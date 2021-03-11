Alexis Mullaney Brings Employment Law Acumen to Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan

OMAHA, Neb., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance defense firm, Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan , is excited to have attorney Alexis Mullaney join their already capable cohort. She is coming on board to be an advocate for clients dealing with employment law issues.

An all-around skilled, motivated, and knowledgeable attorney, Mullaney shines as an employment and litigation expert. She has represented countless clients and guided companies through issues related to their employees. These kinds of disputes are a delicate matter. Achieving clear resolutions requires a nuanced approach and someone with extensive experience in this legal arena.

"Alexis is a homerun hire for our firm," says Patrick Sodoro, Managing Partner of Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan. "She has earned a strong reputation as an ethical and tenacious attorney, and we are honored to have her join our team. Our clients will benefit greatly from having her step in and swiftly address their employment law cases."

Mullaney is highly motivated to ease the stress felt by HR managers and anyone in the company who typically shoulders the weight of employee policy issues, disputes, and claims. The Creighton University School of Law is ready to get to work helping alleviate this burden for SML's clients.

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, go to smllawoffice.com or email Kelsey Sievers at (531) 999-5439 or [email protected]

