Of Life And Its Aspects

Alexis said this about his book: "The book of Canciones, Poesías y Reflexiones de un Mendigo is an original and exhaustive compilation of the author that is framed mainly in his forty-two years of author composition and its continuity where many religious values are reflected—relatives, cultural, natural, and historical. This precious manuscript tries to carry a great message of love and peace to the world and further increase the progress of societies, mainly in the fields of education, culture, commerce, spiritualism, and health in general.

Finally, we hope that it is liked and enjoyed by all.

Poetry beggars call me nightingales,

altruists and painters who embellish the countryside,

novelists and gentlemen who criticize and surround and decorate the salons

and in the great pavilions where my Jehovah reigns, Permanent..! Alive is..!

The Beggar of poetry."

Published by Page Publishing, Alexis Matos López's new book Canciones, Poesías y Reflexiones de un Mendigo hopes to illuminate minds through poems that exude with thought-provoking wisdom concerning life, culture, faith, and spirituality.

Consumers who wish to understand the profoundness of life in all its facets can purchase Canciones, Poesías y Reflexiones de un Mendigo in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

