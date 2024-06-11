Alfa Insurance® Named #1 Auto Insurer for Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast Region by J.D. Power

MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Insurance today received the highest score in the Southeast region of the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which measures customer satisfaction with auto insurance providers.

Alfa® President Jimmy Parnell said the award is a testament to the company's commitment to personalized service.

Alfa Insurance has been rated #1 for Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast Region.

"We are known for our exceptional claims service and friendly, hometown agents," Parnell said. "Being recognized by J.D. Power demonstrates what our customers tell us every day — they can count on Alfa to be there in their time of need. We appreciate our customers' positive feedback and the Alfa family's dedication to serving our policyholders."

In addition to having the highest overall satisfaction, Alfa earned the #1 ranking in three of seven study dimensions: people; product and coverage offerings; and problem resolution.

"These scores are particularly meaningful," Parnell added. "I often say, 'people are what make Alfa special,' and it's evident our customers feel the same way. Over the past decade, we've worked hard to enhance Alfa's products and improve processes. It's rewarding to know these efforts are benefiting customers.

"Alfa's Core 4 Values are Faith, Family, Community and Integrity," Parnell added. "Every day, we strive to earn our customers' trust. We know insurance can be complicated, so we work to make the experience stress-free. Our agents, sales representatives and claims adjusters are helpful, knowledgeable and live in the communities they serve."

According to J.D. Power, the Southeast region includes Alfa's core states of Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi as well as Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Alfa ranked highest among 17 companies in the region, including national brands.

The study is based on responses from 41,242 customers nationwide and was fielded between August 2023 and April 2024.

Founded in 1946, Alfa Insurance offers auto, home, business and life insurance through over 400 service centers in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. With headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama, Alfa provides coverage for almost 1.3 million property and casualty units and has $32 billion of life insurance in force. For more information, visit AlfaInsurance.com or call 1-800-964-2532.

