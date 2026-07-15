AlexSandra Sisler launches Own Your Seat, a national keynote platform for those ready to lead before they're asked.

Executive leader helping organizations build cultures of ownership by inspiring people to stop shrinking, trust their voice, and lead with authority.

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership has never been more important—or more misunderstood. As organizations navigate artificial intelligence, changing workforce expectations, and increasing demands for innovation, executive leader AlexSandra Sisler today launched Own Your Seat, a national platform for people ready to stop shrinking, trust their voice, and lead with authority in the rooms that matter.

Leadership has never been more important—or more misunderstood. Own Your Seat launches nationwide. Post this AlexSandra Sisler

Conference organizers, corporations, healthcare organizations, associations, and leadership teams can book AlexSandra Sisler for keynote presentations at https://www.alexsandrasisler.com.

After nearly two decades in aesthetic healthcare, Sisler has built her career from the front office to the executive boardroom, with experience spanning patient coordinator, esthetician, clinic leadership, commercial strategy, and executive leadership. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Aesthetics for Platinum Dermatology Partners, supporting more than 120 locations and 400 providers nationwide.

That journey became Own Your Seat—a keynote built on the belief that people are at their best when they know they matter. Sisler challenges audiences to stop waiting for permission, recognize the influence they already have, and create work worthy of their name.

"AlexSandra has a unique ability to transform vision into action. She leads with integrity and strategic insight, empowering individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential," said Dr. Sabrina Fabi, M.D., FAAD, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology.

Sisler is currently writing Own Your Seat, expanding the platform beyond the stage.

"AlexSandra understands how every element of a program works together to create the kind of attendee experience every meeting professional strives to deliver" said Francesca Purcell, Partner, Madison Event Group.

About AlexSandra Sisler

Founder of EmpowerServe, Sisler helps organizations strengthen leadership, elevate customer experience, and improve business performance through Own Your Seat and her signature experiences, Retail Is the Backbone and White Glove Experience. She is the author of "Elevate Productivity and Revenue with Strong Practice Leaders," published in Modern Aesthetics, and serves on the Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) Aesthetics Advisory Board, where she helped establish Wisconsin's first Master Aesthetician Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree.

AlexSandra Sisler

Founder & Executive Leader, EmpowerServe

[email protected]

www.alexsandrasisler.com

SOURCE EmpowerServe LLC