Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation celebrates 20 years of hosting Lemonade Days to fight childhood cancer from June 3-11

News provided by

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

01 Jun, 2023, 11:35 ET

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit committed to curing childhood cancer, invites families and individuals across the country to host lemonade stands from June 3-11. ALSF is celebrating 20 years of the national fundraiser, known as Lemonade Days, honoring the legacy of the organization's founder Alexandra "Alex" Scott and the mission of the organization to fight childhood cancer, one cup at a time.

Lemonade Days started in 2004 with Alex, who was fighting neuroblastoma, and her dream to raise $1 million to help all kids with cancer by holding lemonade stands. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support the cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had met her goal.

While supporters hold lemonade stands all year long, Lemonade Days is a special time of year when thousands of people across the country host events to make a big difference for kids. Since its inception, this event has raised $20 million.

This year, ALSF hopes to raise more than $1 million during the nine day fundraising event. To make every lemonade stand as successful and enjoyable as possible, ALSF provides tips on hosting a stand and sends a free lemonade stand kit when registering on the Foundation's website.

"We get so much enjoyment every year," says Mary Hollway, mom of a childhood cancer survivor and one of the very first supporters of Alex's mission. Mary has been holding lemonade stands since 2004. Her daughter Molly was diagnosed with neuroblastoma-- the same cancer Alex had— at ten years old. Mary shares the impact these stands have had in her community and how much her events have grown. "We incorporated a Lemon Run in 2011, when Molly was a senior in high school (…) with 7 classmates." She says, "The 'Lemon Girls' have helped every year at the run and stand."

People can also get involved with Lemonade Days by visiting a lemonade stand in their communities, supporting fundraisers hosted by ALSF sponsors, or by using #LemonadeDays on social media.

For more information about Lemonade Days and how to register for the event, visit AlexsLemonade.org!

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada having raised more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

Media Contact:
Kathleen Dwyre
[email protected] 

SOURCE Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.