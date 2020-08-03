Alfa Announces "Alfa Start", the Preconfigured Software Platform for US Auto Finance Companies, Big or Small

DETROIT, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa, provider of Alfa Systems, the software platform that powers some of America's biggest names in automotive finance, has announced a new, preconfigured edition of its software solution - built exclusively for auto finance in the US.

Alfa Start delivers the proven, class-leading Alfa Systems platform at entry-level cost for US-based auto finance operations of all sizes.

Delivered quickly and cost-effectively, Alfa Start includes a preconfigured start position with predesigned process catalog and a suite of out-of-the-box integrations. Start customers also benefit from an always-on, cloud-native solution with fully managed infrastructure and regular upgrades.

Alex Cooper, Associate Director at Alfa responsible for Start delivery in the US, said: "By choosing a preconfigured instance of Alfa Systems with business-ready core configuration, Alfa Start customers can be in live production with their new system in less than 24 weeks, quickly leveraging the functionality and performance for which Alfa Systems has become renowned."

Simon Clark, Alfa's Head of Business Development, Americas, said: "Alfa Start allows any auto finance company to take full advantage of the proven Alfa Systems platform, which until now has been within reach only of larger, more established operators. Our optimized approach accelerates systems change, maximizes value and minimizes risk, and enables lean businesses to automate, innovate and challenge in the auto finance space.

"Alfa Start is built on over a decade supporting the top providers at the forefront of auto finance in the US. This experience has been distilled into our predefined, best-practice parameters and processes, so Alfa Start represents a compelling proposition to take your business forward."

Read more at alfasystems.com/start.

Alfa Start is also available for equipment finance in the UK. Alfa expects to release further editions in 2021 and beyond.

About Alfa

Alfa has been delivering its software platform and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990.

Our best-practice methodologies and specialized knowledge of auto finance mean that we deliver the largest system implementations and most complex business change projects. With an excellent delivery history over three decades in the industry, Alfa's track record is unrivalled.

Recently launched, Alfa Start is the preconfigured edition of our class-leading technology platform, Alfa Systems, which is at the heart of some of the world's largest auto finance companies. Key to the business case for each implementation is Alfa Systems' ability to consolidate multiple client systems on a single platform. Alfa Systems supports both retail and corporate business for auto, equipment, wholesale and dealer finance on a multijurisdictional basis, including leases/loans, originations and servicing. An end-to-end solution with integrated workflow and automated processing using business rules, the opportunities that Alfa Systems presents to asset finance companies are clear and compelling.

With over 30 current clients and 26 countries served, Alfa has offices all over Europe, Australasia and the Americas. For more information, visit alfasystems.com or find us on LinkedIn.

